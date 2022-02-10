2022 Beijing Olympics - Freestyle Skiing - Mixed Team - Aerials - Final 2 - Genting Snow Park, Zhangjiakou, China - February 10, 2022. Miha Fontaine of Canada in action. REUTERS/Mike BlakeMIKE BLAKE/X00030

Freestyle skiing: Canada’s mixed aerials team of Marion Thenault, Miha Fontaine and Lewis Irving has won a bronze medal at the Beijing Olympics with a total of 290.98 points to edge out fourth-place Switzerland, which totalled 276.01 points. It marks Canada’s first aerials medal since the 2002 Salt Lake Games, when Veronica Brenner won silver and Deidra Dionne claimed bronze in the women’s event. The United States claimed gold with 338.34 points while China settled for silver with 324.22.

Canada’s Eliot Grondin has brought home a silver medal. Grondin finished second in men’s snowboard cross at the Beijing Olympics, coming 0.02 seconds behind Austria’s Alessandro Hmmerle in a photo finish. Italy’s Omar Visintin came in third. Grondin of Sainte-Marie, Que., had the fastest time in seeding. The final run was the first race he didn’t lead the entire time. Skiing: Toronto’s Jack Crawford won bronze in men’s alpine combined at the Beijing Olympics on Thursday after missing out on a medal in his first two events of the Games. He was fourth in the men’s downhill on Monday — missing the podium by seven hundredths of a second — and then placing sixth in the men’s super-G on Tuesday. Crawford’s bronze market Canada’s first-ever medal in alpine combined. The Globe’s Cathal Kelly writes that the skier’s bronze medal comes as a shock, but the race wasn’t the only highlight of his dayJohannes Strolz of Austria won gold with a total time of 2:31.43, while Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway took home the silver in 2:32.02. Two other Canadians cracked the top 10. Broderick Thompson of Whistler, B.C., was eighth while Brodie Seger of North Vancouver, B.C., came in ninth.

: Canada’s Brad Gushue defeated Norway’s Steffen Walstad 6-5 in men’s round robin play. Gushue (2-0) made an open draw for a single in the 10th end for the victory. Canada shot 92 per cent as a team and Gushue finished at 99 per cent, making all seven of his draws. Skip Jennifer Jones will lead the Canadian women’s team into its round robin opener Thursday against South Korea’s EunJung Kim. Figure skating: Canadian figure skater Keegan Messing finished 11th in men’s singles at the Beijing Olympics, just three days after he arrived in China. Nathan Chen of the United States claimed his maiden Olympic title when he won the gold medal in the men’s singles.

Canadian figure skater Keegan Messing finished 11th in men’s singles at the Beijing Olympics, just three days after he arrived in China. Nathan Chen of the United States claimed his maiden Olympic title when he won the gold medal in the men’s singles. Snowboard: Elizabeth Hosking from Longueuil, Que., placed sixth in women’s snowboard halfpipe, improving 13 spots from the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics. American Chloe Kim successfully defended her Olympic title, throwing down a 94.00 in her first run to win gold. Spain’s Queralt Castellet (90.25) took home the silver and Japan’s Tomita Sena (88.25) finished with bronze. Calgary’s Brooke D’Hondt, making her Olympic debut, finished 10th with a score of 66.75. The 16-year-old D’Hondt is the youngest member of Canada’s Olympic delegation at the Beijing Olympics.

Figure skating controversy: Russia’s 15-year-old figure skating sensation Kamila Valieva hit the ice for practice on Thursday despite reports of testing positive for a banned substance. The teenager was part of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) team that won the figure skating team event on Monday, ahead of the United States and Japan. But their medal ceremony was delayed for unexplained “legal reasons.” Canada placed fourth and would be in line to be upgraded. Cathal Kelly writes that the festering story returns Russia to its black-hat glory.

