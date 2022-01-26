Welcome to the Beijing Olympics newsletter from The Globe and Mail. This is our inaugural edition, with a daily missive landing in your inbox as of Feb. 1. (Not signed up yet? Just head on over here.) We’ll be bringing you the best and most interesting stories from the Games, the medal standing for Canada, the schedules for those can’t-miss events and the behind-the-scenes looks from our reporters in Beijing. And of course, the latest on what’s happening with COVID-19 and the pandemic, because that’s sure to have an impact on the athletes and beyond. We look forward to sharing in the excitement with you.

Illuminated lanterns are pictured in front of the the Beijing Olympic Tower ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China January 26, 2022.

How Team Canada is shaping up

The opening ceremony for the Beijing Games starts at 6:30 a.m. ET on Feb. 4, while the first big events for Canada start on Feb. 2. Here’s how Team Canada is looking.

Events coming up next week

Wednesday, Feb. 2

8:05 p.m. ET Curling, mixed doubles round robin: Canada vs. Britain

11:10 p.m. ET Hockey, women Group A: Canada vs. Switzerland

Thursday, Feb. 3

7:05 a.m. ET Curling, mixed doubles round robin: Canada vs. Norway

7:35 p.m. ET Curling, mixed doubles round robin: Canada vs. Switzerland

Globe on the ground

COVID-19 and the Games

As seen leading up to the Games: