Good afternoon! Canada didn’t score any new medals while you were sleeping, but this evening’s events offer some opportunities, including in the men’s slopestyle. Plus, a curling upset has the pupil outplaying the teacher.
Here’s what happened overnight and this morning:
- Mark McMorris is in second place heading into the final of the men’s slopestyle tonight, followed by fellow Canadians Sébastian Toutant and Max Parrot, who are in eighth and 10th place, respectively.
- Former Olympic champion Justine Dufour-Lapointe and rookie Sofiane Gagnon both crashed in the first final on Sunday, while Chloé Dufour-Lapointe, Justine’s older sister, was eliminated in the second final minutes later.
- Canada qualified for the final round of the figure skating team event, thanks to a virtually flawless short program by Olympic rookie Madeline Schizas.
- In mixed doubles curling, Canada settled for a split on the day. Rachel Homan and John Morris beat Czech Republic in an extra end, but came out flat in the evening game, dropping a 10-8 decision to Australia in an extra end.
- Elena Gaskell has pulled out of tonight’s big air competition. Gaskell, a medal hopeful in the event, made the announcement Sunday in an Instagram post but provided no explanation.
- In women’s slopestyle, Laurie Blouin gave it all she had but couldn’t crack the top three of a highly competitive field.
- Calgary speed skater Ted-Jan Bloemen looked like he was going to press for a medal in the 5,000 metres, but instead faded over the second half of his race and placed 10th.
- The United States routed Switzerland 8-0 on Sunday in its final tune-up before facing arch-rival Canada on Monday evening.
- U.S. snowboarder Shaun White says Beijing Olympics will be final competition. The 35-year-old “Flying Tomato” is credited with putting the sport on the international map.
Where Canada stands
What’s on today and tomorrow
Sunday, Feb. 6
8:05 p.m. ET Curling, mixed doubles, round robin, Canada vs. Italy
8:15 p.m. ET Figure skating, mixed team, final – pairs’ free program
8:30 p.m. ET Freestyle skiing, women’s big air, qualification
9:15 p.m. ET Alpine skiing, women’s giant slalom, run 1
9:30 p.m. ET Figure skating, mixed team, final – free dance
10:35 p.m. ET Figure skating, mixed team, final – women’s free program 🥇
11 p.m. ET Snowboard, men’s slopestyle, final 🥇
11:10 p.m. ET Women’s ice hockey, Canada vs. ROC
Monday Feb. 7
12:25 a.m. ET Alpine skiing, women’s giant slalom, run 2 🥇
3:30 a.m. ET Speed skating, women’s 1500 m 🥇
4 a.m. ET Biathlon, women’s 15 km individual 🥇
6:30 a.m. ET Short track, women’s 500 m, quarter-final
6:44 a.m. ET Short track, men’s 1000 m, quarter-final
7:05 a.m. ET Curling, mixed doubles, semi-final
7:20 a.m. ET Short track, women’s 500 m, semi-final
7:20 a.m. ET Short track, men’s 1000 m, semi-final
7:41 a.m. ET Short track, women’s 500 m, final 🥇
7:51 a.m. ET Ski jumping, mixed team, normal hill, final round 🥇
7:52 a.m. ET Short track, men’s 1000 m, final 🥇
Globe on the ground
Columnist Cathal Kelly writes that while every Winter Olympics starts off star-challenged, Canada’s NHL hockey players should be filling that celebrity vacuum.
COVID-19 and the Games
- Of all of COVID-19′s cruelties, the necessity of distance has caused particular angst throughout the curling community. This is a sport built around closeness, from the pregame handshakes between opponents, to the postgame drinking sessions, in which the winners typically buy the losers a round.
- In mixed doubles curling, Australia’s Tahli Gill tested positive for COVID-19 and was told her team with Dean Hewitt would have to withdraw. However, public-health authorities later announced that Gill’s PCR tests fell into an acceptable range and the team was back in the tournament. They made the most of their return, topping Switzerland and then Canada in a nail-biting match.
Looking for more up-to-the-moment COVID-19 news? Check out our coronavirus newsletter, sent weekdays and Sundays.
As seen at the Games:
Canadian ice dancer Paul Poirier told The Globe all about the enthralling sport that balances artistic flair and technical precision “on a tiny little blade.”
Which event are you waiting for at the Winter Games? Email us at audience@globeandmail.com and letus know.