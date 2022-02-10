Good morning! Canada marked its best day of the 2022 Winter Games so far with four trips to the podium. The country’s total medal count climbs to 12.

Canada's Eliot Grondin celebrates his silver medal in the men's snowboard cross final at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, China, on Thursday.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Here’s what happened overnight:

Canada's Brooke D'Hondt competes in the women's snowboard halfpipe final at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, China, on Thursday.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Globe on the ground

The Globe’s James Griffiths writes about Michael Nakagawa, also known as DJ Naka G, who’s working to give the Beijing Olympics a soundtrack to remember.

The first big doping case at the Beijing Olympics involves one of its biggest stars, 15-year-old Kamila Valieva of the Russia Olympic Committee. Cathal Kelly writes that Russia returns to its black-hat glory, but it is still unclear how the situation might play out in coming days.

Canadian skier Jack Crawford gushes about a ‘childhood dream’ come true. Cathal Kelly writes that the 24-year-old from that noted skiing hothouse, Toronto, has been quietly (and now loudly) putting in one of Canada’s notable performances at these Games.

U.S. snowboarder Chloe Kim is a golden ray of sunshine at a gloomy Beijing Olympics, writes Cathal Kelly, describing Kim as “the people’s champion”.

Nathan Chen, of the United States, competes in the men's free skate program during the figure skating event at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Thursday in Beijing.Jeff Roberson/The Associated Press

Nathan Chen left no doubt that he’s the world’s best male figure skater, writes Rachel Brady. With a long program set to Elton John’s Rocket Man (he’s a popular artist at these Games!) and popping with five quadruple jumps, the American blew away the competition for gold at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Thursday.

Where Canada stands

What’s on today and tomorrow

Thursday, Feb. 10

8:30 p.m. ET Snowboard, men’s halfpipe, final 🥇

10 p.m. ET Alpine skiing, women’s super-G 🥇

Friday, Feb. 10

1:05 a.m. ET Curling, women, round robin Canada vs. Japan

2 a.m. ET Cross-country skiing, men’s 15 km classic style 🥇

3 a.m. ET Speed skating, men’s 10,000 m 🥇

4 a.m. ET Biathlon, women’s 7.5 km sprint 🥇

6 a.m. ET Short track, women’s 1,000 m quarter-final

7:05 a.m. ET Curling, men, round robin, Canada vs. Switzerland

7:37 a.m. ET Short track, women’s 1,000 m, final 🥇

8:10 a.m. ET Ice hockey, women’s quarter-final, Canada vs. Sweden

8:55 a.m. ET Skeleton, men’s individual run 4 🥇

8:05 p.m. ET Curling, women, round robin, Canada vs. Sweden

9 p.m. ET Snowboard, mixed snowboard cross team, quarter-final

9:50 p.m. ET Snowboard, mixed snowboard cross team, final 🥇

11:10 p.m. ET Ice hockey, men, Group A, Canada vs. United States

As seen at the Games:

Canadian Mark McMorris, who won bronze in the men’s snowboard slopestyle event on Monday, poses on the slopes with his friend and “right hand man” cinematographer Adam Burwell.

