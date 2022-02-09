Canada's Meryeta Odine celebrates her bronze medal in the women's snowboard cross final at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Snowboard: Canada’s Meryeta O’Dine raced to a bronze medal in the women’s snowboard cross Wednesday in her Olympic debut at the Beijing winter games. The 24-year-old from Prince George, B.C., held off Australia’s Belle Brockhoff in the big final to take a place on the podium. Canada’s medal count now stands at seven. Lindsey Jacobellis of the United States crossed the finish line in front to win her first Olympic title in her fifth Games. Chloe Trespeuch of France took silver.

: Canadian freestyle skier Evan McEachran landed an impressive trick on his first run before falling to ninth in the men’s big air event at the Beijing Olympics. Alpine skiing: Petra Vlhova won Slovakia’s first Olympic Alpine skiing gold medal on Wednesday with victory in a tight women’s slalom race on the ‘Ice River’ course at the Beijing Games. Erin Mielzynski was the top Canadian in the women’s slalom, finishing 16th. Laurence St-Germain of Saint-Ferreol-les-Neiges, Que., was one spot back of her teammate. Two-time Olympic U.S. champion Mikaela Shiffrin’s second race ended even more quickly than her first. She skidded out of control about five seconds into the opening run.

Off the field

Team figure skating medal ceremony delay amid legal issue: An ongoing legal issue that could affect the medallists in the team figure skating competition at the Beijing Olympics has caused the award ceremony to be delayed, the IOC said Wednesday. The ceremony was pulled from its scheduled slot late Tuesday. If any athlete and team were disqualified, an appeal would likely follow to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Canada placed fourth and would be in line to be upgraded.

The day in pictures

Canada's Meryeta O'dine races to bronze with Julia Pereira De Sousa Mabileau of France and Caterina Carpano of Italy in the snowboard cross finals.MIKE BLAKE/Reuters 1 of 15

Canada's Meryeta O'Dine celebrates after winning a bronze medal in the women's cross finals at the Beijing Winter Olympics.Lee Jin-man/The Associated Press 2 of 15

Canada's Meryeta O'Dine competes during the women's snowboard cross finals at the Beijing Winter Olympics.Aaron Favila/The Associated Press 3 of 15

U.S. Lindsey Jacobellis, centre, celebrates her gold medal with silver medallist of France, Chloe Trespeuch and right bronze medallist, Canada's Meryeta Odine in the women's snowboard cross final at the Beijing Winter Olympics.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press 4 of 15

Evan Mceachran of Canada in action during the freeski big air final at the Beijing Winter Olympics. He would finish ninth in Olympic debut of men’s big air.TOBY MELVILLE/Reuters 5 of 15

Fans of Canadian Evan McEachran cheer him on during the freeski big air final at the Beijing Winter Olympics.FABRIZIO BENSCH/Reuters 6 of 15

Canada's Evan Mceachran competes in men's freeski big air final at the Beijing Winter Olympics.TOBY MELVILLE/Reuters 7 of 15

Birk Ruud of Norway performs his third jump while holding his national flag to win the gold medal in the men in freestyle skiing big air competition at Beijing Winter Olympics.Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press 8 of 15

A team member consoles Mikaela Shiffrin, of the United States after she skied out in the first run of the women’s slalom at the Beijing Winter Olympics.The Associated Press 9 of 15

Great Britains’ Charlotte Bankes, left to right Canada’s Tess Critchlow, Australia’s Belle Brockhoff and USA’s Faye Gulini compete during the women's snowboard cross quarterfinal at the Beijing Winter Olympics.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press 10 of 15

Canada's Liam Gill competes during the men's halfpipe qualification round at the Beijing Winter Olympics.Francisco Seco/The Associated Press 11 of 15

Erin Mielzynski, of Canada passes a gate during the second run of the women's slalom at the Beijing Winter Olympics.Alessandro Trovati/The Associated Press 12 of 15

Ali Nullmeyer, of Canada, right, congratulates teammate Laurence St-Germain after their women's slalom round 2 at the Beijing Winter Olympics.Pavel Golovkin/The Associated Press 13 of 15

Jane Channell of Canada in action during training in women's skeleton at the Beijing Winter Olympics.EDGAR SU/Reuters 14 of 15

Matthew Soukup, of Canada, speeds down the hill during a men's large hill training session at the Beijing Winter Olympics.Matthias Schrader/The Associated Press 15 of 15

Latest Olympic medal count

Olympic mascot selling out: There were long queues outside stores in Beijing selling plush toy versions of Bing Dwen Dwen on Tuesday, while inside the Olympic bubble, the official store sold out before midday, as Chinese volunteers, journalists and staff flocked to snap them up. A manufacturing crunch caused by the Lunar New Year coincided with the opening of the Olympics, has led to shortages of the mascot, driving up the price of souvenirs on the secondary market.

Hundreds of people line up to visit a store selling 2022 Winter Olympics memorabilia in Beijing, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.Andy Wong/The Associated Press

Belarusian skier flees country: A Belarusian cross-country skier has fled the country with her family because of fears of reprisals by authorities after she was barred from competition over the family’s political views, she and her father said. Darya Dolidovich and her family are now in Poland, where she hopes to continue training, Sergei Dolidovich, a seven-time Olympian cross-country skier who also coaches Darya, told Reuters in an interview by video call with his daughter on Tuesday.

Belarusian cross-country skier Darya Dolidovich poses in this handout picture taken in Kirovsk, Russia, November, 2021.HANDOUT/Reuters