The day in pictures

Canada's silver medallist, Eliot Grondin, during the men's snowboard cross medal ceremony on Day 6 of the Beijing Winter Olympics.Cameron Spencer/Getty Images AsiaPac 1 of 21

Austria's Alessandro Haemmerle crosses the finish line ahead of Canada's Eliot Grondin, right, Italy's Omar Visintin and Austria's Julian Lueftner in the men's snowboard cross final at the Beijing Winter Olympics.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press 2 of 21

Alessandro Haemmerle of Austria, Eliot Grondin of Canada, Omar Visintin of Italy and Julian Lueftner of Austria in men's snowboard cross final. Grondin would win silver.LISI NIESNER/Reuters 3 of 21

Canada's Jack Crawford wins bronze for the slalom part of the men's combined at the Beijing Winter Olympics.Robert F. Bukaty/The Associated Press 4 of 21

Jack Crawford celebrates his bronze win during the medal ceremony for the the men's alpine combined at the Beijing Winter Olympics.Luca Bruno/The Associated Press 5 of 21

Canada's Eliot Grondin celebrates his silver medal in the men's snowboard cross final with his competitors at the Beijing Winter Olympics.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press 6 of 21

Marion Thenault of Canada in action during team mixed aerials at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Canada wins the bronze medal.LISI NIESNER/Reuters 7 of 21

Canada's Lewis Irving reacts after their run during the freestyle skiing mixed team aerials on Day 6 Beijing Winter Olympics. Canada wins the bronze medal.Al Bello/Getty Images AsiaPac 8 of 21

Canada's Brodie Seger skis during the men's alpine combined downhill at the Beijing Winter Olympic event.Tom Pennington/Getty Images AsiaPac 9 of 21

Brodie Seger, of Canada reacts after finishing the downhill part of the men's alpine combined at the Beijing Winter Olympics.Luca Bruno/The Associated Press 10 of 21

Jack Crawford in men's alpine combined downhill at the Beijing Winter Olympics.DENIS BALIBOUSE/X90072 11 of 21

An athlete warms up prior to competing in the women's halfpipe finals during the Beijing Winter Olympics.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press 12 of 21

Canada's snowboarder Brooke D'Hondt competes in the women's halfpipe final during the Beijing Winter Olympics. D'Hondt would finish 10th place.Leah Hennel/The Canadian Press 13 of 21

Canada's Elizabeth Hosking reacts during the women's halfpipe finals at the Beijing Winter Olympics.Lee Jin-man/The Associated Press 14 of 21

Canada's Elizabeth Hosking competes during the women's snowboard halfpipe qualifications at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Hosking would finish 6th place.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press 15 of 21

Canada's skip Brad Gushue, Brett Gallant, Geoff Walker and vice Mark Nichols celebrate after winning the match against Norway at the Beijing Winter Olympics.ELOISA LOPEZ/Reuters 16 of 21

Canada's Keegan Messing performs his free program in the men's figure skating competition at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Messing would finish 11th place.Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press 17 of 21

Nathan Chen of the United States wins gold in men's singles free skating at the Beijing Winter Olympics.JONATHAN ERNST/Reuters 18 of 21

United States Chloe Kim who won gold in the halfpipe holds up the award depicting Bing Dwen Dwen, the mascot of the Beijing Winter Olympics.MIKE BLAKE/Reuters 19 of 21

Cynthia Appiah of Canada training in the women's bobsleigh at the Beijing Winter Olympics.THOMAS PETER/Reuters 20 of 21

Skip Jennifer Jones of Canada in action against South Korea at the Beijing Winter Olympics.EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/X07527 21 of 21

What to watch later today, Feb. 10

Snowboard , men’s snowboard cross final 1 a.m. ET

, men’s snowboard cross final 1 a.m. ET Curling , men round robin, Canada vs. Norway 1:05 a.m. ET

, men round robin, Canada vs. Norway 1:05 a.m. ET Alpine skiing , men’s alpine combined, slalom 🥇 1:15 a.m. ET

, men’s alpine combined, slalom 🥇 1:15 a.m. ET Snowboard , men’s snowboard cross, quarterfinal and semifinal 1:37 a.m. ET

, men’s snowboard cross, quarterfinal and semifinal 1:37 a.m. ET Cross-country skiing , women’s 10km classic style 🥇 2 a.m. ET

, women’s 10km classic style 🥇 2 a.m. ET Snowboard , men’s snowboard cross, finals 🥇 2:15 a.m. ET

, men’s snowboard cross, finals 🥇 2:15 a.m. ET Freestyle skiing , mixed aerials team, final 🥇 6 a.m. ET

, mixed aerials team, final 🥇 6 a.m. ET Speed skating , women’s 5000m 🥇 7 a.m. ET

, women’s 5000m 🥇 7 a.m. ET Curling , women round robin, Canada vs. Korea 7:05 a.m. ET

, women round robin, Canada vs. Korea 7:05 a.m. ET Ice hockey , men Group A, Canada vs. Germany 8:10 a.m. ET

, men Group A, Canada vs. Germany 8:10 a.m. ET Luge , mixed team relay 🥇8:30 a.m. ET

