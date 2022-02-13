Good morning! Canada’s short-track speed skater Steven Dubois scored his second medal at the Olympics this morning, while the monobob – which, yes, sounds like a modern haircut but is actually the one-woman sledding event – makes its Olympic debut.

Canada's Steven Dubois celebrates his bronze medal finish at the finish line for the men's 500-metre short-track speed skating final at the Olympic Winter Games in Beijing on Sunday.The Canadian Press

Here’s what happened overnight and this morning:

American Erin Jackson celebrates victory in the women's 500-metre speed skating event during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing on Sunday.SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP/Getty Images

Globe on the ground

The CBC is hosting the majority of its Olympics coverage in Canada, with only a relatively small team on the ground in Beijing. The Globe’s James Griffiths goes behind the scenes to show how the CBC pulls off virtual “in-studio” interviews. (Hint: with lots of green screens).

Plus, Beijing sees real snow for the first time since the start of Winter Olympics. Griffiths reports on the snowstorm, which forced the women’s freeksi slopestyle qualification, featuring Team China superstar Eileen Gu, to be rescheduled.

Canadians don’t ski as well as the Austrians or skate as well as the Dutch. There is no government program that can manufacture organic growth in a sport. What Canada does well, Cathal Kelly writes, is identify vulnerabilities in the Olympic market and exploit them.

Where Canada stands

What’s on today and tomorrow

Sunday Feb. 13

8:05 p.m. ET Curling, women, round robin, Canada vs. ROC

8:15 p.m. ET Figure skating, mixed ice dance, free dance 🥇

8:30 p.m. ET Freestyle skiing, women’s slopestyle, final 🥇

8:30 p.m. ET Bobsleigh, women’s monobob, run 3

10 p.m. ET Bobsleigh, women’s monobob, run 4 🥇

11:10 p.m. ET Ice hockey, women, semi-final, Canada vs. Switzerland

Monday Feb. 14

12:30 a.m. ET Snowboard, men’s big air, qualification

1:05 a.m. ET Curling, men, round robin, Canada vs. Italy

6 a.m. ET Freestyle skiing, women’s aerials, final 🥇

7:05 a.m. ET Bobsleigh, 2-man, run 1

7:05 a.m. ET Curling, women, round robin, Canada vs. Britain

7:06 a.m. ET Ski jumping, Men’s team, large hill, final 🥇

8:10 a.m. ET Ice hockey, women, semifinal Unites States vs. Finland

8:05 p.m. ET Curling, men, round robin, Canada vs. China

8:30 p.m. ET Snowboard, women’s big air, final 🥇

10 p.m. ET Alpine skiing, women’s downhill 🥇

11:10 p.m. ET Ice Hockey, men

As seen at the Games:

