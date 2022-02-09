Good morning! Canada now has eight medals. Steven Dubois scored a silver medal in the men’s 1,500-metre short-track speed skating and Meryeta O’Dine captured bronze in the women’s snowboard cross.

Steven Dubois of Canada reacts after his second place finish in the men's 1500 meters final during the short-track speed skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Wednesday in Beijing.David J. Phillip/The Associated Press

Here’s what happened overnight:

Bronze medalist Meryeta O'Dine of Canada celebrates on the podium during the women's snowboard cross victory ceremony at the Beijing Games on Wednesday.ODD ANDERSEN/AFP

Globe on the ground

The Globe and Mail’s Cathal Kelly writes about the final scene of China’s campaign to persuade the world to forget about Peng Shuai.

Cathal Kelly also writes that U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin’s bad run in Beijing makes her even more compelling as an athlete.

James Griffiths reports on long queues outside stores in Beijing selling plush toy versions of Bing Dwen Dwen, the Olympic mascot for the 2022 Games.

Rachel Brady writes that Charles Hamelin did not win a medal in his final individual Olympic race, but one of his Canadian teammates did, and in a most unlikely way.

Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States sits on the side of the course after skiing out in the first run of the women's slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Wednesday in Yanqing, China.Robert F. Bukaty/The Associated Press

Where Canada stands

What’s on today and tomorrow

Wednesday, Feb. 9

8:30 p.m. ET, Figure skating, men’s singles, free program 🥇

8:30 p.m. ET, Skeleton, men’s individual, run 1

8:30 p.m. ET, Snowboard, women’s halfpipe, final 🥇

9:30 p.m. ET, Alpine skiing, men’s alpine combined downhill

10 p.m. ET, Skeleton, men’s individual run 2

10:15 p.m. ET, Snowboard, men’s snowboard cross, seeding

11:10 p.m. ET, Ice hockey, men Group C

Thursday, Feb. 10

1 a.m. ET Snowboard, men’s snowboard cross final

1:05 a.m. ET Curling, men round robin, Canada vs. Norway

1:15 a.m. ET Alpine skiing, men’s alpine combined, slalom 🥇

1:37 a.m. ET Snowboard, men’s snowboard cross, quarter-final and semi-final

2 a.m. ET Cross-country skiing, women’s 10 km classic style 🥇

2:15 a.m. ET Snowboard, men’s snowboard cross, final 🥇

6 a.m. ET Freestyle skiing, mixed aerials team, final 🥇

7 a.m. ET Speed skating, women’s 5000 m 🥇

7:05 a.m. ET Curling, women round robin, Canada vs. Korea

8:10 a.m. ET Ice hockey, men Group A, Canada vs. Germany

8:30 a.m. ET Luge, mixed team relay 🥇

8:30 p.m. ET Snowboard, men’s halfpipe, final 🥇

10 p.m. ET Alpine skiing, women’s Super G 🥇

COVID-19 and the Games

The Beijing Olympics organizing committee said that a total of five new COVID-19 cases were detected among Games-related personnel. Three of the cases were found among new airport arrivals, according to a notice on the official website. Two others were among those already in the “closed loop” bubble that separates all events personnel from the public, both of whom were classified as either an athlete or team official.

As seen at the Games:

The Globe and Mail

Ice dancer Marjorie Lajoie shows off her thematically painted nails in front of the Olympic village’s flags on Feb. 8, 2022.

