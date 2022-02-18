- Coming up at the Beijing Olympics
- Daily highlights and medal count
- Essential reads
Table of contents
Beijing Olympics: Latest updates
Olympic events for Feb. 18, 2022
- Speed skate: Canadian speed skater Laurent Dubreuil has won a silver medal in the men’s 1,000 metres at the Beijing Olympics on Friday. Skating in the final pairing with Dutch world champion Kai Verbij, the Canadian posted a time of one minute 8.32 seconds. He finished 0.40 seconds behind gold-medallist Thomas Krol of the Netherlands, who crossed the finish line in 1:07.92. Haavard Holmefjord Lorentzen of Norway took the bronze in 1:08.48.
- Curling: Canada has won a bronze medal in men’s curling at the Beijing Olympics. Brad Gushue defeated American John Shuster 8-5 in the third-place game at the Ice Cube. The St. John’s skip lost to Sweden’s Niklas Edin in the semifinal a day earlier. Gushue and third Mark Nichols won gold at the Turin Games in 2006.
- Freestyle Skiing: Canada’s Cassie Sharpe captured silver, while Rachael Karker won bronze, in women’s freeski halfpipe at the Beijing Olympics. China’s Eileen Gu took the gold, with a score of 95.25 in her second run at Zhangjiakou Genting Snow Park.
- Freestyle Skiing: Heavily favoured to win medals in men’s ski cross at the Beijing Olympics, Canada was kept off the podium on Friday. Calgary’s Brady Leman, the 2018 Olympic champion in the discipline, was the top Canadian, finishing sixth in Beijing. The 35-year-old was disappointed that his Olympic career will likely end without a second medal around his neck. “I’m bummed. I’m tired. I’m relieved that it’s over. I’m proud of how I skied,” said Leman, watching the podium ceremony from afar. “Disappointed, for sure, as well. A lot of emotions going on.” Switzerland took gold and silver, with Ryan Regez coming in first and Alex Fiva behind him. Russia’s Sergey Ridzik earned bronze.
- Figure skating: Figure skaters Vanessa James and Eric Radford compete in the pair’s short program early Friday alongside fellow Canadians Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro.
Off the field
- IOC president disturbed by Valieva’s meltdown: Olympic chief Thomas Bach said on Friday it had been “chilling” to witness Russian teenage skater Kamila Valieva crumble under pressure at the Beijing Olympics as a doping scandal continued to swirl, hitting out at the 15-year-old’s entourage. The saga has opened a debate on the suitability of the Olympic environment for minors, but International Olympic Committee president Bach said the IOC had limited means of action. Valieva, who had been leading the women’s figure skating event after the short program, cracked in her free skate on Thursday night, and stumbled down to fourth place.
The day in pictures
Get the Olympic highlights in your inbox every day with our newsletter, or follow us on Twitter or Instagram for updates. Here are yesterday’s Olympic highlights in case you missed them.
Coming up at the Beijing Olympics
All dates and times (ET)
What to watch later today, Feb. 18
- Curling, men, bronze medal game 1:05 a.m. ET
- Freestyle skiing, men’s ski cross, final 🥇 2:10 a.m. ET
- Speed skating, men’s 1,000 m, final 🥇 3:30 a.m. ET
- Biathlon, Men’s 15 km mass start, final 🥇 4 a.m. ET
- Figure skating, mixed pairs, short program 5:30 a.m. ET
- Curling, women, semi-final 7:05 a.m. ET
- Freestyle skiing, men’s halfpipe, final 🥇 8:30 p.m. ET
- Alpine skiing, Mixed team, finals 🥇 11:37 p.m. ET
What to watch tomorrow, Feb. 19
- Cross-country skiing: Men’s 50km freestyle 🥇1 a.m. ET
- Curling: Men’s gold medal game, Sweden vs Great Britain 🥇 1:05 a.m. ET
- Speed Skating: Men’s mass start, semifinal 2 a.m. ET
- Speed Skating: Women’s mass start semifinal 2:45 a.m. ET
- Speedskating: Men’s mass start final 🥇 3:30 a.m. ET
- Speed skating: Women’s Mass start final 🥇 4 a.m. ET
- Figure skating: Mixed pairs, free program 🥇 6 a.m. ET
- Curling: Women, bronze medal game 🥇 7:05 a.m. ET
- Ice Hockey: Men, bronze medal game 🥇 8:10 a.m. ET
- Bobsleigh: 2-woman, Run 4 🥇 8:30 a.m. ET
- Curling: Women, gold medal game 🥇 8:05 p.m. ET
- Bobsleigh: 4-man, Run 4 🥇 10:20 p.m. ET
- Ice Hockey: Men, gold medal game 🥇 11:10 p.m. ET
What time is it in Beijing right now?
Olympic highlights and medal count for Feb. 18
Latest Olympic medal count
Some of Canada’s Olympic stars are showing us how to lose with dignity: The Globe’s Cathal Kelly writes: Jennifer Jones went to China considered a good bet for gold and a mortal lock for a medal. The former Olympic champion is the Chris Carter of curling – all she does is catch touchdowns. But things went sideways for her almost immediately. Jones and her rink lost three of their first four and were almost out before it had started. The next week was a frantic rearguard action. On the final day of round robin, all they needed to do was win. They couldn’t. Three teams – Japan, Britain and Canada – were tied for two playoff spots. Canada was knocked out on a statistical technicality.
Essential reads on the Beijing Olympics
Sports columnist Cathal Kelly
As our world views splinter, the Canada-U.S. sports rivalry is something that can still bond us together
Olympic men’s hockey doesn’t matter if the NHL isn’t there
Kamila Valieva scandal shows the minimum age to compete in the Olympics needs to be raised
More on Team Canada
For Canadian women’s hockey team, 3-2 victory over U.S. shows how ‘creating a culture’ pays off
Olympic speed skaters Weidemann, Blondin and Maltais take gold for Canada with record finish in Beijing
Now cancer-free, Canada’s Max Parrot takes Olympic gold with run of a lifetime in snowboard slopestyle