Ice hockey: After waiting 1,460 days to get their revenge, the Canadian national women’s hockey team stuck it to its only rival on Thursday. It came down to the final seconds, but the power of history was not greater than Canada’s team. It beat the United States, 3-2. Captain Marie-Philip Poulin led Canada with two goals and an assist. Sarah Nurse contributed a goal and an assist, with goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens making 38 saves for the victory. The Globe’s Cathal Kelly writes Canada dominated for first half and, having gotten a lead, absorbed pressure for the second. It was a perfect game plan. Meanwhile, Canada was ousted from men’s hockey after losing 2-0 to Sweden in the quarter-final match.

: Canada’s Jennifer Jones missed out on women’s curling playoffs despite winning her final match of the preliminary round. Jones beat Denmark’s Madeleine Dupont 10-4 in the round-robin finale, which temporarily kept her playoff hopes alive. But losses by Russia and South Korea sent Canada packing. Jones finished fifth in the 10-team standings with a 5-4 record. Britain and Japan, also at 5-4, advanced based on their better draw shot challenge (DSC) numbers. Earlier, Canada’s men’s curling team closed out its round-robin schedule with a 5-2 loss to Britain. Both teams had already qualified for the semifinals. Figure Skating : Canada’s Madeline Schizas competes in the women’s singles free skate. Russian teen Kamila Valieva led the pack after the short program despite being at the centre of an Olympic doping scandal.

: Canada’s Madeline Schizas competes in the women’s singles free skate. Russian teen Kamila Valieva led the pack after the short program despite being at the centre of an Olympic doping scandal. Freestyle Skiing: All six Canadians — women and men — advancing to their respective finals in freeski halfpipe. On the women’s side, Rachael Karker of Erin, Ont., was second in qualifying behind China’s Eileen Gu. Cassie Sharpe from Comox, B.C., placed sixth and Calgary’s Amy Fraser finished 11th. For the men, Calgary’s Brendan Mackay was the top Canadian in fifth, ahead of Noah Bowman, also of Calgary, in sixth. Simon d’Artois from Whistler, B.C., placed eighth. The top-12 athletes in both the women’s and men’s qualification runs advanced to the finals.

IIHF, NHL officials optimistic about deal for 2026 Olympics: International Ice Hockey Federation president Luc Tardif said Thursday he is optimistic NHL players will participate in the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina, though he wants an agreement reached further in advance than this time around.

International Ice Hockey Federation president Luc Tardif said Thursday he is optimistic NHL players will participate in the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina, though he wants an agreement reached further in advance than this time around. Beijing Olympics get political: For two weeks and more, China’s stance on questions about its politics and policies has been straightforward: It’s the Olympics, and we’re not talking about these things. That changed Thursday at the Beijing organizing committee’s last regularly scheduled daily news conference, three days before the end of the Games. The persistent and polite refusal to answer such questions gave way to the usual state of affairs at news conferences with Chinese officials – emphatic, calibrated answers about the country’s most sensitive situations.

Olympic highlights and medal count for Feb. 17

Latest Olympic medal count

Shiffrin again misses gate at Olympics: Mikaela Shiffrin came to the Beijing Olympics as one of the biggest stars of Alpine skiing – or any sport. She will leave without any individual medals after managing to finish just two of the five women’s races. Shiffrin’s latest mistake of the Winter Games came Thursday in the second leg of the combined, which adds the times from one downhill run and one slalom run. The American stood fifth after the downhill, certainly in contention for a higher finish, but she encountered trouble after about 10 seconds, missed a gate and ended up landing on her hip.

Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States falls during her run in women's Alpine combined slalom.DENIS BALIBOUSE/Reuters

U.S. skaters to get Olympic torches as medals wait: IOC president Thomas Bach offered U.S. figure skaters Olympic torches as holdover gifts while they await a resolution of the Russian doping case that is preventing them from receiving their silver medals, The Associated Press has learned. Two people familiar with the events told the AP late Wednesday that Bach, in a private meeting with the skaters in Beijing that lasted about two hours, reiterated the IOC stance that no medal ceremonies would be held for events involving Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva.

Nathan Chen, of the United States, competes during the men's singles short program team event in the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Feb. 4, 2022.Natacha Pisarenko/The Associated Press

Sports columnist Cathal Kelly

Olympic men’s hockey doesn’t matter if the NHL isn’t there

Kamila Valieva scandal shows the minimum age to compete in the Olympics needs to be raised

Big air a big part of any bright future the Olympics may have

For Canada, the Winter Olympics is work. We’re here to collect a steady rate of return on our investment

A new kind of tourism has been invented for the Beijing Olympics

