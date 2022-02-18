Canada's Laurent Dubreuil reacts to his silver medal win in the men's speed skating 1,000-meter finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Feb. 18, 2022.Sue Ogrocki/The Associated Press

Speed skate : Canadian speed skater Laurent Dubreuil has won a silver medal in the men’s 1,000 metres at the Beijing Olympics on Friday. Skating in the final pairing with Dutch world champion Kai Verbij, the Canadian posted a time of one minute 8.32 seconds. He finished 0.40 seconds behind gold-medallist Thomas Krol of the Netherlands, who crossed the finish line in 1:07.92. Haavard Holmefjord Lorentzen of Norway took the bronze in 1:08.48.

Curling: Canada has won a bronze medal in men's curling at the Beijing Olympics. Brad Gushue defeated American John Shuster 8-5 in the third-place game at the Ice Cube. The St. John's skip lost to Sweden's Niklas Edin in the semifinal a day earlier. Gushue and third Mark Nichols won gold at the Turin Games in 2006.

Freestyle Skiing : Canada's Cassie Sharpe captured silver, while Rachael Karker won bronze, in women's freeski halfpipe at the Beijing Olympics. China's Eileen Gu took the gold, with a score of 95.25 in her second run at Zhangjiakou Genting Snow Park.

Freestyle Skiing : Heavily favoured to win medals in men's ski cross at the Beijing Olympics, Canada was kept off the podium on Friday. Calgary's Brady Leman, the 2018 Olympic champion in the discipline, was the top Canadian, finishing sixth in Beijing. The 35-year-old was disappointed that his Olympic career will likely end without a second medal around his neck. "I'm bummed. I'm tired. I'm relieved that it's over. I'm proud of how I skied," said Leman, watching the podium ceremony from afar. "Disappointed, for sure, as well. A lot of emotions going on." Switzerland took gold and silver, with Ryan Regez coming in first and Alex Fiva behind him. Russia's Sergey Ridzik earned bronze.

: Heavily favoured to win medals in men’s ski cross at the Beijing Olympics, Canada was kept off the podium on Friday. Calgary’s Brady Leman, the 2018 Olympic champion in the discipline, was the top Canadian, finishing sixth in Beijing. The 35-year-old was disappointed that his Olympic career will likely end without a second medal around his neck. “I’m bummed. I’m tired. I’m relieved that it’s over. I’m proud of how I skied,” said Leman, watching the podium ceremony from afar. “Disappointed, for sure, as well. A lot of emotions going on.” Switzerland took gold and silver, with Ryan Regez coming in first and Alex Fiva behind him. Russia’s Sergey Ridzik earned bronze. Figure skating: Figure skaters Vanessa James and Eric Radford compete in the pair’s short program early Friday alongside fellow Canadians Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro.

IOC president disturbed by Valieva’s meltdown: Olympic chief Thomas Bach said on Friday it had been “chilling” to witness Russian teenage skater Kamila Valieva crumble under pressure at the Beijing Olympics as a doping scandal continued to swirl, hitting out at the 15-year-old’s entourage. The saga has opened a debate on the suitability of the Olympic environment for minors, but International Olympic Committee president Bach said the IOC had limited means of action. Valieva, who had been leading the women’s figure skating event after the short program, cracked in her free skate on Thursday night, and stumbled down to fourth place.

Team Canada’s Laurent Dubreuil with a coach reacts after winning the silver medal in the men’s 1000m speed skating event on Friday February 18, 2022 at the Beijing Winter Olympics.PHIL NOBLE/Reuters 1 of 8

Laurent Dubreuil, of Canada, and Kai Verbij, of the Netherlands, in action during the men’s 1000m speed skating race on Friday at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing.PHIL NOBLE/Reuters 2 of 8

Canada's Laurent Dubreuil competes in the men's speed skating 1000m event.SEBASTIEN BOZON 3 of 8

Silver Medallist Laurent Dubreuil of Canada celebrates on the podium during the flower ceremony.SUSANA VERA/Reuters 4 of 8

Skip Brad Gushue, Brett Gallant, Geoff Walker and Vice Mark Nichols of Team Canada celebrate after winning the men’s bronze medal game in curling against the United States on Friday at the National Aquatics Center in Beijing.ELOISA LOPEZ/Reuters 5 of 8

Canada’s skip Brad Gushue throws a rock as second Brett Gallant, right, and lead Geoff Walker prepare to sweep during the bronze medal curling match against the United States.Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press 6 of 8

Brad Gushue, of Canada, gets a hug from USA’s Matt Hamilton after winning the bronze medal curling match as USA skip John Shuster looks on.Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press 7 of 8

Brad Gushue of Team Canada reacts after winning bronze in men’s curling on day 14 of the Beijing Winter Olympics.Lintao Zhang 8 of 8

Some of Canada’s Olympic stars are showing us how to lose with dignity: The Globe’s Cathal Kelly writes: Jennifer Jones went to China considered a good bet for gold and a mortal lock for a medal. The former Olympic champion is the Chris Carter of curling – all she does is catch touchdowns. But things went sideways for her almost immediately. Jones and her rink lost three of their first four and were almost out before it had started. The next week was a frantic rearguard action. On the final day of round robin, all they needed to do was win. They couldn’t. Three teams – Japan, Britain and Canada – were tied for two playoff spots. Canada was knocked out on a statistical technicality.

Skip Jennifer Jones of Canada competes on Feb. 16, 2022, at the Beijing Olympics.EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/Reuters

