Hello hello! Canada’s medal count stands at 18 after the Canadian short-track speed skating team nabbed a gold medal in men’s 5,000-metre relay. Plus, the much-anticipated women’s hockey gold medal game between Canada and the United States is scheduled for tonight at 11:10 p.m. ET.

Canadian speed skaters Charles Hamelin, Pascal Dion, Steven Dubois and Jordan Pierre-Gilles celebrate after winning gold in men's 5,000-metre relay.EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA/Reuters

Here’s what happened overnight:

Jane Channell, of Canada, slides during the women's skeleton run 1 at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing.The Associated Press

Globe on the ground

The Globe’s James Griffiths reports that Hong Kong’s COVID-19 outbreak is embarrassing Beijing in the middle of the Olympics. Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on the local government to “prioritize its task to control” the outbreak as COVID-19 infections continue to rise – and distract from the successes of the Winter Olympics.

For some players, the Canada vs. U.S. women’s hockey game - set for 11:10 p.m. ET – will be their first shot at Olympic gold. For others, it’s the latest of many. For all, it’s a test of the comradeship they’ve been building in Beijing, reports The Globe’s Rachel Brady.

Where Canada stands

What’s on today and tomorrow

Wednesday, Feb. 16

8:05 p.m. ET Curling, men, round robin, Canada vs. Britain

8:30 p.m. ET Freestyle skiing, women’s, halfpipe, qualification

9:30 p.m. ET Alpine skiing, women’s alpine combined, downhill

10:30 p.m. ET Freestyle skiing, women’s ski cross, seeding

11:10 p.m. ET Ice hockey, women, gold medal game, Canada vs. United States 🥇

11:30 p.m. ET Freestyle skiing, men’s halfpipe, qualification

Thursday Feb. 17

1 a.m. ET Alpine skiing, women’s alpine combined 🥇

1:05 a.m. ET Curling, women, round robin, Canada vs. Denmark

2:10 a.m. ET Freestyle skiing, women’s ski cross, final 🥇

5 a.m. ET Figure skating, women’s singles, free program 🥇

7:05 a.m. ET Curling, men, semi-final

8:30 p.m. ET Freestyle skiing, women’s halfpipe, final 🥇

11:10 p.m. ET Ice hockey, men, semi-final

As seen at the Games:

Curler Jennifer Jones shares an empowering message about being “Canada’s oldest female winter Olympian” after her critical win against the United States on Wednesday.

