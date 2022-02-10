- Coming up at the Beijing Olympics
- Daily highlights and medal count
- Essential reads
Table of contents
Beijing Olympics: Latest updates
Olympic events for Feb. 10, 2022
- Freestyle skiing: Canada’s mixed aerials team of Marion Thenault, Miha Fontaine and Lewis Irving has won a bronze medal at the Beijing Olympics with a total of 290.98 points to edge out fourth-place Switzerland, which totalled 276.01 points. It marks Canada’s first aerials medal since the 2002 Salt Lake Games, when Veronica Brenner won silver and Deidra Dionne claimed bronze in the women’s event. The United States claimed gold with 338.34 points while China settled for silver with 324.22.
- Snowboard: Canada’s Eliot Grondin has brought home a silver medal. Grondin finished second in men’s snowboard cross at the Beijing Olympics, coming 0.02 seconds behind Austria’s Alessandro Hmmerle in a photo finish. Italy’s Omar Visintin came in third. Grondin of Sainte-Marie, Que., had the fastest time in seeding. The final run was the first race he didn’t lead the entire time.
- Skiing: Toronto’s Jack Crawford won bronze in men’s alpine combined at the Beijing Olympics on Thursday after missing out on a medal in his first two events of the Games. He was fourth in the men’s downhill on Monday — missing the podium by seven hundredths of a second — and then placing sixth in the men’s super-G on Tuesday. Crawford’s bronze market Canada’s first-ever medal in alpine combined. The Globe’s Cathal Kelly writes that the skier’s bronze medal comes as a shock, but the race wasn’t the only highlight of his dayJohannes Strolz of Austria won gold with a total time of 2:31.43, while Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway took home the silver in 2:32.02. Two other Canadians cracked the top 10. Broderick Thompson of Whistler, B.C., was eighth while Brodie Seger of North Vancouver, B.C., came in ninth.
- Curling: Canada’s Brad Gushue defeated Norway’s Steffen Walstad 6-5 in men’s round robin play. Gushue (2-0) made an open draw for a single in the 10th end for the victory. Canada shot 92 per cent as a team and Gushue finished at 99 per cent, making all seven of his draws. Skip Jennifer Jones will lead the Canadian women’s team into its round robin opener Thursday against South Korea’s EunJung Kim.
- Figure skating: Canadian figure skater Keegan Messing finished 11th in men’s singles at the Beijing Olympics, just three days after he arrived in China. Nathan Chen of the United States claimed his maiden Olympic title when he won the gold medal in the men’s singles.
- Snowboard: Elizabeth Hosking from Longueuil, Que., placed sixth in women’s snowboard halfpipe, improving 13 spots from the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics. American Chloe Kim successfully defended her Olympic title, throwing down a 94.00 in her first run to win gold. Spain’s Queralt Castellet (90.25) took home the silver and Japan’s Tomita Sena (88.25) finished with bronze. Calgary’s Brooke D’Hondt, making her Olympic debut, finished 10th with a score of 66.75. The 16-year-old D’Hondt is the youngest member of Canada’s Olympic delegation at the Beijing Olympics.
Off the field
- Figure skating controversy: Russia’s 15-year-old figure skating sensation Kamila Valieva hit the ice for practice on Thursday despite reports of testing positive for a banned substance. The teenager was part of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) team that won the figure skating team event on Monday, ahead of the United States and Japan. But their medal ceremony was delayed for unexplained “legal reasons.” Canada placed fourth and would be in line to be upgraded. Cathal Kelly writes that the festering story returns Russia to its black-hat glory.
The day in pictures
Get the Olympic highlights in your inbox every day with our newsletter, or follow us on Twitter or Instagram for updates. Here are yesterday’s Olympic highlights in case you missed them.
