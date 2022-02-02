Hello hello! Let’s take a look at how things are shaping up for Team Canada today as the flag-bearers are named and athletes start their competitions.

Mikael Kingsbury flips through the air during training at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, China, on Tuesday.LISI NIESNER/Reuters

Here’s what’s been happening so far:

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Chef de mission Catriona Le May Doan will be banging on a Maskwacis Cree Nation drum given to her by Chief Wilton Littlechild at venues where Canadians are competing, following the lead of Marnie McBean at last summer’s Tokyo Olympics. “It will truly be the heartbeat of Team Canada and connect us all,” she said at a press conference.

An Indigenous-led partnership took its next step in exploring hosting the 2030 Winter Olympics in the Vancouver area. The Lilwat, Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh Nations, along with the City of Vancouver, the Resort Municipality of Whistler, The Canadian Olympic Committee and the Canadian Paralympic Committee announced Tuesday they’re working on a feasibility assessment and initial concept development.

Where Canada stands

Of course, there are no medals yet. But once there are, we’ll be updating this graphic with the medal standings:

The Globe and Mail

Team Canada’s upcoming events

Wednesday, Feb. 2

8:05 p.m. ET Curling, mixed doubles round robin: Canada vs. Britain

11:10 p.m. ET Hockey, women Group A: Canada vs. Switzerland

Thursday, Feb. 3

5:00 am ET Freestyle skiing, women’s moguls, qualification 1

6:45 am ET Freestyle skiing, men’s moguls, qualification 1

7:05 a.m. ET Curling, mixed doubles round robin: Canada vs. Norway

7:35 p.m. ET Curling, mixed doubles round robin: Canada vs. Switzerland

8:55 pm ET Figure Skating, Mixed Team, Qualification - Men’s Short Program

10:35 pm ET Figure Skating, Mixed Team, Qualification - Rhythm Dance

The Globe has put together an Olympics primer, including the key athletes and teams, important events and when to watch. You can check it out (and keep it bookmarked) here.

Globe on the ground

”If the goal is to keep everyone at the Olympics as far away from each other as possible, the condoms were an odd welcome gift,” writes The Globe’s sports columnist Cathal Kelly about arriving in Beijing ahead of the Olympics.

COVID-19 and the Games

The 414-member Canadian delegation currently has one person – not an athlete – in COVID-19 protocols.

Canadian figure skater Keegan Messing, who won gold at the National Skating Championships in January, is currently awaiting negative COVID-19 test results before he can travel to Beijing. Travel and weather issues have hindered his plans, meaning he won’t be there in time for Friday’s short program team event.

Six players on the Danish men’s hockey team tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Beijing, though the team believes at least some of the results were inaccurate.

As seen at the Games:

The Globe and Mail

Ice dance partners Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier pose during their practice on the ice. Figure skating at Beijing 2022 begins on the morning of Feb. 4, or for those watching at home in Canada, the evening of Feb. 3.

The Globe and Mail

Women’s hockey forward Natalie Spooner shares a selfie of the team picture taken on Feb. 2, 2022. The women play their first game, against Switzerland, tonight at 11:10 pm ET.

