Flagbearer Isabelle Weidemann of Team Canada walks in the athletes parade during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics closing ceremony on Feb. 20, 2022. David Ramos/Getty Images Beijing Olympics: Latest updates Olympic events for Feb. 20, 2022 Closing ceremony: That’s a wrap! The closing ceremony for the Beijing Olympics starts at 7 a.m. ET. Isabelle Weidemann – a triple-medal winner in long track speed skating at the Beijing Olympics – will be Canada’s flag-bearer at the closing ceremony. Ice hockey: The Finns knocked off the favoured Russians 2-1 Sunday to win the men’s hockey tournament, capturing an Olympic gold medal for the first time in the nation’s history. Finland had never won in hockey at the Olympics on the men’s or women’s side. It last reached the final in 2006 and lost to Sweden, matching the silver from 1988. Bobsled: and his crew won bronze in the four-man bobsleigh event, finishing the four-heat race in three minutes 55.09 seconds. The difference between the podium and fourth place was just six-hundredths of a second. “The pressure and the buildup at the Games is so intense,” said Kripps. “When you cross that finish line it’s just this moment where you don’t know for sure and then it all just explodes into a celebration.” Pilot Justin Kripps Curling: Eve Muirhead led Britain to the Olympic women’s curling gold medal – the first for the sport’s homeland since 2002 – pulling away with a four-ender in the seventh on Sunday for a record-setting 10-3 victory over Japan. The Swedish women won bronze on Saturday night, beating Switzerland. Off the field Medal count: – four gold, eight silver and 14 bronze – ranked fourth in the medal table behind Norway (37), Russia (32) and Germany (27) and ahead of the United States (24). Canada’s performance in Beijing matched its output in Vancouver and Whistler B.C. in 2010 for the second-highest in Winter Olympic history, although the host team won 14 gold there. Canada capped off the Olympics with 26 medals The day in pictures Justin Kripps, Ryan Sommer, Cam Stones and Benjamin Coakwell, of Canada, celebrate winning the bronze medal in four-man bobsleigh at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Sunday Feb. 20, 2022. Pavel Golovkin/The Associated Press 1 of 17 Germany’s Francesco Friedrich with teammates celebrate their gold medal beside German silver medallists Johannes Lochner with teammates and Canadian bronze medallists Justin Kripps with teammates. EDGAR SU/Reuters 2 of 17 Team Canada's Justin Kripps, Ryan Sommer, Cam Stones and Benjamin Coakwell at the start the four-man bobsleigh competition in the Yanqing district of Beijing on Sunday. Pavel Golovkin/The Associated Press 3 of 17 Team Canada in action during the four-man bobsleigh event at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre. DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP/Getty Images 4 of 17 Justin Kripps, Ryan Sommer, Cam Stones and Benjamin Coakwell of Team Canada react after their final slide during the four-man bobsleigh competition. Julian Finney/Getty Images 5 of 17 Justin Kripps, Ryan Sommer, Cam Stones and Benjamin Coakwell of Team Canada react after winning bronze in the four-man bobsleigh event at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Adam Pretty 6 of 17 Justin Kripps, Ryan Sommer, Cam Stones and Benjamin Coakwell of Team Canada celebrate winning bronze in four-man bobsleigh on the last day of Beijing Winter Olympics. Adam Pretty/Getty Images 7 of 17 Athletes competes in the cross-country skiing women's 30km mass start free on Sunday during the Beijing Winter Olympics. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press 8 of 17 Canada's Katherine Stewart-Jones takes a drink while competing in the cross-country skiing in Zhangjiakou, China. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press 9 of 17 Chika Kobayashi of Japan, Neza Zerjav of Slovenia, Nadezhda Stepashkina of Kazakhstan and Laura Leclair of Canada in action during the cross-country skiing women's 30km mass start free on Sunday. MARKO DJURICA/Reuters 10 of 17 Canada's Laura Leclair is wrapped in a blanket after crossing the finish line in the cross-country skiing women's 30km mass start free at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press 11 of 17 Trevor Philp of Canada races during the mixed team parallel skiing event on Sunday in the Yanqing district of Beijing. Luca Bruno/The Associated Press 12 of 17 Erin Mielzynski of Team Canada (L) and Ana Buick of Team Slovenia (R) ski during the mixed team parallel 1/8 final on at the National Alpine Ski Centre on Sunday. Alex Pantling 13 of 17 Canada’s Trevor Philp celebrates after his run during the mixed team parallel skiing event in Yanqing, China. Alex Pantling/Getty Images 14 of 17 Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier, of Canada, perform during the figure skating gala at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Sunday. David J. Phillip/The Associated Press 15 of 17 Keegan Messing of Canada in action during the figure skating exhibition gala at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing. ALEKSANDRA SZMIGIEL/AFP/Getty Images 16 of 17 Piper Gilles of Canada and Paul Poirier of Canada, Keegan Messing of Canada and Shoma Uno of Japan with Bing Dwen Dwen, the mascot of the Beijing Winter Olympics during the exhibition gala. ALEKSANDRA SZMIGIEL/Reuters 17 of 17 Get the Olympic highlights in your inbox every day with our newsletter, or follow us on Twitter or Instagram for updates. Here are yesterday’s Olympic highlights in case you missed them. Coming up in Beijing All dates and times (ET) What to watch today, Feb. 20 What to expect at the Paralympics
The opening ceremony for the Winter Paralympic Games is on March 4. The event, which runs until March 13, features five sports: wheelchair curling, snowboarding, hockey, alpine skiing and nordic skiing (which includes biathlon and cross-country). About 600 athletes are expected to compete, 50 or so from Canada.
What time is it in Beijing right now?

