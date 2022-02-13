Steven Dubois reacts after his third place finish in the men's 500-meters final during the short-track event at the 2022 Winter Olympics, on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Beijing.David J. Phillip/The Associated Press

Beijing Olympics: Latest updates

Olympic events for Feb. 13, 2022

Off the field

Asian American women face harsh duality at the Olympics: Across two pandemic Olympics set in Asian countries, Asian American women fronting the Games, like Eileen Gu and Chloe Kim, have encountered a whiplashing duality – prized on the global stage for their medal-winning talent, buffeted by the escalating crisis of racist abuse at home. The Olympics underscores along the way the crude reality that many Asian women face: of only being seen when they have something to offer.

The day in pictures

Steven Dubois, of Canada, reacts after his third place finish in the men's 500m final during the short track speed skating competition.David J. Phillip/The Associated Press 1 of 25

Shaoang Liu of Team Hungary celebrates winning the gold medal as Konstantin Ivliev of Team ROC celebrates winning the silver medal ahead of bronze medallist Steven Dubois of Team Canada during the men's 500m final at the Beijing Winter Olympics.Matthew Stockman/Getty Images 2 of 25

Hungary’s Shaoang Liu, ROC’s Konstantin Ivliev, Canada’s Steven Dubois and Kazakhstan’s Abzal Azhgaliyev compete in the men's 500m final at the Capital Indoor Stadium.Harry How/Getty Images 3 of 25

Steven Dubois of Canada in action during men’s 500m speed skating semifinals.EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA/Reuters 4 of 25

Steven Dubois of Canada skates ahead of Shaoang Liu of Hungary as Jordan Pierre-Gilles of Canada falls during the men's 500m speed skating quarterfinals at the Capital Indoor Stadium. Dubois advanced to the semifinals.Harry How 5 of 25

Canada's Jordan Pierre-Gilles reacts as he slides toward a padded wall crashing during the men's 500m short track speed skating quarterfinal competition.Jeff Roberson/The Associated Press 6 of 25

Canada's Christine De Bruin competes in the women's monobob bobsleigh event at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre on Sunday. De Bruin is in second place with a combined time of 2:10:14.DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP/Getty Images 7 of 25

Christine De Bruin, of Canada, drives her bobsled during women's inaugural monobob heat one at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Sunday, February 13, 2022 in the Yanqing district of Beijing.Mark Schiefelbein/The Associated Press 8 of 25

Cynthia Appiah of Team Canada slides during a women's monobob heat on day nine of Beijing Winter Olympics.Julian Finney/Getty Images 9 of 25

Canada’s Cynthia Appiah competes during the women's monobob heat two. Appiah moved up to 10th place following her second run.Dmitri Lovetsky/The Associated Press 10 of 25

Team Canada's Brad Gushue throws the stone during the men's round robin session six curling competition against Team United States at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing on Sunday.WANG ZHAO/AFP/Getty Images 11 of 25

Team Canada and Team United States competing during the men's curling match.David Ramos 12 of 25

United States' John Shuster (L) and Canada's Brad Gushue in conversation during the men’s curling round robin session on day nine of the Beijing Winter Olympics.David Ramos 13 of 25

Team Canada celebrates 10-5 win over Team United States in men's curling Sunday morning in Beijing.Brynn Anderson/The Associated Press 14 of 25

Canada's Jennifer Jones curls the stone during the women’s round robin session six game of the Beijing Winter Olympics curling competition against Switzerland.LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA 15 of 25

Jennifer Jones, of Canada, reacts during the women’s round robin session six game against Switzerland. Team Canada lost 8-4 to the undefeated Swiss.LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA 16 of 25

Olympic staff clear snow at Genting Snow Park where women's freestyle skiing aerials qualifications were to begin before organizers announced the event is postponed due to weather conditions.DYLAN MARTINEZ/Reuters 17 of 25

(L-R) Naomy Boudreau-Guertin, Flavie Aumond and Marion Thenault of Team Canada wait for transport after the women's freestyle skiing aerials qualification event was postponed due to heavy snowfall.Maja Hitij/Getty Images 18 of 25

Olympic volunteers play with snow after the event was postponed at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, China.MIKE BLAKE/Reuters 19 of 25

Emma Lunder of Canada and Tuuli Tomingas of Estonia in action during the women’s 10km pursuit in the biathlon competition on Sunday.ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA/Reuters 20 of 25

Scott Gow of Canada leaves the starting gate during the men's 12.5km pursuit race at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Sunday.Frank Augstein/The Associated Press 21 of 25

