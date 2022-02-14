Hello hello! Team Canada has won a total of 15 medals so far after Christine de Bruin scored bronze in the inaugural Olympic monobob race. Plus, Canada is getting another shot at the Olympic gold in women’s hockey. Here’s what our Olympians did, while you were sleeping.

Team Canada celebrates after a 10-3 win over Switzerland in a women's semi-final hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Monday in Beijing.Petr David Josek/The Associated Press

Here’s what happened overnight:

Christine de Bruin, of Canada, celebrates winning the bronze medal in the women's monobob at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Monday in the Yanqing district of Beijing.Mark Schiefelbein/The Associated Press

Canada’s Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier finished in seventh place in ice dance at the Beijing Games, in what was likely their final Olympic appearance. A significant mishap on their lift had Gilles in tears after, and the reigning world bronze medalists scored 204.78.

China’s Eileen Gu made it safely through “scary” freestyle skiing slopestyle qualifiers on Monday, roaring back in her second run with jumps and mid-air grabs to advance to the final. The U.S.-born skier is getting dozens of endorsements after her decision to compete for China at the Olympics.

Canada’s Jennifer Jones took advantage of several mistakes by Russia’s Alina Kovaleva en route to an 11-5 victory that ended a three-game losing skid. The Winnipeg skip kept up her strong play in the evening draw, improving to 3-3 with a 7-3 victory over Great Britain’s Eve Muirhead.

The wife of Chinese film director Zhang Yimou said her husband’s role overseeing the opening and closing ceremonies of the Beijing Olympics had pushed his health to the limit, prompting both criticism and support from Chinese social-media users.

The United States men’s hockey team can’t get any satisfaction from going undefeated in the preliminary round at the Olympics. The young Americans are suddenly among the favorites to win the gold medal.

Olympic judging at snowboarding events on slopestyle, in the halfpipe and now at big air has come under fire from the boarders who say they are fed up with inconsistent and, at times, blatantly incorrect scoring with so much on the line.

Globe on the ground

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva can compete in the remainder of the Beijing Winter Olympics despite failing a doping test in December, sport’s highest court ruled Monday, but the scandal is not going away anytime soon, reports James Griffiths. Meanwhile, Cathal Kelly writes that the decision is yet another doping joke in a long-running farce.

Madeline Schizas is the youngest Canadian figure skater at the Winter Games and the country’s only representative in the ladies’ singles category. She is also one of 16 “calm and cool” teenagers representing Canada at the Beijing Olympics despite COVID-19 restrictions and family members on the other side of the world, writes Rachel Brady.

Canadian Olympic hockey player Blayre Turnbull with her fiancé, Canadian bobsledder Ryan Sommer, together at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics on February 4, 2022 in a picture posted to Instagram by Ms. Turnbull.Instagram

After three months apart from their home in Canada, two engaged Olympians – hockey player Blayre Turnbull and bobsledder Ryan Sommer – share a brief moment together in Beijing, reports The Globe’s Rachel Brady.

Kaillie Humphries, a former Olympic flag-bearer for Canada, has won a gold medal for the U.S. after ending her professional association with this country a few years back. Cathal Kelly writes that it means “we are one day closer to never having to hear about this story ever again.”

Where Canada stands

What’s on today and tomorrow

MONDAY FEB. 14

8:05 p.m. ET Curling, men, round robin, Canada vs. China

8:30 p.m. ET Snowboard, women’s big air, final 🥇

10 p.m. ET Alpine skiing, women’s downhill 🥇

11:10 p.m. ET Ice Hockey, men

TUESDAY FEB. 15

12:00 a.m. ET, Snowboard, men’s big air, final 🥇

1:05 a.m. ET, Curling, women, round robin

1:30 a.m. ET Speed skating, women’s team pursuit, semi-final

1:52 a.m. ET, Speed skating, men’s team pursuit, semi-final

2:24 a.m. ET, Speed skating women’s team pursuit, final🥇

2:43 a.m. ET, Speed skating, men’s team pursuit🥇

3:00 a.m. ET, Nordic combined, men’s gundersen large hill/10 km

3:40 a.m. ET, Ice hockey, men’s qualification match for quarter-final

4:00 a.m. ET, Biathlon men’s 4x7.5 km relay 🥇

5:00 a.m. ET, Figure skating, women’s singles short program

6:00 a.m. ET, Freestyle skiing men’s aerials qualification

6:00 a.m. ET, Nordic Combined, men’s gundersen large hill/10km, ski jumping🥇

7:05 a.m. ET, Curling men, round robin

7:15 a.m. ET, Bobsleigh two-man, run 3

8:10 a.m. ET, Ice hockey, men’s qualification quarterfinal

8:50 a.m. ET, Bobsleigh two-man, run 4

8:05 p.m. ET Curling women, round robin

8:30 p.m. ET Freestyle skiing men’s slopestyle, final🥇

9:15 p.m. ET Alpine skiing men’s slalom, run 1

11:10 p.m. ET Ice hockey, men, quarter-final

COVID-19 and the Games

China’s work force at the Winter Games is making a giant sacrifice. More than 50,000 Chinese workers have been hermetically sealed inside the ring fence of COVID-19 prevention measures that China has erected around the Games – severing them from lives they were busy living before the Olympic circus came to town.

Looking for more up-to-the-moment COVID-19 news? Check out our coronavirus newsletter, sent weekdays and Sundays.

As seen at the Games:

Canadian biathlete Adam Runnalls celebrates “the best racing of his career,” finishing in the 30th spot in Monday’s men’s 12.5-kilometre pursuit.

Which event are you waiting for at the Winter Games? E-mail us at audience@globeandmail.com and let us know.