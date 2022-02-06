Mark McMorris of Team Canada performs a trick during the men's snowboard slopestyle qualification on day 2 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Genting Snow Parkin Zhangjiakou, China.Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Beijing Olympics: Latest updates

Olympic events for Feb. 6, 2022

Snowboarding: Regina native Mark McMorris is in second place heading into the finals of the men’s slopestyle. Fellow Canadians Sebastian Toutant and Max Parrot are in eighth and 10th, respectively, going into the finals. The trio have a wealth of Olympic experience between them. Parrot and McMorris won silver and bronze, respectively, in the men’s slopestyle competition at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. McMorris also won bronze in 2014 at Sochi.

Regina native Mark McMorris is in second place heading into the finals of the men’s slopestyle. Fellow Canadians Sebastian Toutant and Max Parrot are in eighth and 10th, respectively, going into the finals. The trio have a wealth of Olympic experience between them. Parrot and McMorris won silver and bronze, respectively, in the men’s slopestyle competition at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. McMorris also won bronze in 2014 at Sochi. Figure skating: Madeline Schizas has put Canada into the final round of figure skating’s team event at the Beijing Games. The 18-year-old from Oakville, Ont., skated a virtually flawless program, pushing Canada to fourth place with 24 points. Russia leads with 36, the United States is second with 34 points and Japan is in third with 29.

Off the field

IOC meeting with Peng Shuai: The International Olympic Committee will proceed with a meeting with former world number one doubles tennis player Peng Shuai during the Beijing Winter Olympics but details of the meeting will not be shared in advance, it said on Sunday. The well-being of Peng, a three-time Olympian, became a matter of concern in November when she alleged on social media that a former Chinese vice-premier, Zhang Gaoli, had sexually assaulted her.

The day in pictures

Mark McMorris of Team Canada performs a trick during the men's snowboard slopestyle qualification on day 2 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Genting Snow Parkin Zhangjiakou, China. McMorris was the top Canadian in second place earning 83.30 for his second run.Cameron Spencer/Getty Images 1 of 12

Sebastien Toutant of Team Canada performs a trick during the men's Snowboard Slopestyle qualification. Toutant qualified in eighth place on day 2 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.Al Bello/Getty Images 2 of 12

Canada's Max Parrot in action during the men's snowboard slopestyle qualifications. Parrot got through qualifications in 10th place.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press 3 of 12

Laurie Blouin, of Team Canada, in action during the women's snowboard slopestyle finals on Sunday at Genting Snow Park. Blouin earned a top score of 81.41 points for her third run which left her just off the podium in fourth place.Cameron Spencer/Getty Images 4 of 12

In her Olympic debut, Madeline Schizas, of Team Canada, competes in the women's single skating short program of the figure skating team event at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing . Schizas landed all three of her jumping passes on Sunday putting Canada through to the final round. The Canadians, who are the reigning champions in the event but are rebuilding, are fourth going into Monday’s final programs.MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP/Getty Images 5 of 12

Canada's Roman Sadovsky competing in the men's single skating free skating of the figure skating team event. He finished fifth in that portion of the competition.MANAN VATSYAYANA 6 of 12

Canadian speed skater Ted-Jan Bloeman powers around the oval in the men’s 5000m speedskating race where he finished in 10th in Beijing on Sunday. Bloemen was the reigning silver medallist in the distance.Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press 7 of 12

Team Canada’s Rachel Homan delivers a rock as John Morris sweeps during preliminary round mixed curling against Czech Republic on Sunday. Homan and Morris defeated Czech Republic.Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press 8 of 12

Canada's Remi Drolet (C) competes in the men's skiathlon 2x15km event at the Zhangjiakou National Cross-Country Skiing Centre.ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty Images 9 of 12

Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes of Team Canada jumps during men's normal hill individual trial round on Sunday.Ezra Shaw/Getty Images 10 of 12

Canada's Chloe Dufour-Lapointe competes in the freestyle skiing women's moguls final during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games on SundayBEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images 11 of 12

Sofiane Gagnon, of Team Canada, competes in the freestyle skiing women's moguls final.BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images 12 of 12

Get the Olympic highlights in your inbox every day with our newsletter, or follow us on Twitter or Instagram for updates.

