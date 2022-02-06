- Coming up at the Beijing Olympics
- Daily highlights and medal count
- Essential reads
Table of contents
Beijing Olympics: Latest updates
Olympic events for Feb. 6, 2022
- Snowboarding: Regina native Mark McMorris is in second place heading into the finals of the men’s slopestyle. Fellow Canadians Sebastian Toutant and Max Parrot are in eighth and 10th, respectively, going into the finals. The trio have a wealth of Olympic experience between them. Parrot and McMorris won silver and bronze, respectively, in the men’s slopestyle competition at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. McMorris also won bronze in 2014 at Sochi.
- Figure skating: Madeline Schizas has put Canada into the final round of figure skating’s team event at the Beijing Games. The 18-year-old from Oakville, Ont., skated a virtually flawless program, pushing Canada to fourth place with 24 points. Russia leads with 36, the United States is second with 34 points and Japan is in third with 29.
Off the field
- IOC meeting with Peng Shuai: The International Olympic Committee will proceed with a meeting with former world number one doubles tennis player Peng Shuai during the Beijing Winter Olympics but details of the meeting will not be shared in advance, it said on Sunday. The well-being of Peng, a three-time Olympian, became a matter of concern in November when she alleged on social media that a former Chinese vice-premier, Zhang Gaoli, had sexually assaulted her.
The day in pictures
Coming up at the Beijing Olympics
All dates and times (ET)
What to watch later today, Feb. 6
- Ski jumping: men’s individual, normal hill, 1st round 6 a.m. ET
- Freestyle skiing: women’s moguls, final 🥇6:30 a.m. ET
- Luge: men’s single, run 3 6:30 a.m. ET
- Ski jumping: men’s individual, normal hill, final round 🥇 7 a.m. ET
- Curling: mixed doubles, round robin, Canada vs. Australia 7:05 a.m. ET
- Luge: men’s single, run 4 8:15 a.m. ET
- Curling: mixed doubles, round robin, Canada vs. Italy 8:05 p.m. ET
- Figure skating: mixed team, final - pairs’ free program 8:15 p.m. ET
- Freestyle skiing: women’s big air, qualification 8:30 p.m. ET
- Alpine skiing: women’s giant slalom, run 1 9:15 p.m. ET
- Figure skating: mixed team, final - free dance 9:30 p.m. ET
- Figure skating: mixed team, final - women’s free program 🥇 10:35 p.m. ET
- Snowboard: men’s slopestyle, final 🥇 11 p.m. ET
- Women’s ice hockey: Canada vs. ROC 11:10 p.m. ET
What to watch tomorrow, Feb. 7
- Alpine skiing: women’s giant slalom, run 2 🥇 12:25 a.m. ET
- Speed skating: women’s 1500 m 🥇 3:30 a.m. ET
- Biathlon: women’s 15 km individual 🥇4 a.m. ET
- Short track: women’s 500 m, quarter-final 6:30 a.m. ET
- Short track: men’s 1000 m, quarter-final 6:44 a.m. ET
- Curling: mixed doubles, semi-final 7:05 a.m. ET
- Short track: women’s 500 m, semi-final 7:20 a.m. ET
- Short track: men’s 1000 m, semi-final 7:20 a.m. ET
- Short track: women’s 500 m, final 🥇 7:41 a.m. ET
- Ski jumping: mixed team, normal hill, final round 🥇 7:51 a.m. ET
- Short track: men’s 1000 m, final 🥇 7:52 a.m. ET
What time is it in Beijing right now?
Olympic highlights and medal count for Feb. 6
Latest Olympic medal count
Check back here for highlights from today’s Olympic events as the day progresses.
Essential reads on the Beijing Olympics
