daily olympic guide

As in 2008, the opening ceremony will take place at the distinctive Bird’s Nest stadium, under the guidance of film director Zhang Yimou

Compiled by Globe staff

  • Performers dance in a pre-show ahead of the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, at the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, in Beijing, on February 4, 2022.JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images

Beijing Olympics: Latest updates

Olympic events for Feb. 4, 2022
  • Opening day: The opening ceremony of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics kicked off on Friday, culminating preparations that were beset by the COVID-19 pandemic and criticism over human rights in China that led several countries to mount a diplomatic boycott. It began shortly after President Xi Jinping and International Olympic Committee Chairman Thomas Bach entered the iconic Bird’s Nest stadium.
  • Figure skating: Canada sixth in Olympic figure skating team event after three of four short programs: With Keegan Messing half a world away, the clock on his Olympic dream ticking down, Roman Sadovsky learned Thursday night he’d be stepping in to skate for Canada in the team event in Beijing. Sadovsky, a 22-year-old from Toronto, had a shaky skate in the short program where’s there no room for error.
  • Curling: Canada’s defence of its mixed doubles curling gold medal is looking a lot more promising: After splitting its opening two mixed doubles matches Thursday, Canada’s tandem of John Morris and Rachel Homan picked up a pair of wins Friday to move into a tie with Britain for second place in the round-robin standings at 3-1.
Off the field
  • Warm relations: One of the highest-profile visitors to Friday’s opening ceremony is Russian President Vladimir Putin, the first world leader to meet with China’s President Xi Jinping in more than two years.
  • Cold questions: Beijing’s organizers are relying on machine-made snow for nearly all events, and the colossal scale of the operation has raised questions among environmentalists and sports scientists about the long-term implications for sports in a changing climate.
  • A fragile peace: With Russian troops massed at Ukraine’s borders, athletes from the two countries have formed a fragile peace at the Beijing Olympics, helped along by coronavirus restrictions meant to keep competitors apart. Ukraine has advised its athletes to avoid Russians where possible and instructed them how to behave in case they are provoked
  • Canada’s lucky charm: The first member of Team Canada to arrive at the Beijing Olympics left Tokyo last fall in a crate – and travelled by sea. The team’s photogenic fibreglass mascot measures about two metres in length and weighs some 225 kilograms. The Canadians have had a moose statue along on Olympic trips since the 2000 Games in Sydney, Australia.
The day in pictures

  • Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier, of Canada, compete during the ice dance team event in the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing.ALEKSANDRA SZMIGIEL/Reuters

Get the Olympic highlights in your inbox every day with our newsletter, or follow us on Twitter or Instagram for updates. Consult our full Olympic guide to learn about the athletes and events to watch.


Coming up at the Beijing Olympics

All dates and times (ET)

What to watch later today, Feb. 4
  • Opening ceremony: 7 a.m. ET
  • Snowboard: Women’s Slopestyle qualification, 9:45 p.m. ET
  • Hockey: Women, Canada vs. Finland, 11:10 p.m. ET
What to watch tomorrow, Feb. 5
  • Curling: Mixed doubles, Round robin: Canada vs. Sweden, 1:05 a.m. ET
  • Ski Jumping: Men’s individual – Normal hill, qualification, 1:20 a.m. ET
  • Hockey: Women, Canada vs. Finland, 11:10 p.m. ET
  • Cross-country skiing: Women’s 2x7.5km skiathlon (medal opportunity), 2:45 a.m. ET
  • Speed skating: Women’s 3000m (medal opportunity), 3:30 a.m. ET
  • Biathlon: Mixed 4x6km relay (medal opportunity), 4 a.m.
  • Freestyle skiing: Men’s moguls, qualification 2, 5 a.m. ET
  • Ski jumping: Women’s individual – Normal hill, 1st Round, 5:45 a.m. ET
  • Short track: Women’s 500 m heats, 6 a.m. ET
  • Luge: Men’s single, run 1, 6:10 a.m. ET
  • Freestyle Skiing: men’s moguls, final (medal opportunity), 6:30 a.m. ET
  • Ski jumping: Women’s individual, normal hill, final round (medal opportunity), 6:35 a.m. ET
  • Short track: Men’s 1000 m, heats, 6:38 a.m. ET
  • Curling: Mixed doubles, round robin, Canada vs. U.S., 7:05 a.m. ET
  • Short track: Mixed 2000 m relay, quarter-final, 7:23 a.m. ET
  • Luge: Men’s single, run 2, 7:50 a.m. ET
  • Short track: Mixed 2000 m relay, semi-final, 7:53 a.m. ET
  • Short track: Mixed 2000 m relay, finals (medal opportunity), 8:18 a.m. ET
  • Figure skating: Mixed team, qualification – women’s short program, 8:30 p.m. ET
  • Snowboard: Women’s slopestyle, final (medal opportunity), 8:30 p.m. ET
  • Alpine skiing: Men’s downhill (medal opportunity), 10 p.m. ET
  • Figure skating: Mixed team, final – men’s free program, 10:50 p.m. ET
  • Snowboard: Men’s slopestyle, qualification, 11:30 p.m. ET
What time is it in Beijing right now?

Olympic highlights and medal count for Feb. 4

Latest Olympic medal count

Check back here for highlights from today’s Olympic events as the day progresses.

Essential reads on the Beijing Olympics

Brynn Anderson/The Associated Press

Explainers

Olympic guide: How to watch the 2022 Winter Games, and who to pay attention to

Visual guide: Team Canada skaters explain ice dance's mix of artistic flair and technical precision

Sports columnist Cathal Kelly

A midnight hustle: What it was like arriving in Beijing ahead of the Olympics

There hasn't been a fun Olympics for a decade, but at least Beijing is honest about what we're getting instead

Washington's diplomatic boycott is worse than meaningless

On the politics

Beijing's Olympic plans are mired in politics and threatened by COVID-19. Will it all be worth it?

As world's media descend on Beijing for Winter Olympics, journalists in China warn of unprecedented hurdles

Megan Walsh: The Olympics as metaphor for how the Chinese Communist Party writes its narratives

