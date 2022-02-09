- Coming up at the Beijing Olympics
- Daily highlights and medal count
- Essential reads
Table of contents
Beijing Olympics: Latest updates
Olympic events for Feb. 9, 2022
- Snowboard: Canada’s Meryeta O’Dine raced to a bronze medal in the women’s snowboard cross Wednesday in her Olympic debut at the Beijing winter games. The 24-year-old from Prince George, B.C., held off Australia’s Belle Brockhoff in the big final to take a place on the podium. Canada’s medal count now stands at seven. Lindsey Jacobellis of the United States crossed the finish line in front to win her first Olympic title in her fifth Games. Chloe Trespeuch of France took silver.
- Freestyle skiing: Canadian freestyle skier Evan McEachran landed an impressive trick on his first run before falling to ninth in the men’s big air event at the Beijing Olympics.
- Alpine skiing: Petra Vlhova won Slovakia’s first Olympic Alpine skiing gold medal on Wednesday with victory in a tight women’s slalom race on the ‘Ice River’ course at the Beijing Games. Erin Mielzynski was the top Canadian in the women’s slalom, finishing 16th. Laurence St-Germain of Saint-Ferreol-les-Neiges, Que., was one spot back of her teammate. Two-time Olympic U.S. champion Mikaela Shiffrin’s second race ended even more quickly than her first. She skidded out of control about five seconds into the opening run.
Off the field
Team figure skating medal ceremony delay amid legal issue: An ongoing legal issue that could affect the medallists in the team figure skating competition at the Beijing Olympics has caused the award ceremony to be delayed, the IOC said Wednesday. The ceremony was pulled from its scheduled slot late Tuesday. If any athlete and team were disqualified, an appeal would likely follow to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Canada placed fourth and would be in line to be upgraded.
The day in pictures
Get the Olympic highlights in your inbox every day with our newsletter, or follow us on Twitter or Instagram for updates. Here are yesterday’s Olympic highlights in case you missed them.
Coming up at the Beijing Olympics
All dates and times (ET)
What to watch later today, Feb. 9
- Alpine skiing, women’s slalom 12:45 a.m. ET
- Snowboard, women’s snowboard cross finals 🥇2:45 a.m. ET
- Nordic combined, men’s Gundersen Normal Hill/10km, ski jumping 3 a.m. ET
- Ice hockey, Men Group B 3:40 a.m. ET
- Nordic combined, men’s Gundersen Normal Hill/10km, cross country 🥇 6 a.m. ET
- Short track, men’s 1500m, quarterfinal 6 a.m. ET
- Short Track, women’s 1000m, heats 6:44 a.m. ET
- Curling, men round robin 🍁 7:05 a.m. ET
- Luge, double, run 1 7:20 a.m. ET
- Short Track, men’s 1500m, semifinal 7:29 a.m. ET
- Short track, women’s 3000m relay, semifinal 7:45 a.m. ET
- Ice hockey, Men Group B 8:10 a.m. ET
- Short track, men’s 1500m, finals 🥇 8:13 a.m. ET
- Luge, double, run 2 🥇8:35 a.m. ET
- Curling, women, round robin 8:05 p.m. ET
- Figure skating, men’s singles, free program 🥇 8:30 p.m. ET
- Skeleton, men’s individual, run 1 8:30 p.m. ET
- Snowboard, women’s halfpipe, final 🥇 8:30 p.m. ET
- Alpine skiing, men’s alpine combined downhill 9:30 p.m. ET
- Skeleton, men’s individual run 2 10 p.m. ET
- Snowboard, men’s snowboard cross, seeding 10:15 p.m. ET
- Ice hockey, men Group C 11:10 p.m. ET
What to watch tomorrow, Feb. 10
- Snowboard, men’s snowboard cross final 1 a.m. ET
- Curling, men round robin, Canada vs. Norway 1:05 a.m. ET
- Alpine skiing, men’s alpine combined, slalom 🥇 1:15 a.m. ET
- Snowboard, men’s snowboard cross, quarterfinal and semifinal 1:37 a.m. ET
- Cross-country skiing, women’s 10km classic style 🥇 2 a.m. ET
- Snowboard, men’s snowboard cross, finals 🥇 2:15 a.m. ET
- Freestyle skiing, mixed aerials team, final 🥇 6 a.m. ET
- Speed skating, women’s 5000m 🥇 7 a.m. ET
- Curling, women round robin, Canada vs. Korea 7:05 a.m. ET
- Ice hockey, men Group A, Canada vs. Germany 8:10 a.m. ET
- Luge, mixed team relay 🥇8:30 a.m. ET
- Snowboard, men’s halfpipe, final 🥇 8:30 p.m. ET
- Alpine skiing, women’s Super G 🥇 10 p.m. ET
What time is it in Beijing right now?
Olympic highlights and medal count for Feb. 9
Latest Olympic medal count
Olympic mascot selling out: There were long queues outside stores in Beijing selling plush toy versions of Bing Dwen Dwen on Tuesday, while inside the Olympic bubble, the official store sold out before midday, as Chinese volunteers, journalists and staff flocked to snap them up. A manufacturing crunch caused by the Lunar New Year coincided with the opening of the Olympics, has led to shortages of the mascot, driving up the price of souvenirs on the secondary market.
Belarusian skier flees country: A Belarusian cross-country skier has fled the country with her family because of fears of reprisals by authorities after she was barred from competition over the family’s political views, she and her father said. Darya Dolidovich and her family are now in Poland, where she hopes to continue training, Sergei Dolidovich, a seven-time Olympian cross-country skier who also coaches Darya, told Reuters in an interview by video call with his daughter on Tuesday.
Essential reads on the Beijing Olympics
Sports columnist Cathal Kelly
That’s it, that’s all, the Peng Shuai saga is over. Right?
Eileen Gu is golden in first Beijing Olympic event – and right on cue
There hasn’t been a fun Olympics for a decade, but at least Beijing is honest about what we’re getting instead
Washington’s diplomatic boycott is worse than meaningless
On the politics
Beijing’s Olympic plans are mired in politics and threatened by COVID-19. Will it all be worth it?
Megan Walsh: The Olympics as metaphor for how the Chinese Communist Party writes its narratives
On Team Canada
Catriona Le May Doan is living the chef de mission dream
NHL veteran Eric Staal leads Canada’s hockey team into Beijing Olympics