, mixed team relay 🥇8:30 a.m. ET Snowboard , men’s halfpipe, final 🥇 8:30 p.m. ET

, men’s halfpipe, final 🥇 8:30 p.m. ET Alpine skiing, women’s Super G 🥇 10 p.m. ET

What to watch tomorrow, Feb. 11

Curling , women, round robin Canada vs. Japan 1:05 a.m. ET

, women, round robin Canada vs. Japan 1:05 a.m. ET Cross-country skiing , Men’s 15 km classic style 🥇 2 a.m. ET

, Men’s 15 km classic style 🥇 2 a.m. ET Speed skating , men’s 10,000 m 🥇 3 a.m. ET

, men’s 10,000 m 🥇 3 a.m. ET Biathlon , women’s 7.5km sprint 🥇 4 a.m. ET

, women’s 7.5km sprint 🥇 4 a.m. ET Short track , women’s 1,000 m quarter-final 6 a.m. ET

, women’s 1,000 m quarter-final 6 a.m. ET Curling , men, round robin, Canada vs. Switzerland 7:05 a.m. ET

, men, round robin, Canada vs. Switzerland 7:05 a.m. ET Short track , women’s 1,000 m, finals 🥇 7:37 a.m. ET

, women’s 1,000 m, finals 🥇 7:37 a.m. ET Ice hockey , women’s quarter-final, Canada vs. Sweden 8:10 a.m. ET

, women’s quarter-final, Canada vs. Sweden 8:10 a.m. ET Skeleton , men’s individual Run 4 🥇 8:55 a.m. ET

, men’s individual Run 4 🥇 8:55 a.m. ET Curling, women, round robin, Canada vs. Sweden 8:05 p.m. ET

women, round robin, Canada vs. Sweden 8:05 p.m. ET Snowboard , mixed snowboard cross team, quarter-final 9 p.m. ET

, mixed snowboard cross team, quarter-final 9 p.m. ET Snowboard , mixed snowboard cross team, final 🥇 9:50 p.m. ET

, mixed snowboard cross team, final 🥇 9:50 p.m. ET Ice hockey, men, Group A, Canada vs. United States 11:10 p.m. ET

What time is it in Beijing right now?

Olympic highlights and medal count for Feb. 10

Latest Olympic medal count

American Mikaela Shiffrin to start super-G race despite setbacks: American Mikaela Shiffrin will start in Friday’s super-G race at the Beijing Olympics, a U.S. Ski team spokeswoman said on Thursday, after considering pulling out of the event following early exits from her specialist events. Shiffrin failed to finish in either the slalom or giant slalom, her two favoured races, and earlier on Thursday the spokeswoman said Shiffrin was still deciding whether to enter the first women’s speed event.

Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States walks through the finish area after a training run at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.Luca Bruno/The Associated Press

Meet the U.S. DJs spinning the soundtrack to the Beijing Games: Michael Nakagawa also known as DJ Naka G, is from Aspen, Colo., and had spent much of this year snowboarding, introducing his children to the sport, before he boarded a plane to China early this month. He’s an Olympic veteran: Beijing is his fifth Games. DJs are among the thousands of people working behind the scenes at an Olympics, doing jobs that are often invisible but whose absence would be instantly noticeable, both to spectators at the events and those watching on TV at home. James Griffiths got a chance to catch up with him after a set.

Michael Nakagawa, DJ Naka G, works in his studio overlooking the Yanqing National Alpine Ski Centre, near Beijing, China, on February 8, 2022.James Griffiths/The Globe and Mail

Essential reads on the Beijing Olympics

Ice dancing in depth

What kinds of skill and artistry go into a winning ice-dance performance? Videographer Timothy Moore spoke to skaters Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier and one of their coaches to find out. He explains what he learned on The Decibel. Subscribe for more episodes.

Sports columnist Cathal Kelly

At a loss for words in Beijing, skier Jack Crawford gushes about a ‘childhood gream’ come true

With festering doping story, Russia returns to its black-hat glory

That’s it, that’s all, the Peng Shuai saga is over. Right?

Eileen Gu is golden in first Beijing Olympic event – and right on cue

Complaining at the Olympics? That’s nothing new. What’s changed is our perspective

On Team Canada

Catriona Le May Doan is living the chef de mission dream

Ski cross team is ready for anything as they fight for a place at the Games

NHL veteran Eric Staal leads Canada’s hockey team into Beijing Olympics