Canadian bobsledder Christine de Bruin is in a good position to win a medal in monobob, while Canada’s men’s curling team is back on track with win over the U.S.

Compiled by Globe staff

Steven Dubois reacts after his third place finish in the men's 500-meters final during the short-track event at the 2022 Winter Olympics, on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Beijing.David J. Phillip/The Associated Press

Beijing Olympics: Latest updates

Olympic events for Feb. 13, 2022
The day in pictures

  • Steven Dubois, of Canada, reacts after his third place finish in the men's 500m final during the short track speed skating competition.David J. Phillip/The Associated Press

Coming up at the Beijing Olympics

All dates and times (ET)

What to watch later today, Feb. 13
  • Short track: men’s 500 m quarterfinal 6 a.m. ET
  • Short track: women’s 3,000 m relay finals 🥇 6:35 a.m. ET
  • Short track: men’s 500 m, finals 🥇 7:09 a.m. ET
  • Ice hockey: men, group A, Canada vs. China 8:10 a.m. ET
  • Curling: women, round robin, Canada vs. ROC 8:05 p.m. ET
  • Figure skating: mixed ice dance, free dance 🥇 8:15 p.m. ET
  • Freestyle skiing: women’s slopestyle, final 🥇, 8:30 p.m. ET
  • Ice hockey: women, semifinal, 11:10 p.m. ET
What to watch tomorrow, Feb. 14
  • Snowboard: men’s big air, qualification, 2:30 a.m. ET
  • Curling: men, round robin, Canada vs. Italy, 1:05 a.m. ET
  • Freestyle skiing: women’s aerials, final 🥇, 6 a.m. ET
  • Bobsleigh: 2-man, Run 1, 7:05 a.m. ET
  • Curling: women, round robin, Canada vs. Great Britian, 7:05 a.m. ET
  • Ski jumping: Men’s team, large hill, final 🥇, 7:06 a.m. ET
  • Ice hockey: women, semifinal Unites States vs. Finland, 8:10 a.m. ET
  • Curling: men, round robin, Canada vs. China, 8:05 p.m. ET
  • Snowboard: women’s big air, final 🥇, 8:30 p.m. ET
  • Alpine skiing: women’s downhill 🥇, 10 p.m. ET
  • Ice Hockey: men, 11:10 p.m. ET
What time is it in Beijing right now?

Olympic highlights and medal count for Feb. 13

Latest Olympic medal count

Check back here for highlights from today’s Olympic events as the day progresses.

