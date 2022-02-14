- Coming up at the Beijing Olympics
- Daily highlights and medal count
- Essential reads
Table of contents
Beijing Olympics: Latest updates
Olympic events for Feb. 14, 2022
- Ice hockey: Canada is a win away from reclaiming an Olympic gold medal in women’s hockey. Marie-Philip Poulin scored twice to pace Canada to a 10-3 win over Switzerland in Monday’s semifinal in Beijing. The Canadians advanced to Thursday’s gold-medal game at Wukesong Sports Centre. They’ll face the winner of Monday’s later semifinal between defending champion United States and Finland.
- Snowboard: Canada’s Laurie Blouin and Jasmine Baird cleared the qualifying round in snowboarding big air Monday at the Beijing Olympics. Blouin, of Stoneham, Que., came in fourth during the qualifier, while Baird, of Georgetown, Ont., was in 10th place. Their teammate Brooke Voigt, of Fort McMurray, Alta., was ranked 21st, putting her out of the running for the medal round. Only those in the top 12 spots will compete in the final, set for Tuesday.
- Snowboard: Canadian Max Parrot stayed on course for his second gold medal of the Beijing Olympics after topping the Big Air qualifying standings on Monday, while his compatriot and defending champion Sebastien Toutant failed to advance after a nasty crash. Parrot, who won the slopestyle title, launched a frontside 1620 in his second run, which gave him a score of 86.50. Despite failing on his third run, his total tally from his best two runs, 164.75, put him in the lead. The finals are set for Tuesday.
- Monobob: Canada’s Christine de Bruin won bronze in the inaugural Olympic monobob race at the Beijing Games on Monday. Kaillie Humphries — the Stony Plain, Alta., native’s former Canadian teammate — took gold in her first Olympics competing for the United States with a dominant combined four-run time of four minutes 19.27 seconds.
- Figure skating: Canada’s Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier finished seventh in ice dance at the Beijing Games, in what was likely their final Olympic appearance. A significant mishap on their lift had Gilles in tears after, and saw the reigning world bronze medallists score 204.78.
Off the field
- Doping scandal: Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva can continue to compete at the Beijing Olympics despite failing a doping test in December, the Court of Arbitration for Sport announced Monday.
The day in pictures
Coming up at the Beijing Olympics
All dates and times (ET)
What to watch later today, Feb. 14
- Snowboard: men’s big air, qualification, 2:30 a.m. ET
- Curling: men, round robin, Canada vs. Italy, 1:05 a.m. ET
- Freestyle skiing: women’s aerials, final 🥇, 6 a.m. ET
- Bobsleigh: 2-man, Run 1, 7:05 a.m. ET
- Curling: women, round robin, Canada vs. Great Britian, 7:05 a.m. ET
- Ski jumping: Men’s team, large hill, final 🥇, 7:06 a.m. ET
- Ice hockey: women, semifinal Unites States vs. Finland, 8:10 a.m. ET
- Curling: men, round robin, Canada vs. China, 8:05 p.m. ET
- Snowboard: women’s big air, final 🥇, 8:30 p.m. ET
- Alpine skiing: women’s downhill 🥇, 10 p.m. ET
- Ice Hockey: men, 11:10 p.m. ET
What to watch tomorrow, Feb. 15
- Snowboard, men’s big air, final 🥇 12:00 a.m. ET
- Curling, women, round robin 1:05 a.m. ET
- Speed skating, women’s team pursuit, semifinal 1:30 a.m. ET
- Speed skating, men’s team pursuit, semifinal 1:52 a.m. ET
- Speed skating women’s team pursuit, finals🥇 2:24 a.m. ET
- Speed skating, men’s team pursuit🥇 2:43 a.m. ET
- Nordic combined, men’s gundersen large hill/10km 3:00 a.m. ET
- Ice hockey, men’s qualification match for quarterfinal 3:40 a.m. ET
- Biathlon men’s 4x7.5km relay 🥇 4:00 a.m. ET
- Figure skating, women’s singles short program 5:00 a.m. ET
- Freestyle skiing men’s aerials qualification 6:00 a.m. ET
- Nordic Combined, men’s gundersen large hill/10km, ski jumping🥇 6:00 a.m. ET
- Curling men, round robin 7:05 a.m. ET
- Bobsleigh 2-man, run 3 7:15 a.m. ET
- Ice hockey, men’s qualification quarterfinal 8:10 a.m. ET
- Bobsleigh 2-man, run 4 8:50 a.m. ET
- Curling women, round robin 8:05 p.m. ET
- Freestyle skiing men’s slopestyle, final🥇 8:30 p.m. ET
- Alpine skiing men’s slalom, run 1 9:15 p.m. ET
- Ice hockey, men, quarterfinal 11:10 p.m. ET
What time is it in Beijing right now?
Olympic highlights and medal count for Feb. 14
Latest Olympic medal count
Teenagers representing Team Canada at the Beijing Olympics keep cool under pressure: As Canada’s figure skaters travel around at the Beijing Olympics, they remind themselves of something: ‘don’t lose Maddie’. At 18, Madeline Schizas is the youngest Canadian figure skater at the Winter Games and the country’s only representative in the ladies’ singles category. The Oakville native, who stands four-foot-eleven, didn’t have the Olympics on her radar until just recently, yet she’s been the team’s most consistent performer so far in Beijing. She’s shown the poise of an Olympic veteran, yet her teammates still look out for the rookie like a little sibling, The Globe’s Rachel Brady reports.
Essential reads on the Beijing Olympics
What kinds of skill and artistry go into a winning ice-dance performance? Videographer Timothy Moore spoke to skaters Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier and one of their coaches to find out. He explains what he learned on The Decibel. Subscribe for more episodes.
Sports columnist Cathal Kelly
Canadian bobsledder Christine de Bruin wins bronze in monobob, USA’s Kaillie Humphries takes gold. Now we can finally stop talking about it
That’s it, that’s all, the Peng Shuai saga is over. Right?
Eileen Gu is golden in first Beijing Olympic event – and right on cue
Complaining at the Olympics? That’s nothing new. What’s changed is our perspective
On Team Canada
Catriona Le May Doan is living the chef de mission dream
Ski cross team is ready for anything as they fight for a place at the Games
NHL veteran Eric Staal leads Canada’s hockey team into Beijing Olympics