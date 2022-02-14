Canada's players gather before a women's semifinal hockey game against Switzerland on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.Petr David Josek/The Associated Press

Ice hockey: Canada is a win away from reclaiming an Olympic gold medal in women’s hockey. Marie-Philip Poulin scored twice to pace Canada to a 10-3 win over Switzerland in Monday’s semifinal in Beijing. The Canadians advanced to Thursday’s gold-medal game at Wukesong Sports Centre. They’ll face the winner of Monday’s later semifinal between defending champion United States and Finland.

: Canada’s Laurie Blouin and Jasmine Baird cleared the qualifying round in snowboarding big air Monday at the Beijing Olympics. Blouin, of Stoneham, Que., came in fourth during the qualifier, while Baird, of Georgetown, Ont., was in 10th place. Their teammate Brooke Voigt, of Fort McMurray, Alta., was ranked 21st, putting her out of the running for the medal round. Only those in the top 12 spots will compete in the final, set for Tuesday. Snowboard : Canadian Max Parrot stayed on course for his second gold medal of the Beijing Olympics after topping the Big Air qualifying standings on Monday, while his compatriot and defending champion Sebastien Toutant failed to advance after a nasty crash. Parrot, who won the slopestyle title, launched a frontside 1620 in his second run, which gave him a score of 86.50. Despite failing on his third run, his total tally from his best two runs, 164.75, put him in the lead. The finals are set for Tuesday.

: Canadian Max Parrot stayed on course for his second gold medal of the Beijing Olympics after topping the Big Air qualifying standings on Monday, while his compatriot and defending champion Sebastien Toutant failed to advance after a nasty crash. Parrot, who won the slopestyle title, launched a frontside 1620 in his second run, which gave him a score of 86.50. Despite failing on his third run, his total tally from his best two runs, 164.75, put him in the lead. The finals are set for Tuesday. Monobob: Canada’s Christine de Bruin won bronze in the inaugural Olympic monobob race at the Beijing Games on Monday. Kaillie Humphries — the Stony Plain, Alta., native’s former Canadian teammate — took gold in her first Olympics competing for the United States with a dominant combined four-run time of four minutes 19.27 seconds.

Canada’s Christine de Bruin won bronze in the inaugural Olympic monobob race at the Beijing Games on Monday. Kaillie Humphries — the Stony Plain, Alta., native’s former Canadian teammate — took gold in her first Olympics competing for the United States with a dominant combined four-run time of four minutes 19.27 seconds. Figure skating: Canada’s Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier finished seventh in ice dance at the Beijing Games, in what was likely their final Olympic appearance. A significant mishap on their lift had Gilles in tears after, and saw the reigning world bronze medallists score 204.78.

Off the field

Doping scandal: Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva can continue to compete at the Beijing Olympics despite failing a doping test in December, the Court of Arbitration for Sport announced Monday.

The day in pictures

Canada’s Christine de Bruin won bronze in the inaugural Olympic monobob race at the Beijing Winter Olympics.THOMAS PETER/Reuters 1 of 18

Christine De Bruin, of Canada, celebrates winning the bronze medal in the women's monobob at the Beijing Winter Olympics.Mark Schiefelbein/The Associated Press 2 of 18

Canada's Christine de Bruin wins bronze in the women's monobob event during the Beijing Winter Olympics in Yanqing, China.MARK BLINCH/The Canadian Press 3 of 18

Team Canada's Christine de Bruin competes in the women's bobsleigh monobob third heat during the Beijing Winter Olympics.Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press 4 of 18

Kaillie Humphries from Stony Plain, Alta.,and former Canadian athlete, took gold in her first Olympics competing for the United States in the new event monobob.THOMAS PETER/Reuters 5 of 18

Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier, of Canada, perform their routine in the ice dance competition during the figure skating at the Beijing Winter Olympics.Natacha Pisarenko/The Associated Press 6 of 18

Canada’s Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier finished seventh in ice dance at the Beijing Winter Olympics, in what was likely their final Olympic appearance.Natacha Pisarenko/The Associated Press 7 of 18

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva can continue to compete at the Beijing Olympics despite failing a doping test in December, the Court of Arbitration for Sport announced Monday.EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA/Reuters 8 of 18

Canadian skip Jennifer Jones, top left, and Jocelyn Peterman, right, call on Kaitlyn Lawes and Dawn McEwen to sweep as they face the team from the Russian Olympic Committee at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Canada would go on to win 11-5.Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press 9 of 18

Canadian skip Jennifer Jones celebrate her team's victory over the Russian Olympic Committee with teammates at the Beijing Winter Olympics.Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press 10 of 18

Canada's Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Soerensen finished ninth in ice dance at the Beijing Winter Olympics.ALEKSANDRA SZMIGIEL/Reuters 11 of 18

Canada's Marion Thenault competes in the freestyle skiing women's aerials qualification during the Beijing Winter Olympics at the Genting Snow Park A & M Stadium in Zhangjiakou.MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP 12 of 18

Canadian Olivia Asselin competes in the women's freeski slopestyle qualifications during the Beijing Winter Olympic Games, in Zhangjiakou, China.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press 13 of 18

