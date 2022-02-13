Good morning! Canada’s short-track speed skater Steven Dubois scored his second medal at the Olympics this morning, while the monobob – which, yes, sounds like a modern haircut but is actually the one-woman sledding event – makes its Olympic debut.
Here’s what happened overnight and this morning:
- Canada’s Steven Dubois won the bronze medal in the 500-metre short-track race on Sunday morning, his second medal of the 2022 Beijing Olympics. He won silver in the 1,500-metre race on Wednesday. The Canadian women’s 3,000-metre relay team failed to reach the podium, placing fourth.
- Monobob, the one-woman sledding event, made its Olympic debut Sunday, and Canadian bobsledder Christine de Bruin is in a good position to win a medal. The native of Stony Plain, Alta., was in second spot after the event’s first two heats and will need to be near-perfect in tonight’s final two heats to win gold (8:30 p.m. ET). Leading the pack is de Bruin’s former teammate, Kaillie Humphries, a Calgary-born athlete who is now competing for the United States.
- Canada’s men’s curling team, led by Brad Gushue, earned a comfortable 10-5 win over American John Shuster, the defending Olympic champion. The women’s squad skipped by Jennifer Jones, however, had another frustrating performance in an 8-4 loss to Switzerland.
- In ice hockey, Canada beat China 5-0 in to wrap up the round robin. The Canadians, who beat Germany 5-1 on Thursday before losing to the United States 4-2 on Saturday, placed second in Group A.
- Erin Jackson of the United States scores Olympic gold, becoming the first Black woman to win a speed skating medal. Jackson, a former inline skater who switched to the ice shortly before the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, won the gold in the 500-metre race.
- The world’s top anti-doping authority will investigate the entourage of 15-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, who tested positive for a banned drug, plunging her into a doping scandal at the Beijing Winter Olympics.
- Asian American women fronting the Games, including Eileen Gu and Chloe Kim, have encountered a whiplashing duality – prized on the global stage for their medal-winning talent, buffeted by the escalating crisis of racist abuse at home.
Globe on the ground
The CBC is hosting the majority of its Olympics coverage in Canada, with only a relatively small team on the ground in Beijing. The Globe’s James Griffiths goes behind the scenes to show how the CBC pulls off virtual “in-studio” interviews. (Hint: with lots of green screens).
Plus, Beijing sees real snow for the first time since the start of Winter Olympics. Griffiths reports on the snowstorm, which forced the women’s freeksi slopestyle qualification, featuring Team China superstar Eileen Gu, to be rescheduled.
Canadians don’t ski as well as the Austrians or skate as well as the Dutch. There is no government program that can manufacture organic growth in a sport. What Canada does well, Cathal Kelly writes, is identify vulnerabilities in the Olympic market and exploit them.
Where Canada stands
What’s on today and tomorrow
Sunday Feb. 13
8:05 p.m. ET Curling, women, round robin, Canada vs. ROC
8:15 p.m. ET Figure skating, mixed ice dance, free dance 🥇
8:30 p.m. ET Freestyle skiing, women’s slopestyle, final 🥇
8:30 p.m. ET Bobsleigh, women’s monobob, run 3
10 p.m. ET Bobsleigh, women’s monobob, run 4 🥇
11:10 p.m. ET Ice hockey, women, semi-final, Canada vs. Switzerland
Monday Feb. 14
12:30 a.m. ET Snowboard, men’s big air, qualification
1:05 a.m. ET Curling, men, round robin, Canada vs. Italy
6 a.m. ET Freestyle skiing, women’s aerials, final 🥇
7:05 a.m. ET Bobsleigh, 2-man, run 1
7:05 a.m. ET Curling, women, round robin, Canada vs. Britain
7:06 a.m. ET Ski jumping, Men’s team, large hill, final 🥇
8:10 a.m. ET Ice hockey, women, semifinal Unites States vs. Finland
8:05 p.m. ET Curling, men, round robin, Canada vs. China
8:30 p.m. ET Snowboard, women’s big air, final 🥇
10 p.m. ET Alpine skiing, women’s downhill 🥇
11:10 p.m. ET Ice Hockey, men
As seen at the Games:
Which event are you waiting for at the Winter Games? Email us at audience@globeandmail.com and let us know.