Antoine Cyr of Team Canada competes during the men's cross-country skiing 4x10km relay.Lars Baron/Getty Images 22 of 25

Teammates cheer as Sergey Ustiugov, of the Russian Olympic Committee, finishes the men's 4x10km relay cross-country skiing competition in first place.Aaron Favila/The Associated Press 23 of 25

Team Canada, Team South Korea, Team China and Team Netherlands skate during the women's 3000m relay final.Justin Setterfield/Getty Images 24 of 25

Team Canada looks dejected after placing fourth in the women’s 3000m relay.EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA/Reuters 25 of 25

Get the Olympic highlights in your inbox every day with our newsletter, or follow us on Twitter or Instagram for updates. Here are yesterday’s Olympic highlights in case you missed them.

Coming up at the Beijing Olympics

All dates and times (ET)

What to watch later today, Feb. 13

Short track: men’s 500 m quarterfinal 6 a.m. ET

men’s 500 m quarterfinal 6 a.m. ET Short track: women’s 3,000 m relay finals 🥇 6:35 a.m. ET

women’s 3,000 m relay finals 🥇 6:35 a.m. ET Short track: men’s 500 m, finals 🥇 7:09 a.m. ET

men’s 500 m, finals 🥇 7:09 a.m. ET Ice hockey: men, group A, Canada vs. China 8:10 a.m. ET

men, group A, Canada vs. China 8:10 a.m. ET Curling: women, round robin, Canada vs. ROC 8:05 p.m. ET

women, round robin, Canada vs. ROC 8:05 p.m. ET Figure skating: mixed ice dance, free dance 🥇 8:15 p.m. ET

mixed ice dance, free dance 🥇 8:15 p.m. ET Freestyle skiing: women’s slopestyle, final 🥇, 8:30 p.m. ET

women’s slopestyle, final 🥇, 8:30 p.m. ET Ice hockey: women, semifinal, 11:10 p.m. ET

What to watch tomorrow, Feb. 14

Snowboard: men’s big air, qualification, 2:30 a.m. ET

men’s big air, qualification, 2:30 a.m. ET Curling: men, round robin, Canada vs. Italy, 1:05 a.m. ET

men, round robin, Canada vs. Italy, 1:05 a.m. ET Freestyle skiing: women’s aerials, final 🥇, 6 a.m. ET

women’s aerials, final 🥇, 6 a.m. ET Bobsleigh: 2-man, Run 1, 7:05 a.m. ET

2-man, Run 1, 7:05 a.m. ET Curling: women, round robin, Canada vs. Great Britian, 7:05 a.m. ET

women, round robin, Canada vs. Great Britian, 7:05 a.m. ET Ski jumping: Men’s team, large hill, final 🥇, 7:06 a.m. ET

Men’s team, large hill, final 🥇, 7:06 a.m. ET Ice hockey: women, semifinal Unites States vs. Finland, 8:10 a.m. ET

women, semifinal Unites States vs. Finland, 8:10 a.m. ET Curling: men, round robin, Canada vs. China, 8:05 p.m. ET

men, round robin, Canada vs. China, 8:05 p.m. ET Snowboard: women’s big air, final 🥇, 8:30 p.m. ET

women’s big air, final 🥇, 8:30 p.m. ET Alpine skiing: women’s downhill 🥇, 10 p.m. ET

women’s downhill 🥇, 10 p.m. ET Ice Hockey: men, 11:10 p.m. ET

What time is it in Beijing right now?

Olympic highlights and medal count for Feb. 13

Latest Olympic medal count

Check back here for highlights from today’s Olympic events as the day progresses.

Essential reads on the Beijing Olympics

Ice dancing in depth

What kinds of skill and artistry go into a winning ice-dance performance? Videographer Timothy Moore spoke to skaters Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier and one of their coaches to find out. He explains what he learned on The Decibel. Subscribe for more episodes.

Sports columnist Cathal Kelly

U.S. beats Canada in men’s hockey. It’s not a disaster, but it’s not nothing

That’s it, that’s all, the Peng Shuai saga is over. Right?

Eileen Gu is golden in first Beijing Olympic event – and right on cue

Complaining at the Olympics? That’s nothing new. What’s changed is our perspective

On Team Canada

Canada’s Olympic medal pace is strong but lagging in gold at the halfway mark in Beijing

Catriona Le May Doan is living the chef de mission dream

Ski cross team is ready for anything as they fight for a place at the Games

NHL veteran Eric Staal leads Canada’s hockey team into Beijing Olympics