Canada’s Skip Jennifer Jones, right, Jocelyn Peterman and Dawn Mcewen, right, react after an end during preliminary round curling action against Japan on Feb. 11, 2022 at the 2022 Winter Olympics.Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Curling: Canada’s Jennifer Jones dropped an 8-5 decision to Japan’s Satsuki Fujisawa on Friday afternoon at the Ice Cube. Under pressure from the start by the 2018 Olympic bronze medallists, Jones was unable to settle into a rhythm in her second round-robin game at the Beijing Games. It was the first time Jones has lost a match at an Olympic Games. Canada’s Brad Gushue was scheduled to play Switzerland’s Peter de Cruz later in men’s curling.

: Canada’s Graeme Fish was sixth in the men’s long-track speedskating’s 10,000 metres at the Beijing Olympics on Friday. Canadian teammate and defending Olympic champion Ted-Jan Bloemen faded badly to finish eighth. Sweden’s Nils van der Poel won gold in 12 minutes 30.74 seconds, to shatter his own world record. Alpine Skiing: Canada’s Marie-Michele Gagnon was the fastest Canadian in the women’s super-G event on Friday, The native of Lac-Etchemin, Que., finished the course in one minute 14.65 seconds to place 14th. Two-time Olympic Alpine gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin finished a distant ninth, 0.79 seconds behind Lara Gut-Behrami who won gold.

Canada’s Marie-Michele Gagnon was the fastest Canadian in the women’s super-G event on Friday, The native of Lac-Etchemin, Que., finished the course in one minute 14.65 seconds to place 14th. Two-time Olympic Alpine gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin finished a distant ninth, 0.79 seconds behind Lara Gut-Behrami who won gold. Skeleton: Mirela Rahneva sits in ninth for women’s individual after her second run.

Mirela Rahneva sits in ninth for women’s individual after her second run. Snowboard: Three-time halfpipe champion Shaun White finished fourth in his final Olympics while Ayumu Hirano of Japan wins gold.

Three-time halfpipe champion Shaun White finished fourth in his final Olympics while Ayumu Hirano of Japan wins gold. Cross-country skiing: Iivo Niskanen won gold for Finland in the men’s 15km classic race at the Beijing Games on Friday. Alexander Bolshunov, representing the Russian Olympic Committee, took the silver, with recently-crowned sprint champion Johannes Klaebo of Norway picking up the bronze medal. Olivier Léveillé was Canada’s top competitor, ranking 29th.

Teen skating star controversy sparks outrage at Russia: Teen figure skating sensation Kamila Valieva won a gold medal having earlier failed a drug test and Olympic officials will fight Russia’s decision to let her compete at the Winter Games, the International Testing Agency (ITA) said on Friday. The 15-year-old’s gold medal and Games future now hangs in the balance as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) attempts to draw a line in the sand over Russian doping. “It is a shame, and the responsible adults should be banned from the sport forever!!!” German figure-skating great Katarina Witt posted on Facebook. “What they knowingly did to her, if true, cannot be surpassed in inhumanity and makes my athlete’s heart cry infinitely.” Canada placed fourth and would be in line to be upgraded.

Canada’s Ted-Jan Bloemen competes during the men’s 10000m speed skating event in Beijing. Bloemen shook his head and waved his hand as he passed his coach during race.SUSANA VERA/Reuters 1 of 6

Ted-Jan Bloemen of Canada congratulates gold medal winner Nils van der Poel of Sweden who broke his world record in the men's speed skating 10000m race at Beijing Winter Olympics.Sue Ogrocki/The Associated Press 2 of 6

Canada's Jennifer Jones (C) curls the stone during the women's round robin session against Japan at the Beijing Winter Olympics.LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP/Getty Images 3 of 6

Canada’s Skip Jennifer Jones (L) and Kaitlyn Lawes watch a play by Japan during preliminary round curling action on Friday. Japan defeated Canada 8-5 ending Jennifer Jones' perfect streak at the Olympics.Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press 4 of 6

Marie-Michele Gagnon of Team Canada competes during the women's super-G event in alpine skiing. Gagnon was the fastest Canadian on the course, finishing in one minute 14.65 seconds to place 14th.Alexis Boichard/Agence Zoom/Getty Images 5 of 6

Roni Remme, of Canada, makes a jump during the women's super-G event in the Yanqing district of Beijing. Remme of Collingwood, Ont., was 24th after completing her run in 1:15.78.Alessandro Trovati/The Associated Press 6 of 6

Curling , women, round robin Canada vs. Japan 1:05 a.m. ET

, women, round robin Canada vs. Japan 1:05 a.m. ET Cross-country skiing , Men’s 15 km classic style 🥇 2 a.m. ET

