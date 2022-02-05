Team Canada forward Sarah Nurse celebrates with teammates after scoring her third goal of the game against Finland.Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Speed skating: Speed skater Isabelle Weidemann raced to bronze in the women’s 3,000 metres on Saturday, wining Canada’s first medal of the Games.

Canada’s women’s hockey team blasted Finland in an 11-1 win. Canada plays Russia on Monday and then caps the preliminary round Tuesday against the United States. Freestyle skiing: Two-time Olympic gold winner Mikaël Kingsbury competes in the moguls final today. The finals start at 6:30 a.m. ET. The 29-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que. is the most decorated moguls skier in history, and an overwhelming favourite to defend his gold medal.

Two-time Olympic gold winner Mikaël Kingsbury competes in the moguls final today. The finals start at 6:30 a.m. ET. The 29-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que. is the most decorated moguls skier in history, and an overwhelming favourite to defend his gold medal. Figure skating: Canadian figure skater Keegan Messing is finally en route to Beijing for the Olympics after being in COVID-19 limbo.

North Korea isn’t sending any athletes and officials to the Winter Olympics – ignoring the International Olympic Committee’s suggestion that individual athletes could potentially compete despite a ban on the country.

Isabelle Weidemann, of Canada, smiles from the podium after winning the bronze medal in the women’s 3000m speed skating race at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on Saturday, February 5, 2022. This is Weidemann's first Olympic medal in her second Olympic appearance.Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press 1 of 23

Team Canada's Isabelle Weidemann reacts after crossing the finish line in the women’s 3000m speed skating event at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing on Saturday.ELOISA LOPEZ/Reuters 2 of 23

(R-L) Silver medallist Francesca Lollobrigida of Italy, Gold medallist Irene Schouten of the Netherlands and Bronze medallist Isabelle Weidemann of Canada on the podium for the women’s 3000m speed skating race.ELOISA LOPEZ/Reuters 3 of 23

Isabelle Weidemann of Canada and Ragne Wiklund of Norway in action during the women's 3000m speed skating event.SUSANA VERA/Reuters 4 of 23

Long track speed skater Isabelle Weidemann of Canada in action during the women’s 3000m event. Weidemann earned bronze with a time of three minutes 58.64 seconds.PHIL NOBLE/Reuters 5 of 23

Isabelle Weidemann of Team Canada and Ragne Wiklund of Team Norway after the women's 3000m on day one of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Speed Skating Oval.Elsa/Getty Images 6 of 23

(R-L) Rosie Brennan of Team United States, Ebba Andersson of Team Sweden and Therese Johaug of Team Norway compete during the women's cross country 15-kilometre cross-country skiathlon at The National Cross-Country Skiing Centre on February 05, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China.Maddie Meyer/Getty Images 7 of 23

Therese Johaug of Norway crosses the finish line in the women’s 15km cross-country skiathlon winning gold at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.LINDSEY WASSON/Reuters 8 of 23

Norway's Therese Johaug (front) celebrates becoming the first gold medallist at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty Images 9 of 23

Team Canada forward Jill Saulnier (11) scores the seventh goal on Team Finland goalkeeper Meeri Raisanen (18) as Team Finland's Jenni Hiirikoski (6) defends during second period women's ice hockey action on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press 10 of 23

Spectators cheer from the stands during the women’s preliminary hockey round at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing on Saturday.JONATHAN ERNST/Reuters 11 of 23

Canada's Blayre Turnbull controls the puck during the women's preliminary round match between Canada and Finland at the Wukesong Sports Centre.ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP/Getty Images 12 of 23

Finland's goaltender Anni Keisala concedes a goal during the women's preliminary match against Canada at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.BRYAN SNYDER/AFP/Getty Images 13 of 23

Team Canada watches second period action during the women's preliminary match against Team Finland on Saturday.Bruce Bennett/Getty Images 14 of 23

Canada's goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens defends against Finland's Susanna Tapani (L) and Finland's Petra Nieminen during the women's preliminary round group A match.ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP/Getty Images 15 of 23

Renata Fast (14) of Team Canada battles for the puck with Noora Tulus (40) of Team Finland during the women's preliminary at Wukesong Sports Center on Saturday.Bruce Bennett/Getty Images 16 of 23

Jamie Lee Rattray (47) of Team Canada celebrates her goal past Anni Keisala (36) of Team Finland during the women's preliminary match at Wukesong Sports Center in Beijing. Canada cruised to an 11-1 win over Finland.Justin Setterfield/Getty Images 17 of 23

Mikael Kingsbury, of Canada, centre, and other competitors inspect the course for the men's moguls at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, China on Saturday, February 5, 2022.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press 18 of 23