Coming up at the Beijing Olympics
All dates and times (ET)
What to watch later today, Feb. 10
- Snowboard, men’s snowboard cross final 1 a.m. ET
- Curling, men round robin, Canada vs. Norway 1:05 a.m. ET
- Alpine skiing, men’s alpine combined, slalom 🥇 1:15 a.m. ET
- Snowboard, men’s snowboard cross, quarterfinal and semifinal 1:37 a.m. ET
- Cross-country skiing, women’s 10km classic style 🥇 2 a.m. ET
- Snowboard, men’s snowboard cross, finals 🥇 2:15 a.m. ET
- Freestyle skiing, mixed aerials team, final 🥇 6 a.m. ET
- Speed skating, women’s 5000m 🥇 7 a.m. ET
- Curling, women round robin, Canada vs. Korea 7:05 a.m. ET
- Ice hockey, men Group A, Canada vs. Germany 8:10 a.m. ET
- Luge, mixed team relay 🥇8:30 a.m. ET
- Snowboard, men’s halfpipe, final 🥇 8:30 p.m. ET
- Alpine skiing, women’s Super G 🥇 10 p.m. ET
What to watch tomorrow, Feb. 11
- Curling, women, round robin Canada vs. Japan 1:05 a.m. ET
- Cross-country skiing, Men’s 15 km classic style 🥇 2 a.m. ET
- Speed skating, men’s 10,000 m 🥇 3 a.m. ET
- Biathlon, women’s 7.5km sprint 🥇 4 a.m. ET
- Short track, women’s 1,000 m quarter-final 6 a.m. ET
- Curling, men, round robin, Canada vs. Switzerland 7:05 a.m. ET
- Short track, women’s 1,000 m, finals 🥇 7:37 a.m. ET
- Ice hockey, women’s quarter-final, Canada vs. Sweden 8:10 a.m. ET
- Skeleton, men’s individual Run 4 🥇 8:55 a.m. ET
- Curling, women, round robin, Canada vs. Sweden 8:05 p.m. ET
- Snowboard, mixed snowboard cross team, quarter-final 9 p.m. ET
- Snowboard, mixed snowboard cross team, final 🥇 9:50 p.m. ET
- Ice hockey, men, Group A, Canada vs. United States 11:10 p.m. ET
What time is it in Beijing right now?
Olympic highlights and medal count for Feb. 10
Latest Olympic medal count
American Mikaela Shiffrin to start super-G race despite setbacks: American Mikaela Shiffrin will start in Friday’s super-G race at the Beijing Olympics, a U.S. Ski team spokeswoman said on Thursday, after considering pulling out of the event following early exits from her specialist events. Shiffrin failed to finish in either the slalom or giant slalom, her two favoured races, and earlier on Thursday the spokeswoman said Shiffrin was still deciding whether to enter the first women’s speed event.
Meet the U.S. DJs spinning the soundtrack to the Beijing Games: Michael Nakagawa also known as DJ Naka G, is from Aspen, Colo., and had spent much of this year snowboarding, introducing his children to the sport, before he boarded a plane to China early this month. He’s an Olympic veteran: Beijing is his fifth Games. DJs are among the thousands of people working behind the scenes at an Olympics, doing jobs that are often invisible but whose absence would be instantly noticeable, both to spectators at the events and those watching on TV at home. James Griffiths got a chance to catch up with him after a set.
Essential reads on the Beijing Olympics
Ice dancing in depth
What kinds of skill and artistry go into a winning ice-dance performance? Videographer Timothy Moore spoke to skaters Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier and one of their coaches to find out. He explains what he learned on The Decibel. Subscribe for more episodes.
Sports columnist Cathal Kelly
At a loss for words in Beijing, skier Jack Crawford gushes about a ‘childhood gream’ come true
With festering doping story, Russia returns to its black-hat glory
That’s it, that’s all, the Peng Shuai saga is over. Right?
Eileen Gu is golden in first Beijing Olympic event – and right on cue
Complaining at the Olympics? That’s nothing new. What’s changed is our perspective
On Team Canada
Catriona Le May Doan is living the chef de mission dream
Ski cross team is ready for anything as they fight for a place at the Games
NHL veteran Eric Staal leads Canada’s hockey team into Beijing Olympics