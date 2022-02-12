- Coming up at the Beijing Olympics
- Daily highlights and medal count
- Essential reads
Table of contents
Beijing Olympics: Latest updates
Olympic events for Feb. 12, 2022
- Ice hockey: Canada was defeated by the United States 4-2 in the men’s preliminary round group A match. Canada’s final round-robin game is on Sunday against China.
- Figure skating: Canada’s Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier compete in the rhythm dance this morning at 9 a.m. ET. Formerly known as the short program, read about the artistic flair and technical precision that makes up the rhythm dance.
- Curling: Sweden edged the Canadians, helmed by Brad Gushue and Jennifer Jones, as curling royalty took centre stage during the men’s and women’s round-robin contests overnight. Canada’s men fell just short in their 7-4 defeat after Gushue, gold medallist in Turin in 2006, was unable to pick a Swedish stone out of the button in the final end. Canada’s women lost 7-6 to the Pyeonchang gold medallists.
Get the Olympic highlights in your inbox every day with our newsletter, or follow us on Twitter or Instagram for updates.
Coming up at the Beijing Olympics
All dates and times (ET)
What to watch later today, Feb. 12
- Biathlon, men’s 10 km sprint 4 a.m. ET
- Figure skating, Mixed ice dance, Rhythm dance 6 a.m. ET
- Ski jumping, men’s individual - Large hill, 1st round 6 a.m. ET
- Ski jumping, men’s individual- Large hill, final 🥇 7 a.m. ET
- Curling, men, round robin, Canada vs. United States 8:05 p.m.
What to watch tomorrow, Feb. 13
- Alpine skiing: men’s giant slalom 🥇 12:45 a.m. ET
- Curling: women, round robin, Canada vs. Switzerland 1:05 a.m. ET
- Biathlon: women’s 10 km pursuit 🥇 4 a.m. ET
- Short track: men’s 500 m quarterfinal 6 a.m. ET
- Short track: women’s 3,000 m relay finals 🥇 6:35 a.m. ET
- Short track: men’s 500 m, finals 🥇 7:09 a.m. ET
- Ice hockey: men, group A, Canada vs. China 8:10 a.m. ET
- Curling: women, round robin, Canada vs. ROC 8:05 p.m. ET
- Figure skating: mixed ice dance, free dance 🥇 8:15 p.m. ET
What time is it in Beijing right now?
Olympic highlights and medal count for Feb. 12
Latest Olympic medal count
I’ve never watched hockey. The Globe sent me to cover an Olympics game: Forgive me readers, but I had never seen a hockey game before Thursday night, at the Beijing Olympics. But how can you not enjoy a game that can be sublimely graceful one minute and then sloppy and brilliantly messy the other? Read James Griffith’s first hockey experience as he watched the U.S.-China men’s game.
Essential reads on the Beijing Olympics
Ice dancing in depth
What kinds of skill and artistry go into a winning ice-dance performance? Videographer Timothy Moore spoke to skaters Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier and one of their coaches to find out. He explains what he learned on The Decibel. Subscribe for more episodes.