Mikael Kingsbury, of Canada, rides the chair lift before the start of the men's moguls at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, China on Saturday.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press 19 of 23

Nikita Andreev of Team ROC performs a trick during the men's freestyle skiing moguls final at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Genting Snow Park on February 05, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China.Cameron Spencer/Getty Images 20 of 23

Sacha Theocharis of Team France performs a trick during the men's freestyle skiing moguls finals at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, China.Cameron Spencer 21 of 23

Sugimoto Kosuke of Japan in action during the men's freestyle skiing moguls finals on Saturday.LISI NIESNER/Reuters 22 of 23

Team Canada's Mikael Kingsbury performs a trick during the men's freestyle skiing moguls final at Genting Snow Park.Al Bello/Getty Images 23 of 23

What to watch later today, Feb. 5

Freestyle Skiing : Men’s moguls, final (medal opportunity), 6:30 a.m. ET

: Men’s moguls, final (medal opportunity), 6:30 a.m. ET Ski jumping : Women’s individual, normal hill, final round (medal opportunity), 6:35 a.m. ET

: Women’s individual, normal hill, final round (medal opportunity), 6:35 a.m. ET Short track : Men’s 1000 m, heats, 6:38 a.m. ET

: Men’s 1000 m, heats, 6:38 a.m. ET Curling : Mixed doubles, round robin, Canada vs. U.S., 7:05 a.m. ET

: Mixed doubles, round robin, Canada vs. U.S., 7:05 a.m. ET Short track : Mixed 2000 m relay, quarter-final, 7:23 a.m. ET

: Mixed 2000 m relay, quarter-final, 7:23 a.m. ET Luge : Men’s single, run 2, 7:50 a.m. ET

: Men’s single, run 2, 7:50 a.m. ET Short track : Mixed 2000 m relay, semi-final, 7:53 a.m. ET

: Mixed 2000 m relay, semi-final, 7:53 a.m. ET Short track : Mixed 2000 m relay, finals (medal opportunity), 8:18 a.m. ET

: Mixed 2000 m relay, finals (medal opportunity), 8:18 a.m. ET Figure skating : Mixed team, qualification – women’s short program, 8:30 p.m. ET

: Mixed team, qualification – women’s short program, 8:30 p.m. ET Snowboard : Women’s slopestyle, final (medal opportunity), 8:30 p.m. ET

: Women’s slopestyle, final (medal opportunity), 8:30 p.m. ET Alpine skiing : Men’s downhill (medal opportunity), 10 p.m. ET

: Men’s downhill (medal opportunity), 10 p.m. ET Figure skating : Mixed team, final – men’s free program, 10:50 p.m. ET

: Mixed team, final – men’s free program, 10:50 p.m. ET Snowboard: Men’s slopestyle, qualification, 11:30 p.m. ET

What to watch tomorrow, Feb. 6

Curling: Mixed doubles, Round robin: Canada vs. Czech Republic, 1:05 a.m. ET

Mixed doubles, Round robin: Canada vs. Czech Republic, 1:05 a.m. ET Freestyle Skiing: Women’s moguls, qualification 2, 5 a.m. ET

Women’s moguls, qualification 2, 5 a.m. ET Curling: Mixed doubles, Round robin: Canada vs. Australia, 7:05 a.m. ET

Mixed doubles, Round robin: Canada vs. Australia, 7:05 a.m. ET Curling: Mixed doubles, Round robin: Canada vs. Italy, 8:05 p.m. ET

Mixed doubles, Round robin: Canada vs. Italy, 8:05 p.m. ET Hockey: Women, Canada vs. ROC, 11:10 p.m. ET

The mix of Canada’s men’s hockey team

This is not the Olympic men’s hockey tournament that Canadians anticipated. The NHL opted out of the Winter Games six weeks ago and that caused a number of teams from 12 countries to engage in last-minute searches for athletes. Now, without NHL stars, Canada’s men’s hockey team is an inscrutable mix of youngsters and veterans.

Canada's Jake Neighbours (12) and Mason McTavish (23) celebrate a goal against Russia during first period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship exhibition action in Edmonton on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. McTavish is among the players named to Canada's men's Olympic hockey team.JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Visual guide: Team Canada skaters explain ice dance's mix of artistic flair and technical precision

Olympic guide: How to watch the 2022 Winter Games, and who to pay attention to

A midnight hustle: What it was like arriving in Beijing ahead of the Olympics

There hasn’t been a fun Olympics for a decade, but at least Beijing is honest about what we’re getting instead

In Olympic women’s hockey, Canada is so good, it can be hard to watch the other team lose

Catriona Le May Doan is living the chef de mission dream

Ski cross team is ready for anything as they fight for a place at the Games

NHL veteran Eric Staal leads Canada’s hockey team into Beijing Olympics