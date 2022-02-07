Canada's Max Parrot, of Bromont, Que., left, celebrates his gold medal with bronze medalist and teammate Mark McMorris, of Regina, following the men's slopestyle final at the Beijing Winter Olympic Games, in Zhangjiakou, China, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean KilpatrickSean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Beijing Olympics: Latest updates

Olympic events for Feb. 7, 2022

Men’s slopestyle: Canada dominated the men’s snowboard slopestyle competition, with Max Parrot winning gold and teammate Mark McMorris claiming bronze. It’s the second straight Olympics that Parrot and McMorris have shared the podium in the event. Parrot, from Bromont, Que., upgraded his silver from the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, winning Canada’s first gold medal in Beijing. Regina’s McMorris also won bronze for a third straight Olympics.

Canada dominated the men’s snowboard slopestyle competition, with Max Parrot winning gold and teammate Mark McMorris claiming bronze. It’s the second straight Olympics that Parrot and McMorris have shared the podium in the event. Parrot, from Bromont, Que., upgraded his silver from the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, winning Canada’s first gold medal in Beijing. Regina’s McMorris also won bronze for a third straight Olympics. Women’s hockey : The odd visual of players wearing white COVID-19 masks under their hockey masks appeared in Beijing’s Olympic Games with Canada’s 6-1 win over Russia in women’s hockey Monday Players on both teams and on-ice officials stepped onto the ice for the game wearing KN95 masks after a delay of over an hour. The teams and the International Ice Hockey Federation provided few details on the reason for the masks and the delay, but late test results were the issue.

: The odd visual of players wearing white COVID-19 masks under their hockey masks appeared in Beijing’s Olympic Games with Canada’s 6-1 win over Russia in women’s hockey Monday Players on both teams and on-ice officials stepped onto the ice for the game wearing KN95 masks after a delay of over an hour. The teams and the International Ice Hockey Federation provided few details on the reason for the masks and the delay, but late test results were the issue. Men’s downhill: Switzerland’s Beat Feuz won gold in men’s downhill at the Beijing Winter Games on Monday while 41-year-old Frenchman Johan Clarey became the oldest Olympic medallist in Alpine skiing with silver. Clarey’s run bumped Toronto’s Jack Crawford out of a medal position. Crawford ended up fourth in one minute 42.92 seconds, 0.07 seconds behind Austria’s Matthias Mayer.

Switzerland’s Beat Feuz won gold in men’s downhill at the Beijing Winter Games on Monday while 41-year-old Frenchman Johan Clarey became the oldest Olympic medallist in Alpine skiing with silver. Clarey’s run bumped Toronto’s Jack Crawford out of a medal position. Crawford ended up fourth in one minute 42.92 seconds, 0.07 seconds behind Austria’s Matthias Mayer. Curling: Canada’s mixed doubles curling team is making an early exit at the Beijing Olympics. John Morris and Rachel Homan will not qualify for the playoffs after dropping an 8-7 decision to Italy’s Amos Mosaner and Stefania Constantini at the Ice Cube. Homan was a little heavy with her final draw to the button in the extra end. A measure was needed to confirm the Italy point. Canada finished with a round-robin record of 5-4.

Off the field

No English : A Canadian-born member of China’s women’s Olympic ice hockey team said she was not allowed to speak English at a post-game media appearance on Sunday in Beijing, in a scene reflecting the relations between the host nation and the foreign-born athletes bolstering its sporting ranks. The awkward moment occurred in the “mixed zone” at Wukesong Sports Centre, where members of the media assembled to ask questions of the host team players following their 2-1 shootout win over Japan.

: A Canadian-born member of China’s women’s Olympic ice hockey team said she was not allowed to speak English at a post-game media appearance on Sunday in Beijing, in a scene reflecting the relations between the host nation and the foreign-born athletes bolstering its sporting ranks. The awkward moment occurred in the “mixed zone” at Wukesong Sports Centre, where members of the media assembled to ask questions of the host team players following their 2-1 shootout win over Japan. Peng Shuai denies ever accusing anyone of sexual assault: Peng Shuai has denied she ever accused anyone of sexual assault, adding that she herself had deleted her social media post in November that had appeared to make such a claim. The well-being of Peng, a three-time Olympian, became a matter of concern in November when she alleged on social media that a former Chinese vice-premier, Zhang Gaoli, had sexually assaulted her. The International Olympic Committee will proceed with a meeting with Peng during the Beijing Winter Olympics, but details of the meeting will not be shared in advance.