Canada's Laurie Blouin competes in the snowboard women's big air qualification run during the Beijing Winter Olympic Games at the Big Air Shougang.KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP 14 of 18

Laurie Blouin of Canada competes during the women's snowboard big air qualifications of the Beijing Winter Olympics.Jae C. Hong/The Associated Press 15 of 18

Jasmine Baird of Team Canada performs a trick during the warm up ahead of the Women's Snowboard Big Air Qualification on Day 10 of the Beijing Winter Olympics.David Ramos/Getty Images AsiaPac 16 of 18

Canada's Marie-Michele Gagnon takes part in the women's downhill training session during the Beijing Winter Olympics.JOE KLAMAR/AFP 17 of 18

Canada's Brad Gushue reacts during the mens round robin game of the Beijing Winter Olympics between Canada and Italy, at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing.LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP 18 of 18

Coming up at the Beijing Olympics

All dates and times (ET)

What to watch later today, Feb. 14

Snowboard: men’s big air, qualification, 2:30 a.m. ET

men’s big air, qualification, 2:30 a.m. ET Curling: men, round robin, Canada vs. Italy, 1:05 a.m. ET

men, round robin, Canada vs. Italy, 1:05 a.m. ET Freestyle skiing: women’s aerials, final 🥇, 6 a.m. ET

women’s aerials, final 🥇, 6 a.m. ET Bobsleigh: 2-man, Run 1, 7:05 a.m. ET

2-man, Run 1, 7:05 a.m. ET Curling: women, round robin, Canada vs. Great Britian, 7:05 a.m. ET

women, round robin, Canada vs. Great Britian, 7:05 a.m. ET Ski jumping: Men’s team, large hill, final 🥇, 7:06 a.m. ET

Men’s team, large hill, final 🥇, 7:06 a.m. ET Ice hockey: women, semifinal Unites States vs. Finland, 8:10 a.m. ET

women, semifinal Unites States vs. Finland, 8:10 a.m. ET Curling: men, round robin, Canada vs. China, 8:05 p.m. ET

men, round robin, Canada vs. China, 8:05 p.m. ET Snowboard: women’s big air, final 🥇, 8:30 p.m. ET

women’s big air, final 🥇, 8:30 p.m. ET Alpine skiing: women’s downhill 🥇, 10 p.m. ET

women’s downhill 🥇, 10 p.m. ET Ice Hockey: men, 11:10 p.m. ET

What to watch tomorrow, Feb. 15

Snowboard , men’s big air, final 🥇 12:00 a.m. ET

, men’s big air, final 🥇 12:00 a.m. ET Curling , women, round robin 1:05 a.m. ET

, women, round robin 1:05 a.m. ET Speed skating , women’s team pursuit, semifinal 1:30 a.m. ET

, women’s team pursuit, semifinal 1:30 a.m. ET Speed skating , men’s team pursuit, semifinal 1:52 a.m. ET

, men’s team pursuit, semifinal 1:52 a.m. ET Speed skating women’s team pursuit, finals🥇 2:24 a.m. ET

women’s team pursuit, finals🥇 2:24 a.m. ET Speed skating , men’s team pursuit🥇 2:43 a.m. ET

, men’s team pursuit🥇 2:43 a.m. ET Nordic combined , men’s gundersen large hill/10km 3:00 a.m. ET

, men’s gundersen large hill/10km 3:00 a.m. ET Ice hockey , men’s qualification match for quarterfinal 3:40 a.m. ET

, men’s qualification match for quarterfinal 3:40 a.m. ET Biathlon men’s 4x7.5km relay 🥇 4:00 a.m. ET

men’s 4x7.5km relay 🥇 4:00 a.m. ET Figure skating , women’s singles short program 5:00 a.m. ET

, women’s singles short program 5:00 a.m. ET Freestyle skiing men’s aerials qualification 6:00 a.m. ET

men’s aerials qualification 6:00 a.m. ET Nordic Combined, men’s gundersen large hill/10km, ski jumping🥇 6:00 a.m. ET

Combined, men’s gundersen large hill/10km, ski jumping🥇 6:00 a.m. ET Curling men , round robin 7:05 a.m. ET

, round robin 7:05 a.m. ET Bobsleigh 2-man, run 3 7:15 a.m. ET

2-man, run 3 7:15 a.m. ET Ice hockey , men’s qualification quarterfinal 8:10 a.m. ET

, men’s qualification quarterfinal 8:10 a.m. ET Bobsleigh 2-man, run 4 8:50 a.m. ET

2-man, run 4 8:50 a.m. ET Curling women , round robin 8:05 p.m. ET

, round robin 8:05 p.m. ET Freestyle skiing men’s slopestyle, final🥇 8:30 p.m. ET

men’s slopestyle, final🥇 8:30 p.m. ET Alpine skiing men’s slalom, run 1 9:15 p.m. ET

men’s slalom, run 1 9:15 p.m. ET Ice hockey, men, quarterfinal 11:10 p.m. ET

What time is it in Beijing right now?

Olympic highlights and medal count for Feb. 14

Latest Olympic medal count