Olympic highlights and medal count for Feb. 20

Latest Olympic medal count

Essential reads on the Beijing Olympics

Sports columnist Cathal Kelly

How we can start caring about the Olympics again

Some of Canada's Olympic stars are showing us how to lose with dignity

As our world views splinter, the Canada-U.S. sports rivalry is something that can still bond us together

Big air a big part of any bright future the Olympics may have

Team Canada in depth

For Canadian women's hockey team, 3-2 victory over U.S. shows how 'creating a culture' pays off

Olympic speed skaters Weidemann, Blondin and Maltais take gold for Canada with record finish in Beijing

Now cancer-free, Canada's Max Parrot takes Olympic gold with run of a lifetime in snowboard slopestyle BRIAN SNYDER/Reuters 1 of 25 Team Canada's Pascal Dion, Steven Dubois, Charles Hamelin, Maxime Laoun, Jordan Pierre-Gilles, celebrate after winning gold in men's 5000m relay final during the short track speed skating competition at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Natacha Pisarenko/The Associated Press 2 of 25 Canada's gold medal winners, Ivanie Blondin, Isabelle Weidemann and Valerie Maltais, celebrate during a medal ceremony for the speed skating women's team pursuit at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Jae C. Hong/The Associated Press 3 of 25 Silver medallist Canada's Ivanie Blondin celebrates during the venue ceremony for the women's speed skating mass start event at the Beijing Winter Olympics. SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP/Getty Images 4 of 25 Laurent Dubreuil of Canada reacts after winning the silver medal in the men’s 1,000m speed skating final at the Beijing Winter Olympics. SUSANA VERA/Reuters 5 of 25 Silver medalist Canada's Cassie Sharpe celebrates during a medal ceremony for the women's freestyle skiing halfpipe competition at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Alessandra Tarantino/The Associated Press 6 of 25 Canada's Max Parrot receives his gold medal for the men’s snowboard slopestyle event during the Beijing Winter Olympics. MARKO DJURICA/Reuters 7 of 25 Canada’s Marielle Thompson takes silver in the freestyle women’s ski cross during the Beijing Winter Olympics. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press 8 of 25 Canada's Steven Dubois reacts after winning the silver medal in the men's 1,500-metre short-track speed skating event at the Beijing Winter Olympics. The Canadian Press 9 of 25 Silver medalist Isabelle Weidemann of Canada celebrates during the medal ceremony for the women's 5,000-meters speed skating at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Jae C. Hong/The Associated Press 10 of 25 Team Canada freestyle skier Mikael Kingsbury receives his silver medal in men’s moguls during the Beijing Winter Olympics. Sean Kilpatrick/AFP/Getty Images 11 of 25 Canada's Eliot Grondin celebrates his silver medal in the men's snowboard cross final at the Beijing Winter Olympics. The Canadian Press 12 of 25 Canada's long track speed skater Isabelle Weidemann wins the bronze medal in the women’s 3000m during the Beijing Winter Olympics. SUSANA VERA/Reuters 13 of 25 Canada's ski jumpers Alexandria Loutitt, Matthew Soukup, Abigail Strate and Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes receive their bronze medals in the mixed team event during the Beijing Winter Olympics. LINDSEY WASSON/Reuters 14 of 25 Canada's Mark McMorris receives his bronze medal for the men’s snowboard slopestyle event during the Beijing Winter Olympics. MARKO DJURICA/Reuters 15 of 25 Canada's Kim Boutin reacts after winning the bronze medal in women's 500-metre short-track speed skating at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press 16 of 25 Canada's Meryeta Odine celebrates her bronze medal in the women's snowboard cross final at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press 17 of 25 Canada's snowboarders Meryeta O'Dine and Eliot Grondin receive their bronze in the mixed teams snowboard cross event during the Beijing Winter Olympics Leah Hennel/The Canadian Press 18 of 25 Team Canada's James Crawford celebrates during his bronze medal during the ceremony for the the men's combined at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Luca Bruno/The Associated Press 19 of 25 Bronze medallists, Marion Thenault, Miha Fontaine and Lewis Irving of Canada celebrate during the freestyle skiing mixed team aerials medal ceremony at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Patrick Smith/Getty Images 20 of 25 Bronze medallist Steven Dubois of Canada celebrates on the podium during the victory ceremony for men's 500m short track. SUSANA VERA/Reuters 21 of 25 Christine De Bruin, of Canada, celebrates winning the bronze medal in the women's monobob at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Mark Schiefelbein/The Associated Press 22 of 25 Bronze medallist Canada's Max Parrot celebrates during victory ceremonies following the men's snowboard big air competition at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press 23 of 25 Team Canada’s Skip Brad Gushue, Brett Gallant, Geoff Walker and Vice Mark Nichols celebrate winning the bronze medal after defeating the United States at the Beijing Winter Olympics. ELOISA LOPEZ/Reuters 24 of 25 Bronze medalist Canada's Rachael Karker poses during a medal ceremony for the women's freestyle skiing halfpipe competition at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Alessandra Tarantino/The Associated Press 25 of 25