Good morning! The Olympics are officially under way. Fake snow coats the slopes and the Olympic torch has reached its destination. The opening ceremony went off without a hitch in the Bird’s Nest, the iconic stadium that played host to the start of the 2008 Summer Games. See the opening ceremony, in photos.

Canadian flag bearers Charles Hamelin and Marie-Philip Poulin lead the team during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics at the National Stadium today in Beijing.Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Here’s what happened yesterday and overnight:

Where Canada stands

The first medal of the Games will be won on Saturday. Once medals are awarded, we’ll be updating this graphic with the medal standings:

What’s on today and tomorrow

Friday, Feb. 4

9:45 p.m. ET Snowboard, women’s slopestyle, qualification

11:10 p.m. ET Ice hockey, women, Canada vs. Finland

Saturday, Feb. 5

1:05 a.m. ET Curling, mixed doubles, Round robin: Canada vs. Sweden

1:20 a.m. ET Ski jumping, men’s individual – Normal hill, qualification

2:45 a.m. ET Cross-country skiing, women’s 2x7.5km skiathlon (medal opportunity)

3:30 a.m. ET Speed skating women’s 3000 m (medal opportunity)

4 a.m. ET Biathlon, mixed 4x6km relay (medal opportunity)

5 a.m. ET Freestyle skiing, men’s moguls, qualification 2

5:45 a.m. ET Ski jumping women’s individual – Normal hill, first round

6 a.m. ET Short track, women’s 500 m heats

6:10 a.m. ET Luge, men’s single, run 1

6:30 a.m. ET Freestyle Skiing, men’s moguls, final (medal opportunity)

6:35 a.m. ET Ski jumping, women’s individual, normal hill, final round (medal opportunity)

6:38 a.m. ET Short track men’s 1000 m, heats

7:05 a.m. ET Curling, mixed doubles, round robin, Canada vs. U.S.

7:23 a.m. ET Short track, mixed 2000m relay, quarter-final

7:50 a.m. ET Luge, men’s single, run 2

7:53 a.m. ET Short track, mixed 2000 m relay, semi-final

8:18 a.m. ET Short track, mixed 2000 m relay, finals (medal opportunity)

8:30 p.m. ET Figure skating, mixed team, qualification – women’s short program

8:30 p.m. ET Snowboard, women’s slopestyle, final (medal opportunity)

10 p.m. ET Alpine skiing, men’s downhill (medal opportunity)

10:50 p.m. ET Figure skating, mixed team, final – men’s free program

11:30 p.m. ET Snowboard, men’s slopestyle, qualification

The Globe has put together an Olympics primer, including the key athletes and teams, important events and when to watch. You can check it out (and keep it bookmarked) here.

Globe on the ground

The Globe’s Kathryn Blaze Baum looks at the Winter Olympics’ snow, none of which came from the sky. About 400 automated snowmaking machines are shaping the white ribbons running through otherwise parched, brown terrain. This year’s competition in Northern China will make history as the first to feature almost 100-per-cent machine-made snow, underscoring the effects of climate change on high-performance winter sports and the mountains and glaciers that sustain them.

COVID-19 and the Games

As seen at the Games:

The Globe and Mail

Figure skaters Nikolaj Soerensen, Zachary Lagha, Eric Radford, Vanessa James, Marjorie Lajoie and Laurence Fournier pose ahead of their first team event at the Beijing Winter Games, yesterday.

