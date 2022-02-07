- Coming up at the Beijing Olympics
Beijing Olympics: Latest updates
Olympic events for Feb. 7, 2022
- Men’s slopestyle: Canada dominated the men’s snowboard slopestyle competition, with Max Parrot winning gold and teammate Mark McMorris claiming bronze. It’s the second straight Olympics that Parrot and McMorris have shared the podium in the event. Parrot, from Bromont, Que., upgraded his silver from the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, winning Canada’s first gold medal in Beijing. Regina’s McMorris also won bronze for a third straight Olympics.
- Women’s hockey: The odd visual of players wearing white COVID-19 masks under their hockey masks appeared in Beijing’s Olympic Games with Canada’s 6-1 win over Russia in women’s hockey Monday Players on both teams and on-ice officials stepped onto the ice for the game wearing KN95 masks after a delay of over an hour. The teams and the International Ice Hockey Federation provided few details on the reason for the masks and the delay, but late test results were the issue.
- Men’s downhill: Switzerland’s Beat Feuz won gold in men’s downhill at the Beijing Winter Games on Monday while 41-year-old Frenchman Johan Clarey became the oldest Olympic medallist in Alpine skiing with silver. Clarey’s run bumped Toronto’s Jack Crawford out of a medal position. Crawford ended up fourth in one minute 42.92 seconds, 0.07 seconds behind Austria’s Matthias Mayer.
- Curling: Canada’s mixed doubles curling team is making an early exit at the Beijing Olympics. John Morris and Rachel Homan will not qualify for the playoffs after dropping an 8-7 decision to Italy’s Amos Mosaner and Stefania Constantini at the Ice Cube. Homan was a little heavy with her final draw to the button in the extra end. A measure was needed to confirm the Italy point. Canada finished with a round-robin record of 5-4.
Off the field
- No English: A Canadian-born member of China’s women’s Olympic ice hockey team said she was not allowed to speak English at a post-game media appearance on Sunday in Beijing, in a scene reflecting the relations between the host nation and the foreign-born athletes bolstering its sporting ranks. The awkward moment occurred in the “mixed zone” at Wukesong Sports Centre, where members of the media assembled to ask questions of the host team players following their 2-1 shootout win over Japan.
- Peng Shuai denies ever accusing anyone of sexual assault: Peng Shuai has denied she ever accused anyone of sexual assault, adding that she herself had deleted her social media post in November that had appeared to make such a claim. The well-being of Peng, a three-time Olympian, became a matter of concern in November when she alleged on social media that a former Chinese vice-premier, Zhang Gaoli, had sexually assaulted her. The International Olympic Committee will proceed with a meeting with Peng during the Beijing Winter Olympics, but details of the meeting will not be shared in advance.
The day in pictures
Coming up at the Beijing Olympics
All dates and times (ET)
What to watch later today, Feb. 7
- Alpine skiing, women’s giant slalom, run 2 🥇12:25 a.m. ET
- Speed skating, women’s 1500 m 🥇 3:30 a.m. ET
- Biathlon, women’s 15 km individual 🥇4 a.m. ET
- Short track, women’s 500 m, quarter-final 6:30 a.m. ET
- Short track, men’s 1000 m, quarter-final 6:44 a.m. ET
- Curling, mixed doubles, semi-final 7:05 a.m. ET
- Short track, women’s 500 m, semi-final 7:20 a.m. ET
- Short track, men’s 1000 m, semi-final 7:20 a.m. ET
- Short track, women’s 500 m, final 🥇7:41 a.m. ET
- Ski jumping, mixed team, normal hill, final round 🥇 7:51 a.m. ET
- Short track, men’s 1000 m, final 🥇 7:52 a.m. ET
What to watch tomorrow, Feb. 8
- Curling mixed doubles, bronze medal game 1:05 a.m. ET
- Snowboard, women’s parallel giant slalom 1:30 a.m. ET
- Snowboard, men’s parallel giant slalom 1:48 a.m. ET
- Snowboard, women’s parallel giant slalom 2:06 a.m. ET
- Snowboard men’s parallel giant slalom, quarterfinal 2:15 a.m. ET
- Snowboard, women’s giant slalom, quarterfinal 2:24 a.m. ET
- Snowboard, men’s giant slalom, finals 🥇 2:30 a.m. ET
- Snowboard, women’s giant slalom, quarterfinal 2:36 a.m. ET
- Men’s parallel giant slalom, finals 🥇 2:43 a.m. ET
- Cross-country skiing, women’s sprint freestyle qualification 3:00 a.m. ET
- Biathlon, men’s 20km individual, final 🥇 3:30 a.m. ET
- Cross-country skiing, men’s sprint freestyle qualification 3:50 a.m. ET
- Cross-country skiing, women’s sprint freestyle quarterfinal 5:30 a.m. ET
- 1500m speed skating, men’s 🥇 5:30 a.m. ET
- Cross-country skiing, men’s sprint freestyle, quarterfinal 5:55 a.m. ET
- Cross-country skiing, women’s sprint freestyle, semifinal 6:25 a.m. ET
- Cross-country skiing, men’s sprint freestyle, semifinal 6:35 a.m. ET
- Cross-country skiing, women’s sprint freestyle, final 🥇6:47 a.m. ET
- Luge, women’s single, run 3 6:50 a.m. ET
- Cross-country skiing, men’s sprint freestyle, final 7:00 a.m. ET
- Curling, mixed doubles gold medal game 7:05 a.m. ET
- Luge, women’s single, run 4 🥇 8:55 a.m. ET
- Snowboard, women’s halfpipe qualification 8:30 p.m. ET
- Alpine skiing, women’s slalom, run 19:15 p.m. ET
- Freestyle skiing, men’s big air, final 🥇 10:00 p.m. ET
- Snowboard, women’s snowboard cross seeding 10:00 p.m. ET
- Snowboard, men’s halfpipe, qualification 11:30 p.m. ET
What time is it in Beijing right now?
Olympic highlights and medal count for Feb. 7
Latest Olympic medal count
Nationality controversy follows U.S.-born Chinese skier Eileen Gu, but she’s not the first to represent another country, nor the only one at the Beijing Olympics
World champion skier Eileen Gu made her Olympic debut Monday, in the women’s big air qualification round. Ms. Gu is favoured to win at least one, if not three, golds at the Beijing Games, as long as she can keep focused amid a storm of controversy growing in the United States. Ms. Gu, though she was born, grew up and still lives in California, is representing host China at these Olympics. That choice, which attracted little mainstream attention when she made it in 2019, has seen the 18-year-old vilified by right-wing commentators in the U.S. since the Games began.
