Good morning! Ottawa speed skater Ivanie Blondin won silver in the mass start event, aka “Nascar on ice,” while Calgary’s Noah Bowman finished fourth in men’s freeski halfpipe. Plus, the last alpine skiing race of the Beijing Olympics was postponed because of strong winds and is rescheduled for this evening.

Ivanie Blondin of Team Canada celebrates winning the silver medal during the women's mass start final at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games on Feb. 19, 2022.Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Here’s what happened overnight and this morning:

Justin Kripps, Ryan Sommer, Cam Stones and Benjamin Coakwell start the 4-man heat 2 at the 2022 Winter Olympics, on Feb. 19, 2022.Dmitri Lovetsky/The Associated Press

Four years after losing in the final at the Pyeongchang Games to American upstart John Shuster, Niklas Edin led Sweden to the gold medal in men’s curling on Saturday, beating Britain 5-4 in the first extra-end men’s final in Olympic history.

U.S. pairs skater Timothy LeDuc became the United States’ first openly nonbinary Winter Olympian when they took the ice on Friday. The 31-year-old LeDuc and pairs partner Ashley Gain-Gribble placed seventh in their Olympic debut.

U.S. figure skaters were denied a last-ditch request to have their silver medals in the team event awarded before the end of the Olympics. Kamila Valieva led the Russian team to a victory in last week’s team event, and the U.S. finished second. But after Valieva’s positive doping test was disclosed, the International Olympic Committee said it would not award medals in any events in which she finished among the top three.

Globe on the ground

The Globe’s Cathal Kelly writes that his miserable cross-country odyssey sadly summed up this dreadful Olympics. “How would you describe it otherwise? Weird. Or, since this was kind of Tokyo 2.0, especially weird. Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris captured it nicely: “Sports prison. You don’t do anything. You’re just chillin.’”

Thanks to a bizarre niche sport, Norway is a gold medal factory, writes Kelly.

Saturday’s silver medal was huge redemption for Ivanie Blondin, who had crashed in the semifinals of the mass start at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics, The Globe’s Rachel Brady reports. Blondin left Korea empty-handed, and since then suffered quite publicly with depression, including feelings of intense failure.

Kevin Light is back in Beijing for the first time since he won gold as a rower at the 2008 Summer Olympics. This time though, the Canadian is on the other side of the camera, Brady reports.

Where Canada stands

What’s on today

Saturday Feb. 19

8 p.m. ET Alpine skiing, mixed team 1/8 final

8:05 p.m. ET Curling, women, gold medal game, Japan vs. Britain 🥇

8:30 p.m. ET Bobsleigh, 4-man, run 3

8:40 p.m. ET Alpine skiing, mixed team quarterfinal

9:09 p.m. ET Alpine skiing, mixed team, finals 🥇

10 p.m. ET Cross-country skiing, women’s 30 km freestyle 🥇

10:20 p.m. ET Bobsleigh, 4-man, run 4 🥇

11:10 p.m. ET Ice hockey, men, gold medal game, Finland vs. ROC 🥇

Sunday Feb. 20

7 a.m. ET Closing ceremony

COVID-19 and the Games

After two Games clouded by COVID-19 restrictions, Paris 2024 is looking to launch a new momentum for the sporting extravaganza, promising a “light at the end of the tunnel,” says Olympics organizing committee president Tony Estanguet.

As seen at the Games:

