daily olympic guide

Finland knocked off the favoured Russians 2-1 to win the men’s hockey tournament, capturing a historic Olympic gold medal

Compiled by Globe staff

Flagbearer Isabelle Weidemann of Team Canada walks in the athletes parade during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics closing ceremony on Feb. 20, 2022.David Ramos/Getty Images

Beijing Olympics: Latest updates

Olympic events for Feb. 20, 2022
  • Closing ceremony: That’s a wrap! The closing ceremony for the Beijing Olympics starts at 7 a.m. ET. Isabelle Weidemann – a triple-medal winner in long track speed skating at the Beijing Olympics – will be Canada’s flag-bearer at the closing ceremony.
  • Ice hockey: The Finns knocked off the favoured Russians 2-1 Sunday to win the men’s hockey tournament, capturing an Olympic gold medal for the first time in the nation’s history. Finland had never won in hockey at the Olympics on the men’s or women’s side. It last reached the final in 2006 and lost to Sweden, matching the silver from 1988.
  • Bobsled: Pilot Justin Kripps and his crew won bronze in the four-man bobsleigh event, finishing the four-heat race in three minutes 55.09 seconds. The difference between the podium and fourth place was just six-hundredths of a second. “The pressure and the buildup at the Games is so intense,” said Kripps. “When you cross that finish line it’s just this moment where you don’t know for sure and then it all just explodes into a celebration.”
  • Curling: Eve Muirhead led Britain to the Olympic women’s curling gold medal – the first for the sport’s homeland since 2002 – pulling away with a four-ender in the seventh on Sunday for a record-setting 10-3 victory over Japan. The Swedish women won bronze on Saturday night, beating Switzerland.
Off the field
  • Medal count: Canada capped off the Olympics with 26 medals – four gold, eight silver and 14 bronze – ranked fourth in the medal table behind Norway (37), Russia (32) and Germany (27) and ahead of the United States (24). Canada’s performance in Beijing matched its output in Vancouver and Whistler B.C. in 2010 for the second-highest in Winter Olympic history, although the host team won 14 gold there.
The day in pictures

  • Justin Kripps, Ryan Sommer, Cam Stones and Benjamin Coakwell, of Canada, celebrate winning the bronze medal in four-man bobsleigh at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Sunday Feb. 20, 2022.Pavel Golovkin/The Associated Press

    1 of 17

Coming up in Beijing

All dates and times (ET)

What to watch today, Feb. 20
  • Opening ceremony: 7 a.m.
What to expect at the Paralympics

The opening ceremony for the Winter Paralympic Games is on March 4. The event, which runs until March 13, features five sports: wheelchair curling, snowboarding, hockey, alpine skiing and nordic skiing (which includes biathlon and cross-country). About 600 athletes are expected to compete, 50 or so from Canada.

What time is it in Beijing right now?

Olympic highlights and medal count for Feb. 20

Latest Olympic medal count