Coming up at the Beijing Olympics

All dates and times (ET)

What to watch later today, Feb. 6

Ski jumping: men’s individual, normal hill, 1st round 6 a.m. ET

men’s individual, normal hill, 1st round 6 a.m. ET Freestyle skiing: women’s moguls, final 🥇6:30 a.m. ET

women’s moguls, final 🥇6:30 a.m. ET Luge: men’s single, run 3 6:30 a.m. ET

men’s single, run 3 6:30 a.m. ET Ski jumping : men’s individual, normal hill, final round 🥇 7 a.m. ET

: men’s individual, normal hill, final round 🥇 7 a.m. ET Curling: mixed doubles, round robin, Canada vs. Australia 7:05 a.m. ET

mixed doubles, round robin, Canada vs. Australia 7:05 a.m. ET Luge: men’s single, run 4 8:15 a.m. ET

men’s single, run 4 8:15 a.m. ET Curling: mixed doubles, round robin, Canada vs. Italy 8:05 p.m. ET

mixed doubles, round robin, Canada vs. Italy 8:05 p.m. ET Figure skating: mixed team, final - pairs’ free program 8:15 p.m. ET

mixed team, final - pairs’ free program 8:15 p.m. ET Freestyle skiing: women’s big air, qualification 8:30 p.m. ET

women’s big air, qualification 8:30 p.m. ET Alpine skiing: women’s giant slalom, run 1 9:15 p.m. ET

women’s giant slalom, run 1 9:15 p.m. ET Figure skating: mixed team, final - free dance 9:30 p.m. ET

mixed team, final - free dance 9:30 p.m. ET Figure skating: mixed team, final - women’s free program 🥇 10:35 p.m. ET

mixed team, final - women’s free program 🥇 10:35 p.m. ET Snowboard: men’s slopestyle, final 🥇 11 p.m. ET

men’s slopestyle, final 🥇 11 p.m. ET Women’s ice hockey: Canada vs. ROC 11:10 p.m. ET

What to watch tomorrow, Feb. 7

Alpine skiing: women’s giant slalom, run 2 🥇 12:25 a.m. ET

women’s giant slalom, run 2 🥇 12:25 a.m. ET Speed skating: women’s 1500 m 🥇 3:30 a.m. ET

women’s 1500 m 🥇 3:30 a.m. ET Biathlon: women’s 15 km individual 🥇4 a.m. ET

women’s 15 km individual 🥇4 a.m. ET Short track: women’s 500 m, quarter-final 6:30 a.m. ET

women’s 500 m, quarter-final 6:30 a.m. ET Short track: men’s 1000 m, quarter-final 6:44 a.m. ET

men’s 1000 m, quarter-final 6:44 a.m. ET Curling: mixed doubles, semi-final 7:05 a.m. ET

mixed doubles, semi-final 7:05 a.m. ET Short track: women’s 500 m, semi-final 7:20 a.m. ET

women’s 500 m, semi-final 7:20 a.m. ET Short track: men’s 1000 m, semi-final 7:20 a.m. ET

men’s 1000 m, semi-final 7:20 a.m. ET Short track: women’s 500 m, final 🥇 7:41 a.m. ET

women’s 500 m, final 🥇 7:41 a.m. ET Ski jumping: mixed team, normal hill, final round 🥇 7:51 a.m. ET

mixed team, normal hill, final round 🥇 7:51 a.m. ET Short track: men’s 1000 m, final 🥇 7:52 a.m. ET

What time is it in Beijing right now?

Olympic highlights and medal count for Feb. 6

Latest Olympic medal count

Check back here for highlights from today’s Olympic events as the day progresses.

Essential reads on the Beijing Olympics

Alessandra Tarantino/The Associated Press

Explainers

Olympic guide: How to watch the 2022 Winter Games, and who to pay attention to

Visual guide: Team Canada skaters explain ice dance's mix of artistic flair and technical precision

Sports columnist Cathal Kelly

A midnight hustle: What it was like arriving in Beijing ahead of the Olympics

There hasn’t been a fun Olympics for a decade, but at least Beijing is honest about what we’re getting instead

On Team Canada

Catriona Le May Doan is living the chef de mission dream

Ski cross team is ready for anything as they fight for a place at the Games

NHL veteran Eric Staal leads Canada’s hockey team into Beijing Olympics