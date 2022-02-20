Flagbearer Isabelle Weidemann of Team Canada walks in the athletes parade during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics closing ceremony on Feb. 20, 2022.David Ramos/Getty Images

Closing ceremony: That’s a wrap! The closing ceremony for the Beijing Olympics starts at 7 a.m. ET. Isabelle Weidemann – a triple-medal winner in long track speed skating at the Beijing Olympics – will be Canada’s flag-bearer at the closing ceremony.

Ice hockey: The Finns knocked off the favoured Russians 2-1 Sunday to win the men's hockey tournament, capturing an Olympic gold medal for the first time in the nation's history. Finland had never won in hockey at the Olympics on the men's or women's side. It last reached the final in 2006 and lost to Sweden, matching the silver from 1988.

The Finns knocked off the favoured Russians 2-1 Sunday to win the men’s hockey tournament, capturing an Olympic gold medal for the first time in the nation’s history. Finland had never won in hockey at the Olympics on the men’s or women’s side. It last reached the final in 2006 and lost to Sweden, matching the silver from 1988. Bobsled: Pilot Justin Kripps and his crew won bronze in the four-man bobsleigh event, finishing the four-heat race in three minutes 55.09 seconds. The difference between the podium and fourth place was just six-hundredths of a second. “The pressure and the buildup at the Games is so intense,” said Kripps. “When you cross that finish line it’s just this moment where you don’t know for sure and then it all just explodes into a celebration.”

Curling: Eve Muirhead led Britain to the Olympic women's curling gold medal – the first for the sport's homeland since 2002 – pulling away with a four-ender in the seventh on Sunday for a record-setting 10-3 victory over Japan. The Swedish women won bronze on Saturday night, beating Switzerland.

Medal count: Canada capped off the Olympics with 26 medals – four gold, eight silver and 14 bronze – ranked fourth in the medal table behind Norway (37), Russia (32) and Germany (27) and ahead of the United States (24). Canada’s performance in Beijing matched its output in Vancouver and Whistler B.C. in 2010 for the second-highest in Winter Olympic history, although the host team won 14 gold there.

Justin Kripps, Ryan Sommer, Cam Stones and Benjamin Coakwell, of Canada, celebrate winning the bronze medal in four-man bobsleigh at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Sunday Feb. 20, 2022.Pavel Golovkin/The Associated Press 1 of 17

Germany’s Francesco Friedrich with teammates celebrate their gold medal beside German silver medallists Johannes Lochner with teammates and Canadian bronze medallists Justin Kripps with teammates.EDGAR SU/Reuters 2 of 17

Team Canada's Justin Kripps, Ryan Sommer, Cam Stones and Benjamin Coakwell at the start the four-man bobsleigh competition in the Yanqing district of Beijing on Sunday.Pavel Golovkin/The Associated Press 3 of 17

Team Canada in action during the four-man bobsleigh event at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre.DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP/Getty Images 4 of 17

Justin Kripps, Ryan Sommer, Cam Stones and Benjamin Coakwell of Team Canada react after their final slide during the four-man bobsleigh competition.Julian Finney/Getty Images 5 of 17

Justin Kripps, Ryan Sommer, Cam Stones and Benjamin Coakwell of Team Canada react after winning bronze in the four-man bobsleigh event at the Beijing Winter Olympics.Adam Pretty 6 of 17

Justin Kripps, Ryan Sommer, Cam Stones and Benjamin Coakwell of Team Canada celebrate winning bronze in four-man bobsleigh on the last day of Beijing Winter Olympics.Adam Pretty/Getty Images 7 of 17

Athletes competes in the cross-country skiing women's 30km mass start free on Sunday during the Beijing Winter Olympics.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press 8 of 17

Canada's Katherine Stewart-Jones takes a drink while competing in the cross-country skiing in Zhangjiakou, China.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press 9 of 17

Chika Kobayashi of Japan, Neza Zerjav of Slovenia, Nadezhda Stepashkina of Kazakhstan and Laura Leclair of Canada in action during the cross-country skiing women's 30km mass start free on Sunday.MARKO DJURICA/Reuters 10 of 17

Canada's Laura Leclair is wrapped in a blanket after crossing the finish line in the cross-country skiing women's 30km mass start free at the Beijing Winter Olympics.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press 11 of 17

Trevor Philp of Canada races during the mixed team parallel skiing event on Sunday in the Yanqing district of Beijing.Luca Bruno/The Associated Press 12 of 17

Erin Mielzynski of Team Canada (L) and Ana Buick of Team Slovenia (R) ski during the mixed team parallel 1/8 final on at the National Alpine Ski Centre on Sunday.Alex Pantling 13 of 17

Canada’s Trevor Philp celebrates after his run during the mixed team parallel skiing event in Yanqing, China.Alex Pantling/Getty Images 14 of 17

Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier, of Canada, perform during the figure skating gala at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Sunday.David J. Phillip/The Associated Press 15 of 17

Keegan Messing of Canada in action during the figure skating exhibition gala at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing.ALEKSANDRA SZMIGIEL/AFP/Getty Images 16 of 17

Piper Gilles of Canada and Paul Poirier of Canada, Keegan Messing of Canada and Shoma Uno of Japan with Bing Dwen Dwen, the mascot of the Beijing Winter Olympics during the exhibition gala.ALEKSANDRA SZMIGIEL/Reuters 17 of 17

What to expect at the Paralympics

The opening ceremony for the Winter Paralympic Games is on March 4. The event, which runs until March 13, features five sports: wheelchair curling, snowboarding, hockey, alpine skiing and nordic skiing (which includes biathlon and cross-country). About 600 athletes are expected to compete, 50 or so from Canada.

