Good afternoon! Canada didn’t score any new medals while you were sleeping, but this evening’s events offer some opportunities, including in the men’s slopestyle. Plus, a curling upset has the pupil outplaying the teacher.

Canada's Mark McMorris performs a trick during the slopestyle qualification event on Feb. 06, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China.Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Here’s what happened overnight and this morning:

Where Canada stands

What’s on today and tomorrow

Sunday, Feb. 6

8:05 p.m. ET Curling, mixed doubles, round robin, Canada vs. Italy

8:15 p.m. ET Figure skating, mixed team, final – pairs’ free program

8:30 p.m. ET Freestyle skiing, women’s big air, qualification

9:15 p.m. ET Alpine skiing, women’s giant slalom, run 1

9:30 p.m. ET Figure skating, mixed team, final – free dance

10:35 p.m. ET Figure skating, mixed team, final – women’s free program 🥇

11 p.m. ET Snowboard, men’s slopestyle, final 🥇

11:10 p.m. ET Women’s ice hockey, Canada vs. ROC

Monday Feb. 7

12:25 a.m. ET Alpine skiing, women’s giant slalom, run 2 🥇

3:30 a.m. ET Speed skating, women’s 1500 m 🥇

4 a.m. ET Biathlon, women’s 15 km individual 🥇

6:30 a.m. ET Short track, women’s 500 m, quarter-final

6:44 a.m. ET Short track, men’s 1000 m, quarter-final

7:05 a.m. ET Curling, mixed doubles, semi-final

7:20 a.m. ET Short track, women’s 500 m, semi-final

7:20 a.m. ET Short track, men’s 1000 m, semi-final

7:41 a.m. ET Short track, women’s 500 m, final 🥇

7:51 a.m. ET Ski jumping, mixed team, normal hill, final round 🥇

7:52 a.m. ET Short track, men’s 1000 m, final 🥇

Globe on the ground

Columnist Cathal Kelly writes that while every Winter Olympics starts off star-challenged, Canada’s NHL hockey players should be filling that celebrity vacuum.

COVID-19 and the Games

Of all of COVID-19′s cruelties, the necessity of distance has caused particular angst throughout the curling community. This is a sport built around closeness, from the pregame handshakes between opponents, to the postgame drinking sessions, in which the winners typically buy the losers a round.

In mixed doubles curling, Australia’s Tahli Gill tested positive for COVID-19 and was told her team with Dean Hewitt would have to withdraw. However, public-health authorities later announced that Gill’s PCR tests fell into an acceptable range and the team was back in the tournament. They made the most of their return, topping Switzerland and then Canada in a nail-biting match.

As seen at the Games:

Canadian ice dancer Paul Poirier told The Globe all about the enthralling sport that balances artistic flair and technical precision “on a tiny little blade.”

