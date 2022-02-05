Skip to main content
daily olympic guide

Canada’s women’s hockey team trounced Finland 11-1 in their second game of the Olympics, while speed skater Isabelle Weidemann raced to bronze in the women’s 3,000 metres

Compiled by Globe staff

Team Canada forward Sarah Nurse celebrates with teammates after scoring her third goal of the game against Finland.Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Beijing Olympics: Latest updates

Olympic events for Feb. 5, 2022
  • Speed skating: Speed skater Isabelle Weidemann raced to bronze in the women’s 3,000 metres on Saturday, wining Canada’s first medal of the Games.
  • Hockey: Canada’s women’s hockey team blasted Finland in an 11-1 win. Canada plays Russia on Monday and then caps the preliminary round Tuesday against the United States.
  • Freestyle skiing: Two-time Olympic gold winner Mikaël Kingsbury competes in the moguls final today. The finals start at 6:30 a.m. ET. The 29-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que. is the most decorated moguls skier in history, and an overwhelming favourite to defend his gold medal.
  • Figure skating: Canadian figure skater Keegan Messing is finally en route to Beijing for the Olympics after being in COVID-19 limbo.
Off the field
The day in pictures

  • Isabelle Weidemann, of Canada, smiles from the podium after winning the bronze medal in the women’s 3000m speed skating race at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on Saturday, February 5, 2022. This is Weidemann's first Olympic medal in her second Olympic appearance.Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

    1 of 23

Coming up at the Beijing Olympics

All dates and times (ET)

What to watch later today, Feb. 5
  • Freestyle Skiing: Men’s moguls, final (medal opportunity), 6:30 a.m. ET
  • Ski jumping: Women’s individual, normal hill, final round (medal opportunity), 6:35 a.m. ET
  • Short track: Men’s 1000 m, heats, 6:38 a.m. ET
  • Curling: Mixed doubles, round robin, Canada vs. U.S., 7:05 a.m. ET
  • Short track: Mixed 2000 m relay, quarter-final, 7:23 a.m. ET
  • Luge: Men’s single, run 2, 7:50 a.m. ET
  • Short track: Mixed 2000 m relay, semi-final, 7:53 a.m. ET
  • Short track: Mixed 2000 m relay, finals (medal opportunity), 8:18 a.m. ET
  • Figure skating: Mixed team, qualification – women’s short program, 8:30 p.m. ET
  • Snowboard: Women’s slopestyle, final (medal opportunity), 8:30 p.m. ET
  • Alpine skiing: Men’s downhill (medal opportunity), 10 p.m. ET
  • Figure skating: Mixed team, final – men’s free program, 10:50 p.m. ET
  • Snowboard: Men’s slopestyle, qualification, 11:30 p.m. ET
What to watch tomorrow, Feb. 6
  • Curling: Mixed doubles, Round robin: Canada vs. Czech Republic, 1:05 a.m. ET
  • Freestyle Skiing: Women’s moguls, qualification 2, 5 a.m. ET
  • Curling: Mixed doubles, Round robin: Canada vs. Australia, 7:05 a.m. ET
  • Curling: Mixed doubles, Round robin: Canada vs. Italy, 8:05 p.m. ET
  • Hockey: Women, Canada vs. ROC, 11:10 p.m. ET
What time is it in Beijing right now?

Olympic highlights and medal count for Feb. 5

Latest Olympic medal count

Check back here for highlights from today’s Olympic events as the day progresses.

The mix of Canada’s men’s hockey team

This is not the Olympic men’s hockey tournament that Canadians anticipated. The NHL opted out of the Winter Games six weeks ago and that caused a number of teams from 12 countries to engage in last-minute searches for athletes. Now, without NHL stars, Canada’s men’s hockey team is an inscrutable mix of youngsters and veterans.

Canada's Jake Neighbours (12) and Mason McTavish (23) celebrate a goal against Russia during first period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship exhibition action in Edmonton on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. McTavish is among the players named to Canada's men's Olympic hockey team.JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Essential reads on the Beijing Olympics

Illustration by Timothy Moore/The Globe and Mail

Explainers

Visual guide: Team Canada skaters explain ice dance's mix of artistic flair and technical precision

Olympic guide: How to watch the 2022 Winter Games, and who to pay attention to

Sports columnist Cathal Kelly

A midnight hustle: What it was like arriving in Beijing ahead of the Olympics

There hasn’t been a fun Olympics for a decade, but at least Beijing is honest about what we’re getting instead

In Olympic women’s hockey, Canada is so good, it can be hard to watch the other team lose

On Team Canada

Catriona Le May Doan is living the chef de mission dream

Ski cross team is ready for anything as they fight for a place at the Games

NHL veteran Eric Staal leads Canada’s hockey team into Beijing Olympics

