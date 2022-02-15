- Coming up at the Beijing Olympics
Beijing Olympics: Latest updates
Olympic events for Feb. 15, 2022
- Speed skate: Canadian speed skater Isabelle Weidemann has won her third medal of the Beijing Games, reaching the top of the podium Tuesday in the women’s team pursuit with Ivanie Blondin and Valerie Maltais. They beat Japan to win gold in an Olympic record time of two minutes 53.44 seconds. Japan had a slight lead entering the final turn but Nana Takagi went down on the final turn and crashed into the padding, allowing Canada to cruise to the win.
- Snowboard: Canada’s Max Parrot won the bronze medal in men’s big air at the Beijing Olympics barely a week after winning gold in slopestyle. The 27-year-old from Bromont, Que., fell on his first jump, but landed a huge cab 1800 on his second attempt. His 1620 on his third jump was enough to get him on the medal podium. Parrot won slopestyle on Feb. 7, three years to the day since he began 12 rounds of chemotherapy to treat Hodgkin lymphoma. Regina’s Mark McMorris was 10th on Tuesday, while Vancouver’s Darcy Sharpe was 12th. The Globe’s Cathal Kelly writes Tuesday that If the Olympics has a bright future, big air is part of it.
- Curling: Brad Gushue hit a tap against two with the final rock of the 10th end, and Canada’s men’s curling team picked up a nervy 10-8 win over China on Tuesday at the Beijing Olympics. Canada appeared to be in control after a three-point eighth end gave Gushue’s foursome a 9-6 lead. China came back with two in the ninth end, and skip Ma Xiuyue drew to the button with his last shot of the 10th to put his team in a position to steal.
- Figure skating: Madeline Schizas, who made an impressive debut last week in the figure skating team event, was scheduled Tuesday to skate in the women’s short program.
- Ice hockey: The Canadian men’s hockey team was set to face China Tuesday for a spot in the quarterfinals.
- Biathlon: In the men’s 4x7.5-kilometre biathlon relay, Canada finished sixth for its best-ever result in the event. Scott Gow, Christian Gow and Adam Runnalls, all from Calgary, and Jules Burnotte of Sherbrooke, Que., finished one minute 56.3 seconds behind gold medallist Norway.
- Alpine Skiing: In the women’s downhill, Marie-Michele Gagnon of Lac-Etchemin, Que., placed eighth and Roni Remme of Collingwood, Ont., was 24th. Switzerland’s Corinne Suter won gold in 1:31.87, ahead of a pair of Italian skiers. Sofia Goggia finish in 1:32.03 for silver and Nadia Delago took bronze with a time of 1:32.44.
Off the field
Valieva claims positive test was mix-up: Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva has argued that her positive drug test was caused by a mix-up with her grandfather’s heart medication, an Olympic official said on Tuesday. Denis Oswald, the International Olympic Committee’s permanent chair of the disciplinary commission, said Valieva claimed there was a mix-up at a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) hearing into whether she should be allowed to continue competing. “Her argument was this contamination happened with a product her grandfather was taking,” Oswald said.
The day in pictures
Coming up at the Beijing Olympics
All dates and times (ET)
What to watch later today, Feb. 15
- Snowboard, men’s big air, final 🥇 12:00 a.m. ET
- Curling, women, round robin 1:05 a.m. ET
- Speed skating, women’s team pursuit, semifinal 1:30 a.m. ET
- Speed skating, men’s team pursuit, semifinal 1:52 a.m. ET
- Speed skating women’s team pursuit, finals🥇 2:24 a.m. ET
- Speed skating, men’s team pursuit🥇 2:43 a.m. ET
- Nordic combined, men’s gundersen large hill/10km 3:00 a.m. ET
- Ice hockey, men’s qualification match for quarterfinal 3:40 a.m. ET
- Biathlon men’s 4x7.5km relay 🥇 4:00 a.m. ET
- Figure skating, women’s singles short program 5:00 a.m. ET
- Freestyle skiing men’s aerials qualification 6:00 a.m. ET
- Nordic Combined, men’s gundersen large hill/10km, ski jumping🥇 6:00 a.m. ET
- Curling men, round robin 7:05 a.m. ET
- Bobsleigh 2-man, run 3 7:15 a.m. ET
- Ice hockey, men’s qualification quarterfinal 8:10 a.m. ET
- Bobsleigh 2-man, run 4 8:50 a.m. ET
- Curling women, round robin 8:05 p.m. ET
- Freestyle skiing men’s slopestyle, final🥇 8:30 p.m. ET
- Alpine skiing men’s slalom, run 1 9:15 p.m. ET
- Ice hockey, men, quarterfinal 11:10 p.m. ET
What to watch tomorrow, Feb. 16
- Biathlon: women’s 4x6km relay 🥇 2:45 a.m. ET
- Ice hockey: Men’s quarterfinal, 3:40 a.m. ET
- Ice hockey: Women’s bronze medal game, Finland vs. Switzerland, 🥇 6:30 a.m. ET
- Short track: Women’s 1500m quarterfinal 6:30 a.m. ET
- Sport name: Curling: women round robin, Canada vs China 7:05 a.m. ET
- Short track: men’s 5000m relay 🥇 7:32 a.m. ET
- Curling: Men’s round robin, Canada vs Great Britain 8:05 p.m. ET
- Ice hockey: women’s gold medal game, Canada vs U.S. 🥇 11:10 a.m. ET
What time is it in Beijing right now?
Olympic highlights and medal count for Feb. 15
Latest Olympic medal count
These Olympics have visual oomph, not much else: The Globe’s John Doyle writes: As I write this, I’m recovering from watching the monobob at the Olympics. Phew. You can have your Super Bowl and your halftime show with the L.A. hip-hop routine. If you want eye-popping visuals and your nerves jangled, it’s happening at the Beijing Olympics, as seen on TV. As a sport, the monobob has what looks like a lethal modus operandi: a smooth and efficient way to seriously hurt yourself. The inaugural women-only competition was extraordinary to watch.
Swiss skier Mathilde Gremaud secures gold in slopestyle as China’s Eileen Gu comes from behind for silver: No one can accuse Eileen Gu of lacking a sense of drama. The Chinese skier came from behind to win gold in the big air last week, and seemed like she might do it again Monday night in the women’s slopestyle event. After making it through a “scary” qualifier, Gu was looking shaky in her first two runs, with a top score of only 69.90, well out of medal contention. But she delivered, once again, when it counts: putting down a massive final run for a score of 86.23, The Globe’s James Griffiths reports.
After three months apart from their home in Canada, two engaged Olympians share a brief moment together in Beijing: Blayre Turnbull walked into the opening ceremony at the Beijing Winter Olympics with her lively hockey squad. Ryan Sommer arrived with the guys from his four-man bobsleigh crew. Both were dedicated to sharing that distinct Olympic moment with their teammates, but Turnbull and Sommer were also scanning the crowd for one another. The Canadian hockey player and the bobsleigh brakeman are engaged, but because of conflicting travel schedules and various COVID-related bubbles, the couple had been apart for three months, The Globe’s Rachel Brady reports.