The day in pictures

Canada's Max Parrot of Canada celebrates his gold medal win in Snowboard Slopestyle on the podium.PAWEL KOPCZYNSKI/Reuters 1 of 19

Canada's Max Parrot takes a selfie with mental performance coach Jean Franois Menard after winning gold at the Beijing Winter Olympics.MIKE BLAKE/Reuters 2 of 19

Canada's Max Parrot on his way to winning Canada's first gold during the men's slopestyle finals at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, Monday.Gregory Bull/The Associated Press 3 of 19

Canada's Max Parrot, of Bromont, Que., left, celebrates his gold medal with bronze medalist and teammate Mark McMorris, of Regina, following the men's slopestyle final at the Beijing Winter Olympics.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press 4 of 19

From left, silver medalist China's Su Yiming, bronze medalist Canada's Mark McMorris and gold medalist Canada's Max Parrot celebrate during the award ceremony for the men's slopestyle at the Beijing Winter Olympic.Gregory Bull/The Associated Press 5 of 19

Max Parrot of Canada in action during his gold medal win at the Beijing Winter Olympics.DYLAN MARTINEZ/Reuters 6 of 19

Canada's John Morris and Canada's Rachel Homan react during the mixed doubles round robin session 13 game of the Beijing Winter Olympic curling competition between Canada and Italy.LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP 7 of 19

Canada's John Morris and Canada's Rachel Homan curl the stone during the mixed doubles round robin session 13 game of the Beijing Winter Olympic curling competition between Canada and Italy.LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP 8 of 19

Amos Mosaner and Stefania Constantini of Team Italy compete against John Morris of Team Canada during the Curling Mixed Doubles Round Robin on Day 3 of the Beijing Winter Olympics.Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images AsiaPac 9 of 19

Canada's Rachel Homan and John Morris react after losing their match to Italy at the Beijing Winter Olympics.ELOISA LOPEZ/X06751 10 of 19

Canada's Ivanie Blondin and Ireen Wust of the Netherlands during the Women's 1500m speed skating event at the Beijing Winter Olympics.EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/Reuters 11 of 19

Ahenaer Adake of China competes against Canada's Maddison Pearman in the women's speedskating 1500m race at the Beijing Winter Olympics.Sue Ogrocki/The Associated Press 12 of 19

Megan Bankes of Canada in action during the Women's Biathlon 15km Individual race at the Beijing Winter Olympics.ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA/Reuters 13 of 19

Canada's Madeline Schizas finished fourth in the team figure skating event, which featured another standout performance from the 18-year-old, who is competing at her first Olympics.David J. Phillip/The Associated Press 14 of 19

Madeline Schizas, of Canada, reacts after the women's team free skate program at the Beijing Winter Olympics.David J. Phillip/The Associated Press 15 of 19

Canada's Madeline Schizas of Canada reacts with her team after finishing fourth in the team figure skating event at the Bejing Winter Olympics.PHIL NOBLE/Reuters 16 of 19

Canada's Micah Zandee-Hart and Russian Olympic Committee's Polina Bolgareva vie for the puck during the women's hockey at the Beijing Winter Olympics.ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP 17 of 19

Team Canada players celebrate their third goal against Russian Olympic Committee's goaltender Daria Gredzen at the Beijing Winter Olympics.SONG YANHUA/AFP 18 of 19

Team Canada players celebrate after defeating Team Russia Olympic Committee in women’s hockey at the Beijing Winter Olympics.Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press 19 of 19

Get the Olympic highlights in your inbox every day with our newsletter, or follow us on Twitter or Instagram for updates.

Coming up at the Beijing Olympics

All dates and times (ET)

What to watch later today, Feb. 7

Alpine skiing , women’s giant slalom, run 2 🥇12:25 a.m. ET

, women’s giant slalom, run 2 🥇12:25 a.m. ET Speed skating , women’s 1500 m 🥇 3:30 a.m. ET

, women’s 1500 m 🥇 3:30 a.m. ET Biathlon , women’s 15 km individual 🥇4 a.m. ET

, women’s 15 km individual 🥇4 a.m. ET Short track , women’s 500 m, quarter-final 6:30 a.m. ET

, women’s 500 m, quarter-final 6:30 a.m. ET Short track , men’s 1000 m, quarter-final 6:44 a.m. ET

, men’s 1000 m, quarter-final 6:44 a.m. ET Curling , mixed doubles, semi-final 7:05 a.m. ET

, mixed doubles, semi-final 7:05 a.m. ET Short track , women’s 500 m, semi-final 7:20 a.m. ET

, women’s 500 m, semi-final 7:20 a.m. ET Short track , men’s 1000 m, semi-final 7:20 a.m. ET

, men’s 1000 m, semi-final 7:20 a.m. ET Short track , women’s 500 m, final 🥇7:41 a.m. ET

, women’s 500 m, final 🥇7:41 a.m. ET Ski jumping , mixed team, normal hill, final round 🥇 7:51 a.m. ET

, mixed team, normal hill, final round 🥇 7:51 a.m. ET Short track, men’s 1000 m, final 🥇 7:52 a.m. ET

What to watch tomorrow, Feb. 8

Curling mixed doubles , bronze medal game 1:05 a.m. ET

, bronze medal game 1:05 a.m. ET Snowboard , women’s parallel giant slalom 1:30 a.m. ET

, women’s parallel giant slalom 1:30 a.m. ET Snowboard , men’s parallel giant slalom 1:48 a.m. ET

