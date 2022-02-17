Hello hello! Canada scored its fourth gold medal in Beijing when the Canadian women’s hockey team reclaimed Olympic victory in a 3-2 win against the United States. Plus, Marielle Thompson won silver in women’s ski cross – earning Canada its 20th medal of the Winter Games.

Team Canada celebrates with their gold medals after defeating the United States in women's hockey gold medal game action at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Here’s what happened overnight:

Marielle Thompson of Canada shows her silver medal for the women's cross final during the medal ceremony at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Thursday in Zhangjiakou, China.Kirsty Wigglesworth/The Associated Press

Globe on the ground

The Globe’s Rachel Brady reports that the Canadian women’s hockey team thrived in Beijing because everybody mattered. Canada was superbly talented, but also unique in other ways. They bought in to a different style of play – all five players working interchangeably regardless of position.

After waiting 1,460 days to get their revenge, Canada won an Olympic gold in women’s hockey. Afterward, they celebrated like maniacs. Every glove and helmet thrown celebratory in the air was immediately scooped up by a small army of Chinese volunteers on skates. Canada whooped it up, Chinese volunteers circled, and the Americans stood at a non-respectful distance staring at them both, writes The Globe’s Cathal Kelly.

Marie-Philip Poulin of Canada, Emma Maltais of Canada, Renata Fast of Canada with teammates celebrate with their gold medals during the medal ceremony.ANNEGRET HILSE/Reuters

Remember when it was a blow to our national self-worth whenever Canada’s men’s hockey team lost at the Olympics? Neither does Cathal Kelly. He writes: Olympic men’s hockey doesn’t matter if the NHL isn’t there.

The Globe’s James Griffiths reports that Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva was in first place going into Thursday’s Olympic final, but she finished the event in fourth place – falling twice in an error-strewn program. Her teammates Anna Shcherbakova and Alexandra Trusova took gold and silver, respectively, with Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto in bronze position.

Where Canada stands

What’s on today and tomorrow

Thursday Feb. 17

8:30 p.m. ET Freestyle skiing, women’s halfpipe, final 🥇

11:10 p.m. ET Ice hockey, men, Finland vs. Slovakia, semi-final

Friday Feb. 18

1:05 a.m. ET Curling, men, bronze medal game

2:10 a.m. ET Freestyle skiing, men’s ski cross, final 🥇

3:30 a.m. ET Speed skating, men’s 1,000 m, final 🥇

4 a.m. ET Biathlon, Men’s 15 km mass start, final 🥇

5:30 a.m. ET Figure skating, mixed pairs, short program

7:05 a.m. ET Curling, women, semi-final

8:30 p.m. ET Freestyle skiing, men’s halfpipe, final 🥇

11:37 p.m. ET Alpine skiing, mixed team, final 🥇

COVID-19 and the Games

Beijingers are largely experiencing the Games on their smartphones, not much different from fans thousands of kilometres from the venues. Only a select few can watch the competitions in person, and strict COVID-19 protocols are keeping the 16,000 athletes and other participants completely separated from the local population. The small number of Beijing residents who do get to attend Olympic events must take four coronavirus tests – two before and two afterward.

As seen at the Games:

Canadian bobsledder Dawn Richardson Wilson poses with teammate Cynthia Appiah ahead of their first Beijing Olympics competition in the two-woman bobsleigh race on Friday at 7 a.m. ET.

