Good morning! Canada nabbed a bronze medal in mixed snowboard cross overnight, Team Canada’s 13th medal overall. Plus, a knee grab is stirring controversy in men’s slopestyle ahead of the Big Air event tomorrow night. Here’s what you missed while you were sleeping.

Canada's Meryeta O'Dine and Eliot Grondin celebrate their bronze medal in mixed team snowboard cross at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, China on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean KilpatrickSean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Here’s what happened overnight and this morning:

Team Canada figure skaters Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier compete in the rhythm dance event during the Olympic Winter Games in Beijing on Feb. 12, 2022.Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press

Globe on the ground

James Griffiths reports that Winter Games host may boast of achievements inside and outside competition, but others note lower international TV audiences, COVID-19 fatigue and lingering political tension.

Griffiths also writes about Dinigeer Yilamujiang, the Uyghur cross-country skier who lit the Olympic cauldron during the opening ceremony to much controversy.

A few lazy zone clearances and some iffy goaltending, and that’s how Canada’s men’s hockey team loses 4-2 to the United States, a team it should have beat, writes Cathal Kelly.

In an interview with The Globe’s Rachel Brady, Canadian speed skater Laurent Dubreuil talks about narrowly missing the podium in the 500 metre race. “It was a good race. It just wasn’t good enough,” said Dubreuil. “Fourth in the world is nothing to be ashamed of.”

Where Canada stands

What’s on today and tomorrow

Saturday, Feb. 12

8:05 p.m. ET Curling, men, round robin, Canada vs. United States

Sunday Feb. 13

12:45 a.m. ET Alpine Skiing, Men’s giant slalom 🥇

1:05 a.m. ET Curling, women, round robin, Canada vs. Switzerland

4 a.m. ET Biathlon, women’s 10 km pursuit 🥇

6 a.m. ET Short track, men’s 500 m quarterfinal

6:35 a.m. ET Short track, women’s 3,000 m relay finals 🥇

7:09 a.m. ET Short track men’s 500 m, finals 🥇

8:10 a.m. ET Ice hockey, Men, group A, Canada vs. China

8:05 p.m. ET Curling, women, round robin, Canada vs. ROC

8:15 p.m. ET Figure skating, mixed ice dance, free dance 🥇

8:30 p.m. ET Freestyle skiing, women’s slopestyle, final 🥇

11:10 p.m. ET Ice hockey, women, semifinal

As seen at the Games:

