Beijing Olympics: Latest updates
Olympic events for Feb. 13, 2022
- Speed skating: Canada’s Steven Dubois won the bronze medal in the 500-metre short-track race on Sunday morning. This is Dubois’s second medal of the 2022 Beijing Olympics. He won silver in the 1,500-metre speed skating race in Beijing on Wednesday.
- Monobob: Monobob made its Olympic debut Sunday, and Canadian bobsledder Christine de Bruin is in a good position to win a medal. The native of Stony Plain, Alta., was second after the event’s first two heats. De Bruin will need to be near-perfect in tonight’s final two heats to win gold (8:30 p.m. ET). Leading the pack is de Bruin’s former teammate, Kaillie Humphries, who is now competing for the United States.
- Curling: Canada’s men’s team, led by Brad Gushue, earned a comfortable 10-5 win over American John Shuster, the defending Olympic champion. The women’s squad skipped by Jennifer Jones, however, had another frustrating performance in an 8-4 loss to Switzerland.
- Cross-country skiing: The Russian team opened up a lead on the first leg of the men’s relay and then held on for the Olympic gold medal. The Canadian team, made up of Graham Ritchie, Antoine Cyr, Olivier Léveillé and Rémi Drolet, finished in 11th position.
Off the field
- Asian American women face harsh duality at the Olympics: Across two pandemic Olympics set in Asian countries, Asian American women fronting the Games, like Eileen Gu and Chloe Kim, have encountered a whiplashing duality – prized on the global stage for their medal-winning talent, buffeted by the escalating crisis of racist abuse at home. The Olympics underscores along the way the crude reality that many Asian women face: of only being seen when they have something to offer.
The day in pictures
Here are yesterday's Olympic highlights in case you missed them.
All dates and times (ET)
What to watch later today, Feb. 13
- Short track: men’s 500 m quarterfinal 6 a.m. ET
- Short track: women’s 3,000 m relay finals 🥇 6:35 a.m. ET
- Short track: men’s 500 m, finals 🥇 7:09 a.m. ET
- Ice hockey: men, group A, Canada vs. China 8:10 a.m. ET
- Curling: women, round robin, Canada vs. ROC 8:05 p.m. ET
- Figure skating: mixed ice dance, free dance 🥇 8:15 p.m. ET
- Freestyle skiing: women’s slopestyle, final 🥇, 8:30 p.m. ET
- Ice hockey: women, semifinal, 11:10 p.m. ET
What to watch tomorrow, Feb. 14
- Snowboard: men’s big air, qualification, 2:30 a.m. ET
- Curling: men, round robin, Canada vs. Italy, 1:05 a.m. ET
- Freestyle skiing: women’s aerials, final 🥇, 6 a.m. ET
- Bobsleigh: 2-man, Run 1, 7:05 a.m. ET
- Curling: women, round robin, Canada vs. Great Britian, 7:05 a.m. ET
- Ski jumping: Men’s team, large hill, final 🥇, 7:06 a.m. ET
- Ice hockey: women, semifinal Unites States vs. Finland, 8:10 a.m. ET
- Curling: men, round robin, Canada vs. China, 8:05 p.m. ET
- Snowboard: women’s big air, final 🥇, 8:30 p.m. ET
- Alpine skiing: women’s downhill 🥇, 10 p.m. ET
- Ice Hockey: men, 11:10 p.m. ET
What time is it in Beijing right now?
Olympic highlights and medal count for Feb. 13
Latest Olympic medal count
Check back here for highlights from today’s Olympic events as the day progresses.
Essential reads on the Beijing Olympics
Ice dancing in depth
What kinds of skill and artistry go into a winning ice-dance performance? Videographer Timothy Moore spoke to skaters Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier and one of their coaches to find out. He explains what he learned on The Decibel. Subscribe for more episodes.
Sports columnist Cathal Kelly
U.S. beats Canada in men’s hockey. It’s not a disaster, but it’s not nothing
That’s it, that’s all, the Peng Shuai saga is over. Right?
Eileen Gu is golden in first Beijing Olympic event – and right on cue
Complaining at the Olympics? That’s nothing new. What’s changed is our perspective
On Team Canada
Canada’s Olympic medal pace is strong but lagging in gold at the halfway mark in Beijing
Catriona Le May Doan is living the chef de mission dream
Ski cross team is ready for anything as they fight for a place at the Games
NHL veteran Eric Staal leads Canada’s hockey team into Beijing Olympics