, men’s parallel giant slalom 1:48 a.m. ET Snowboard , women’s parallel giant slalom 2:06 a.m. ET

, women’s parallel giant slalom 2:06 a.m. ET Snowboard men’s parallel giant slalom, quarterfinal 2:15 a.m. ET

men’s parallel giant slalom, quarterfinal 2:15 a.m. ET Snowboard , women’s giant slalom, quarterfinal 2:24 a.m. ET

, women’s giant slalom, quarterfinal 2:24 a.m. ET Snowboard, men’s giant slalom, finals 🥇 2:30 a.m. ET

men’s giant slalom, finals 🥇 2:30 a.m. ET Snowboard , women’s giant slalom, quarterfinal 2:36 a.m. ET

, women’s giant slalom, quarterfinal 2:36 a.m. ET Men’s parallel giant slalom , finals 🥇 2:43 a.m. ET

, finals 🥇 2:43 a.m. ET Cross-country skiing, women’s sprint freestyle qualification 3:00 a.m. ET

women’s sprint freestyle qualification 3:00 a.m. ET Biathlon, men’s 20km individual, final 🥇 3:30 a.m. ET

men’s 20km individual, final 🥇 3:30 a.m. ET Cross-country skiing , men’s sprint freestyle qualification 3:50 a.m. ET

, men’s sprint freestyle qualification 3:50 a.m. ET Cross-country skiing , women’s sprint freestyle quarterfinal 5:30 a.m. ET

, women’s sprint freestyle quarterfinal 5:30 a.m. ET 1500m speed skating , men’s 🥇 5:30 a.m. ET

, men’s 🥇 5:30 a.m. ET Cross-country skiing, men’s sprint freestyle, quarterfinal 5:55 a.m. ET

men’s sprint freestyle, quarterfinal 5:55 a.m. ET Cross-country skiing, women’s sprint freestyle, semifinal 6:25 a.m. ET

women’s sprint freestyle, semifinal 6:25 a.m. ET Cross-country skiing , men’s sprint freestyle, semifinal 6:35 a.m. ET

, men’s sprint freestyle, semifinal 6:35 a.m. ET Cross-country skiing , women’s sprint freestyle, final 🥇6:47 a.m. ET

, women’s sprint freestyle, final 🥇6:47 a.m. ET Luge , women’s single, run 3 6:50 a.m. ET

, women’s single, run 3 6:50 a.m. ET Cross-country skiing , men’s sprint freestyle, final 7:00 a.m. ET

, men’s sprint freestyle, final 7:00 a.m. ET Curling , mixed doubles gold medal game 7:05 a.m. ET

, mixed doubles gold medal game 7:05 a.m. ET Luge , women’s single, run 4 🥇 8:55 a.m. ET

, women’s single, run 4 🥇 8:55 a.m. ET Snowboard , women’s halfpipe qualification 8:30 p.m. ET

, women’s halfpipe qualification 8:30 p.m. ET Alpine skiing , women’s slalom, run 19:15 p.m. ET

, women’s slalom, run 19:15 p.m. ET Freestyle skiing , men’s big air, final 🥇 10:00 p.m. ET

, men’s big air, final 🥇 10:00 p.m. ET Snowboard , women’s snowboard cross seeding 10:00 p.m. ET

, women’s snowboard cross seeding 10:00 p.m. ET Snowboard, men’s halfpipe, qualification 11:30 p.m. ET

What time is it in Beijing right now?

Olympic highlights and medal count for Feb. 7

Latest Olympic medal count

Nationality controversy follows U.S.-born Chinese skier Eileen Gu, but she’s not the first to represent another country, nor the only one at the Beijing Olympics

World champion skier Eileen Gu made her Olympic debut Monday, in the women’s big air qualification round. Ms. Gu is favoured to win at least one, if not three, golds at the Beijing Games, as long as she can keep focused amid a storm of controversy growing in the United States. Ms. Gu, though she was born, grew up and still lives in California, is representing host China at these Olympics. That choice, which attracted little mainstream attention when she made it in 2019, has seen the 18-year-old vilified by right-wing commentators in the U.S. since the Games began.

Eileen Gu of China competes during the women’s freestyle skiing Big Air qualification round of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)The Associated Press

Essential reads on the Beijing Olympics

Illustration by The globe and Mail

Explainers

Olympic guide: How to watch the 2022 Winter Games, and who to pay attention to

Visual guide: Team Canada skaters explain ice dance's mix of artistic flair and technical precision

Sports columnist Cathal Kelly

Canada facing crisis of curling confidence

A midnight hustle: What it was like arriving in Beijing ahead of the Olympics

There hasn’t been a fun Olympics for a decade, but at least Beijing is honest about what we’re getting instead

Washington’s diplomatic boycott is worse than meaningless

On Team Canada

Catriona Le May Doan is living the chef de mission dream

Ski cross team is ready for anything as they fight for a place at the Games

NHL veteran Eric Staal leads Canada’s hockey team into Beijing Olympics