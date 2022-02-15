Team Canada's Isabelle Weidemann, left, Valerie Maltais and Ivanie Blondin, right, celebrate after they won the gold medal in the speedskating women's team pursuit finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.Ashley Landis/The Associated Press

Snowboard: Canada's Max Parrot won the bronze medal in men's big air at the Beijing Olympics barely a week after winning gold in slopestyle. The 27-year-old from Bromont, Que., fell on his first jump, but landed a huge cab 1800 on his second attempt. His 1620 on his third jump was enough to get him on the medal podium. Parrot won slopestyle on Feb. 7, three years to the day since he began 12 rounds of chemotherapy to treat Hodgkin lymphoma. Regina's Mark McMorris was 10th on Tuesday, while Vancouver's Darcy Sharpe was 12th. The Globe's Cathal Kelly writes Tuesday that If the Olympics has a bright future, big air is part of it.

Curling : Brad Gushue hit a tap against two with the final rock of the 10th end, and Canada's men's curling team picked up a nervy 10-8 win over China on Tuesday at the Beijing Olympics. Canada appeared to be in control after a three-point eighth end gave Gushue's foursome a 9-6 lead. China came back with two in the ninth end, and skip Ma Xiuyue drew to the button with his last shot of the 10th to put his team in a position to steal.

Figure skating : Madeline Schizas, who made an impressive debut last week in the figure skating team event, was scheduled Tuesday to skate in the women's short program.

Ice hockey : The Canadian men's hockey team was set to face China Tuesday for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Biathlon : In the men's 4x7.5-kilometre biathlon relay, Canada finished sixth for its best-ever result in the event. Scott Gow, Christian Gow and Adam Runnalls, all from Calgary, and Jules Burnotte of Sherbrooke, Que., finished one minute 56.3 seconds behind gold medallist Norway.

Alpine Skiing: In the women's downhill, Marie-Michele Gagnon of Lac-Etchemin, Que., placed eighth and Roni Remme of Collingwood, Ont., was 24th. Switzerland's Corinne Suter won gold in 1:31.87, ahead of a pair of Italian skiers. Sofia Goggia finish in 1:32.03 for silver and Nadia Delago took bronze with a time of 1:32.44.

Off the field

Valieva claims positive test was mix-up: Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva has argued that her positive drug test was caused by a mix-up with her grandfather’s heart medication, an Olympic official said on Tuesday. Denis Oswald, the International Olympic Committee’s permanent chair of the disciplinary commission, said Valieva claimed there was a mix-up at a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) hearing into whether she should be allowed to continue competing. “Her argument was this contamination happened with a product her grandfather was taking,” Oswald said.

The day in pictures

Canada's Valerie Maltais, Ivanie Blondin and Isabelle Weidemann during their gold medal speed skate in the women's team pursuit at the Beijing Winter Olympics.PHIL NOBLE/Reuters 1 of 20

Canadian speed skater Isabelle Weidemann has won her third medal of the Beijing Games, reaching the top of the podium Tuesday in the women’s team pursuit with Ivanie Blondin and Valerie Maltais.SUSANA VERA/Reuters 2 of 20

Canadian gold medallists Valerie Maltais, Ivanie Blondin, and Isabelle Weidemann celebrate on the podium with silver medallists Japan and bronze Netherlands in women's team pursuit at the Beijing Winter Olympics.PHIL NOBLE/Reuters 3 of 20

Canada's Valerie Maltais, left, Ivanie Blondin and Isabelle Weidemann, right, compete during the speed skating women's team pursuit finals at the Beijing Winter Olympics.Ashley Landis/The Associated Press 4 of 20

Canada's Max Parrot takes his first run during the men's snowboarding big air final at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Parrot won the bronze medal.The Canadian Press 5 of 20

Max Parrot of Canada celebrates his bronze medal with a mascot during the venue ceremony for men's snowboard big air finals of the Beijing Winter Olympics.Jae C. Hong/The Associated Press 6 of 20

Mark McMorris of Canada competes during the men's snowboard big air finals of the Beijing Winter Olympics. Canada’s Mark McMorris and Darcy Sharpe finished 10th and 12th respectively.Jeff Roberson/The Associated Press 7 of 20

