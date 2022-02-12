Workers clear snow from inside the finish area of the alpine ski venue speed course at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing.Luca Bruno/The Associated Press

Well, it’s got Sochi beat, at least.

Beijing awoke to snow covering the ground Sunday, the first time the Chinese capital has received a dusting since the beginning of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

While the Chinese capital typically does get a few centimetres of snow during the colder months – and temperatures fall well below zero – it never gets enough to be a winter-sports destination. All of the snow at these Olympics has been artificially created, even up in Zhangjiakou, the mountain resort 150 kilometres from Beijing where many of the alpine events are taking place.

This is the third Winter Games in a row where that has been the case. Pyeongchang, South Korea, was held in a ski resort, and amid temperatures so cold they actually caused problems, but still did not get enough snowfall for fake flakes not to be required.

And Pyeongchang still had a lot more snow than Sochi. The Black Sea resort is best known in Russia as a beach destination, not somewhere to ski or snowboard. During the 2014 Games, many events were held up in Krasnaya Polyana, in the Caucasus Mountains, though most of the snow there, too, was fake.

Beijing Winter Olympics: Team Canada curling gold medallist Brad Gushue set to take on Team USA’s Matt Hamilton

The Sochi Games were the most expensive in Olympic history, with an eventual price tag of over US$51-billion. While snow was a minor item in this vast budget, generating the fake stuff isn’t cheap, either financially or environmentally.

Beijing organizers have made a point of keeping the budget for 2022 down, while promising to deliver a “green and sustainable Olympics” – not easy when generating tonnes of artificial snow in water-scarce northern China.

An analysis by Carbon Brief, a U.K.-based online publication that specializes in science and climate policy, found that organizers’ claims largely stood up, however. It says the claims are “backed by real developments on the ground,” including a renewable energy grid in Zhangjiakou, with a capacity “exceeding that of most countries.”

All venues are 100 per cent powered by renewables – most wind and solar – and the snow, too, is largely recycled.

“Water used for snow-making mainly comes from rainfall and surface runoff, and the water can be recycled,” Wei Qinghua, mountain operation manager for Zhangjiakou, said ahead of the Games. “For water from melted snow, we have a reservoir and two lakes, which can store it so that it can then be used for agriculture, irrigation, tourism and landscaping.”

For future Games, starting in 2030, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is insisting that they be not only carbon neutral but “climate positive.”

“Organizers will be required to reduce the direct and indirect emissions of the Games, compensate more than the remaining ones, and create lasting zero-carbon solutions for the Games and beyond,” according to the IOC.

Lessons from Beijing 2022 could be key to this, and not just when it comes to energy usage. While the next Winter Olympics are being held in the Italian cities of Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, and will make use of existing ski resorts, climate change is making snow less reliable even in the Alps.

In a recent report, titled “Slippery Slopes: How Climate Change Is Threatening the Winter Olympics,” athletes expressed concerns about how the warming world is forcing a shift toward machine-made snow.

“Yes, we’ve always needed a push from artificial snow-making, but we’ve come to an irreversible crossroad where artificial snow-making is now carrying a heavy load,” Canadian freestyle skier Philippe Marquis, who competed in the 2014 and 2018 Winter Olympics, says in the report. “Where will we be in five years? Ten years? Fifty years?”

Likely, the situation in many winter resorts could look a lot like Beijing on Sunday, with some snow falling from the sky, but the slopes man-made.

Our Olympic team has a daily newsletter that lands in your inbox every morning during the Games. Sign up today to join us in keeping up with medals, events and other news.