, Men’s 15 km classic style 🥇 2 a.m. ET Speed skating , men’s 10,000 m 🥇 3 a.m. ET

, men’s 10,000 m 🥇 3 a.m. ET Biathlon , women’s 7.5km sprint 🥇 4 a.m. ET

, women’s 7.5km sprint 🥇 4 a.m. ET Short track , women’s 1,000 m quarter-final 6 a.m. ET

, women’s 1,000 m quarter-final 6 a.m. ET Curling , men, round robin, Canada vs. Switzerland 7:05 a.m. ET

, men, round robin, Canada vs. Switzerland 7:05 a.m. ET Short track , women’s 1,000 m, finals 🥇 7:37 a.m. ET

, women’s 1,000 m, finals 🥇 7:37 a.m. ET Ice hockey , women’s quarter-final, Canada vs. Sweden 8:10 a.m. ET

, women’s quarter-final, Canada vs. Sweden 8:10 a.m. ET Skeleton , men’s individual Run 4 🥇 8:55 a.m. ET

, men’s individual Run 4 🥇 8:55 a.m. ET Curling, women, round robin, Canada vs. Sweden 8:05 p.m. ET

women, round robin, Canada vs. Sweden 8:05 p.m. ET Snowboard , mixed snowboard cross team, quarter-final 9 p.m. ET

, mixed snowboard cross team, quarter-final 9 p.m. ET Snowboard , mixed snowboard cross team, final 🥇 9:50 p.m. ET

, mixed snowboard cross team, final 🥇 9:50 p.m. ET Ice hockey, men, Group A, Canada vs. United States 11:10 p.m. ET

What to watch tomorrow, Feb. 12

Curling, men , round robin Canada vs. Sweden 1:05 a.m. ET

, round robin Canada vs. Sweden 1:05 a.m. ET Cross-country skiing , women’s 4x5km relay 🥇 2:30 a.m. ET

, women’s 4x5km relay 🥇 2:30 a.m. ET Speed skating , women’s team pursuit, quarter-final 3 a.m. ET

, women’s team pursuit, quarter-final 3 a.m. ET Speed skating , men’s 500 m 🥇 3:53 a.m. ET

, men’s 500 m 🥇 3:53 a.m. ET Biathlon , men’s 10 km sprint 4 a.m. ET

, men’s 10 km sprint 4 a.m. ET Figure skating , Mixed ice dance, Rhythm dance 6 a.m. ET

, Mixed ice dance, Rhythm dance 6 a.m. ET Ski jumping , men’s individual - Large hill, 1st round 6 a.m. ET

, men’s individual - Large hill, 1st round 6 a.m. ET Ski jumping , men’s individual- Large hill, final 🥇 7 a.m. ET

, men’s individual- Large hill, final 🥇 7 a.m. ET Curling, men, round robin, Canada vs. United States 8:05 p.m.

Black Olympians looking to inspire in Beijing: Elladj Baldé calls it the video that forever changed his life. The Canadian figure skater is turning circles across a frozen, deserted Lake Minnewanka outside Banff, Alta. His Chicago Bulls bomber jacket is flapping open, his hair’s tucked up under a black tuque. His arms are outstretched, his face turned up to the sun. His blades carve perfect circles like a Spirograph on the untouched ice. The video propelled Baldé to online stardom, providing him a vehicle to express his love for skating and connect with new audiences.

Skater Elladj Balde makes a guest appearance at the exhibition gala event at the 2019 National Skating Championships in Saint John, N.B. on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019.Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

I’ve never watched hockey. The Globe sent me to cover an Olympics game: Forgive me readers, but I had never seen a hockey game before Thursday night, at the Beijing Olympics. But how can you not enjoy a game that can be sublimely graceful one minute and then sloppy and brilliantly messy the other? Read James Griffith’s first hockey experience as he watched the U.S.-China men’s game.

China's goalkeeper Jieruimi Shimisi reaches for a goal by United States' Brian Oneill during a preliminary round men's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Feb. 10, 2022.Matt Slocum/The Associated Press

Dining options limited due to COVID concerns: Meal options at a Beijing Olympics hotel have been halved due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19. Two cafes, three restaurants, and a convenience store within the Prince Hotel by Secret Garden compound were closed suddenly on Thursday.

Canadian technician Mathieu Leboeuf reaches for his lunch delivered to him robotically in the dining area of the main media center at the 2022 Winter Olympics, on Jan. 24, 2022.Jae C. Hong/The Associated Press

What kinds of skill and artistry go into a winning ice-dance performance? Videographer Timothy Moore spoke to skaters Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier and one of their coaches to find out. He explains what he learned on The Decibel. Subscribe for more episodes.