Canada's Ted-Jan Bloemen, Connor Howe and Jordan Belchos in the men's team pursuit at the Beijing Winter Olympics.PHIL NOBLE/Reuters 8 of 20

Christian Gow of Canada, Simon Eder of Austria and Jakov Fak of Slovenia during men's biathlon 4x7. 5km relay at the Beijing Winter Olympics.ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA/Reuters 9 of 20

Jasmine Baird during the big air final snowboard contest. Baird finished in seventh.ALEKSANDRA SZMIGIEL/Reuters 10 of 20

Laurie Blouin at the big air final snowboard contest. The Blouin finished in eighth place.ALEKSANDRA SZMIGIEL/Reuters 11 of 20

Christine de Bruin of Canada speeds down the track during a 2-women bobsled training at the Beijing Winter Olympics.Mark Schiefelbein/The Associated Press 12 of 20

Canada's Olivia Asselin competes during the women's freestyle skiing slopestyle final at the Beijing Winter Olympics.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press 13 of 20

Canada's Olivia Asselin competes during the women's slopestyle finals at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, China.Gregory Bull/The Associated Press 14 of 20

China’s Eileen Gu finished in second place in women’s slopestyle skiing. The silver medal follows Gu’s gold medal in the big air event last weekMatt Slocum/The Associated Press 15 of 20

China’s Eileen Gu finished celebrates her silver medal run in women’s slopestyle skiing, behind Switzerland’s Mathilde Gremaud. Estonian Kelly Sildaru took bronze.DYLAN MARTINEZ/Reuters 16 of 20

Canada's Canada's Geoff Walker, left, and Brett Gallant, sweep during a men's curling match against China at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Canada won 10-8.Brynn Anderson/The Associated Press 17 of 20

Canada's Brad Gushue is congratulated by China's Xu Jingtao, after a men's curling match against China at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Canada won 10-8.Brynn Anderson/The Associated Press 18 of 20

Canadian Max Moffatt competes in the freestyle skiing men’s freeski slopestyle qualifications during the Beijing Winter Olympics. Moffatt has qualified for the finals.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press 19 of 20

Marie-Michèle Gagnon, of Canada makes a turn during the women's downhill at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Gagnon finished in eighth place.Alessandro Trovati/The Associated Press 20 of 20

Coming up at the Beijing Olympics

All dates and times (ET)

What to watch later today, Feb. 15

Snowboard , men’s big air, final 🥇 12:00 a.m. ET

, men’s big air, final 🥇 12:00 a.m. ET Curling , women, round robin 1:05 a.m. ET

, women, round robin 1:05 a.m. ET Speed skating , women’s team pursuit, semifinal 1:30 a.m. ET

, women’s team pursuit, semifinal 1:30 a.m. ET Speed skating , men’s team pursuit, semifinal 1:52 a.m. ET

, men’s team pursuit, semifinal 1:52 a.m. ET Speed skating women’s team pursuit, finals🥇 2:24 a.m. ET

women’s team pursuit, finals🥇 2:24 a.m. ET Speed skating , men’s team pursuit🥇 2:43 a.m. ET

, men’s team pursuit🥇 2:43 a.m. ET Nordic combined , men’s gundersen large hill/10km 3:00 a.m. ET

, men’s gundersen large hill/10km 3:00 a.m. ET Ice hockey , men’s qualification match for quarterfinal 3:40 a.m. ET

, men’s qualification match for quarterfinal 3:40 a.m. ET Biathlon men’s 4x7.5km relay 🥇 4:00 a.m. ET

men’s 4x7.5km relay 🥇 4:00 a.m. ET Figure skating , women’s singles short program 5:00 a.m. ET

, women’s singles short program 5:00 a.m. ET Freestyle skiing men’s aerials qualification 6:00 a.m. ET

men’s aerials qualification 6:00 a.m. ET Nordic Combined, men’s gundersen large hill/10km, ski jumping🥇 6:00 a.m. ET

Combined, men’s gundersen large hill/10km, ski jumping🥇 6:00 a.m. ET Curling men , round robin 7:05 a.m. ET

