Team United States' Jake Sanderson is checked by Canada's Robert Knight during third period men's ice hockey preliminary action on Feb. 12, 2022 at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Beijing Olympics: Latest updates

Olympic events for Feb. 12, 2022

Ice hockey: Canada was defeated by the United States 4-2 in the men’s preliminary round group A match. Canada’s final round-robin game is on Sunday against China.

Canada was defeated by the United States 4-2 in the men’s preliminary round group A match. Canada’s final round-robin game is on Sunday against China. Figure skating: Canada’s Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier compete in the rhythm dance this morning at 9 a.m. ET. Formerly known as the short program, read about the artistic flair and technical precision that makes up the rhythm dance.

Canada’s Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier compete in the rhythm dance this morning at 9 a.m. ET. Formerly known as the short program, read about the artistic flair and technical precision that makes up the rhythm dance. Curling: Sweden edged the Canadians, helmed by Brad Gushue and Jennifer Jones, as curling royalty took centre stage during the men’s and women’s round-robin contests overnight. Canada’s men fell just short in their 7-4 defeat after Gushue, gold medallist in Turin in 2006, was unable to pick a Swedish stone out of the button in the final end. Canada’s women lost 7-6 to the Pyeonchang gold medallists.

The day in pictures

Mason Mctavish Canada in action with Brian O'neill of the United States during the men’s preliminary round hockey match on Saturday at the National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, China.DAVID W CERNY/Reuters 1 of 15

Team Canada's Josh Ho-Sang (C) fights for the puck during the men's preliminary round match against the United States.KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP/Getty Images 2 of 15

Eddie Pasquale of Canada lets in a goal during the preliminary round match against the United States.BRUCE BENNETT/Reuters 3 of 15

United States' Kenny Agostino (C) celebrates scoring a goal next to Canada's Maxim Noreau (56) and Eric Staal (12).Matt Slocum/The Associated Press 4 of 15

Team Canada's Eric O'Dell (19), goalkeeper Eddie Pasquale (80) and Owen Power (22) leave the ice after a loss to the United States in a preliminary round men's hockey game on Saturday at the Beijing Winter OlympicsMatt Slocum/The Associated Press 5 of 15

Skip Jennifer Jones of Canada watches teammates Jocelyn Peterman and Dawn McEwen in action during the women’s round robin curling session four against Sweden at the National Aquatics Center on Saturday.EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/Reuters 6 of 15

Canada’s Kaitlyn Lawes (L) and Jennifer Jones (2nd L) discuss strategy as Sweden’s Anna Hasselborg (R) and Agnes Knochenhauer (2nd R) watch during the women’s curling game. Hasselborg defeated Jones 7-6LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP/Getty Images 7 of 15

(L-R) Geoff Walker, Brad Gushue and Brett Gallant of Team Canada compete against Team Sweden during the men's round robin curling session on day eight of the Beijing Winter Olympics.Lintao Zhang/Getty Images 8 of 15

Brad Gushue of Team Canada walks past as Team Sweden celebrate their victory in the men's round robin curling session.Lintao Zhang/Getty Images 9 of 15

Team Canada’s Cendrine Browne competes during the women's cross-country 4x5km on Saturday at The National Cross-Country Skiing Centre in Zhangjiakou, China.Lars Baron 10 of 15

Canada’s Dahria Beatty in action during the women's cross-country 4x5km relay.Ezra Shaw 11 of 15

Ivanie Blondin, Valerie Maltais and Isabelle Weidemann compete in the women’s team pursuit quarterfinals at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing on Saturday.SUSANA VERA/Reuters 12 of 15

Laurent Dubreuil of Canada and Wataru Morishige of Japan compete in the men’s 500m speed skating match on Saturday.SUSANA VERA/Reuters 13 of 15

Canada's Laurent Dubreuil competes in the men's speed skating 500m event followed by Japan's Tatsuya Shinhama.SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP/Getty Images 14 of 15

Laurent Dubreuil reacts after finishing in fourth, just 0.03 seconds short of reaching the podium, in the men’s 500m speed skating competition at the Beijing Winter Olympics.Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press 15 of 15

Coming up at the Beijing Olympics

All dates and times (ET)

What to watch later today, Feb. 12

Biathlon , men’s 10 km sprint 4 a.m. ET

, men’s 10 km sprint 4 a.m. ET Figure skating , Mixed ice dance, Rhythm dance 6 a.m. ET

, Mixed ice dance, Rhythm dance 6 a.m. ET Ski jumping , men’s individual - Large hill, 1st round 6 a.m. ET

, men’s individual - Large hill, 1st round 6 a.m. ET Ski jumping , men’s individual- Large hill, final 🥇 7 a.m. ET

, men’s individual- Large hill, final 🥇 7 a.m. ET Curling, men, round robin, Canada vs. United States 8:05 p.m.

What to watch tomorrow, Feb. 13

Alpine skiing: men’s giant slalom 🥇 12:45 a.m. ET

men’s giant slalom 🥇 12:45 a.m. ET Curling: women, round robin, Canada vs. Switzerland 1:05 a.m. ET

women, round robin, Canada vs. Switzerland 1:05 a.m. ET Biathlon: women’s 10 km pursuit 🥇 4 a.m. ET

women’s 10 km pursuit 🥇 4 a.m. ET Short track: men’s 500 m quarterfinal 6 a.m. ET

men’s 500 m quarterfinal 6 a.m. ET Short track: women’s 3,000 m relay finals 🥇 6:35 a.m. ET

women’s 3,000 m relay finals 🥇 6:35 a.m. ET Short track: men’s 500 m, finals 🥇 7:09 a.m. ET

men’s 500 m, finals 🥇 7:09 a.m. ET Ice hockey: men, group A, Canada vs. China 8:10 a.m. ET

men, group A, Canada vs. China 8:10 a.m. ET Curling: women, round robin, Canada vs. ROC 8:05 p.m. ET

women, round robin, Canada vs. ROC 8:05 p.m. ET Figure skating: mixed ice dance, free dance 🥇 8:15 p.m. ET

What time is it in Beijing right now?

Olympic highlights and medal count for Feb. 12

Latest Olympic medal count

I’ve never watched hockey. The Globe sent me to cover an Olympics game: Forgive me readers, but I had never seen a hockey game before Thursday night, at the Beijing Olympics. But how can you not enjoy a game that can be sublimely graceful one minute and then sloppy and brilliantly messy the other? Read James Griffith’s first hockey experience as he watched the U.S.-China men’s game.

China goalkeeper Jieruimi Shimisi (Jeremy Smith) (45) reaches for a goal by United States' Brian Oneill during a preliminary round men's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Beijing.Matt Slocum/The Associated Press