, round robin 7:05 a.m. ET Bobsleigh 2-man, run 3 7:15 a.m. ET

2-man, run 3 7:15 a.m. ET Ice hockey , men’s qualification quarterfinal 8:10 a.m. ET

, men’s qualification quarterfinal 8:10 a.m. ET Bobsleigh 2-man, run 4 8:50 a.m. ET

2-man, run 4 8:50 a.m. ET Curling women , round robin 8:05 p.m. ET

, round robin 8:05 p.m. ET Freestyle skiing men’s slopestyle, final🥇 8:30 p.m. ET

men’s slopestyle, final🥇 8:30 p.m. ET Alpine skiing men’s slalom, run 1 9:15 p.m. ET

men’s slalom, run 1 9:15 p.m. ET Ice hockey, men, quarterfinal 11:10 p.m. ET

What to watch tomorrow, Feb. 16

Biathlon: women’s 4x6km relay 🥇 2:45 a.m. ET

women’s 4x6km relay 🥇 2:45 a.m. ET Ice hockey : Men’s quarterfinal, 3:40 a.m. ET

: Men’s quarterfinal, 3:40 a.m. ET Ice hockey : Women’s bronze medal game, Finland vs. Switzerland, 🥇 6:30 a.m. ET

: Women’s bronze medal game, Finland vs. Switzerland, 🥇 6:30 a.m. ET Short track: Women’s 1500m quarterfinal 6:30 a.m. ET

Women’s 1500m quarterfinal 6:30 a.m. ET Sport name: Curling: women round robin, Canada vs China 7:05 a.m. ET

Curling: women round robin, Canada vs China 7:05 a.m. ET Short track : men’s 5000m relay 🥇 7:32 a.m. ET

: men’s 5000m relay 🥇 7:32 a.m. ET Curling : Men’s round robin, Canada vs Great Britain 8:05 p.m. ET

: Men’s round robin, Canada vs Great Britain 8:05 p.m. ET Ice hockey: women’s gold medal game, Canada vs U.S. 🥇 11:10 a.m. ET

What time is it in Beijing right now?

Olympic highlights and medal count for Feb. 15

Latest Olympic medal count

These Olympics have visual oomph, not much else: The Globe’s John Doyle writes: As I write this, I’m recovering from watching the monobob at the Olympics. Phew. You can have your Super Bowl and your halftime show with the L.A. hip-hop routine. If you want eye-popping visuals and your nerves jangled, it’s happening at the Beijing Olympics, as seen on TV. As a sport, the monobob has what looks like a lethal modus operandi: a smooth and efficient way to seriously hurt yourself. The inaugural women-only competition was extraordinary to watch.

Canada's Christine de Bruin competes during the Women's Monobob Bobsleigh at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games on Feb. 14, 2022.Julian Finney/Getty Images

Swiss skier Mathilde Gremaud secures gold in slopestyle as China’s Eileen Gu comes from behind for silver: No one can accuse Eileen Gu of lacking a sense of drama. The Chinese skier came from behind to win gold in the big air last week, and seemed like she might do it again Monday night in the women’s slopestyle event. After making it through a “scary” qualifier, Gu was looking shaky in her first two runs, with a top score of only 69.90, well out of medal contention. But she delivered, once again, when it counts: putting down a massive final run for a score of 86.23, The Globe’s James Griffiths reports.

China's silver medal winner Eileen Gu celebrates during the venue award ceremony for the women's slopestyle finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.The Associated Press

After three months apart from their home in Canada, two engaged Olympians share a brief moment together in Beijing: Blayre Turnbull walked into the opening ceremony at the Beijing Winter Olympics with her lively hockey squad. Ryan Sommer arrived with the guys from his four-man bobsleigh crew. Both were dedicated to sharing that distinct Olympic moment with their teammates, but Turnbull and Sommer were also scanning the crowd for one another. The Canadian hockey player and the bobsleigh brakeman are engaged, but because of conflicting travel schedules and various COVID-related bubbles, the couple had been apart for three months, The Globe’s Rachel Brady reports.

Canadian Olympic hockey player Blayre Turnbull with her fiancé, Canadian bobsledder Ryan Sommer, together at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics on February 4, 2022 in a picture posted to Instagram by Ms. Turnbull.Instagram

