Performers dance in a pre-show ahead of the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, at the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, in Beijing, on February 4, 2022. JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images 1 of 20 Performers at the pre-show ahead of the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, in Beijing on Friday February 4, 2022. MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP/Getty Images 2 of 20 Performers during the opening ceremony pre-show at the Bird's Nest in Beijing on Friday February 4, 2022. BRIAN SNYDER/Reuters 3 of 20 Performers during the opening ceremony pre-show at the Bird's Nest in Beijing. ANNEGRET HILSE/Reuters 4 of 20 Performers during the pre-show at the opening ceremony in Beijing, China on Friday February 4, 2022. ELOISA LOPEZ/Reuters 5 of 20 China's President Xi Jinping waves at the audience standing beside his wife Peng Liyuan during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, at the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, in Beijing, on February 4, 2022. ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP/Getty Images 6 of 20 Performers create a flower display with LED lights during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on February 04, 2022 in Beijing, China. Adam Pretty/Getty Images 7 of 20 Performers create a flower display with LED lights during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on February 04, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images 8 of 20 Inside the Bird's Nest stadium during the opening ceremony at the 2022 Winter Olympics Games in Beijing, China. FABRIZIO BENSCH/Reuters 9 of 20 The flag of the People's Republic of China is passed hand to hand as it enters the stadium during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on February 04, 2022 in Beijing, China. Adam Pretty/Getty Images 10 of 20 The flag of the People's Republic of China is raised during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on Friday February 4, 2022. Alex Pantling/Getty Images 11 of 20 International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach waves at the Opening Ceremony for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. ALEKSANDRA SZMIGIEL/Reuters 12 of 20 Russia's President Vladimir Putin arrives at the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, in Beijing, for the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games on February 4, 2022. CARL COURT/AFP/Getty Images 13 of 20 Performers dressed as hockey players during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on February 04, 2022 in Beijing, China. Elsa/Getty Images 14 of 20 The Olympic Rings are revealed during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, at the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, in Beijing, on February 4, 2022. FRANCOIS-XAVIER MARIT/AFP/Getty Images 15 of 20 Greece flag bearers Apostolos Angelis and Maria Ntanou of carry their flag during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on February 04, 2022 in Beijing, China. David Ramos/Getty Images 16 of 20 The delegation from Turkey take part in the parade of athletes during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, at the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, in Beijing, on February 4, 2022. BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images 17 of 20 Flag bearers Arisa Go and Akito Watabe of Team Japan carry their flag during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on February 04, 2022 in Beijing, China. Adam Pretty/Getty Images 18 of 20 People watch from a parking lot as fireworks explode over the National Stadium, also known as the Bird's Nest, during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics opening ceremony, in Beijing, China February 4, 2022. CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS/Reuters 19 of 20 Team Chinese Taipei flag bearers Ping-Jui Ho and Yu Ting Huang of carry their flag during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on February 04, 2022 in Beijing, China. Adam Pretty/Getty Images 20 of 20 Beijing Olympics: Latest updates Olympic events for Feb. 4, 2022 Opening day: The opening ceremony of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics kicked off on Friday, culminating preparations that were beset by the COVID-19 pandemic and criticism over human rights in China that led several countries to mount a diplomatic boycott. It began shortly after President Xi Jinping and International Olympic Committee Chairman Thomas Bach entered the iconic Bird’s Nest stadium. Figure skating: Canada sixth in Olympic figure skating team event after three of four short programs: With Keegan Messing half a world away, the clock on his Olympic dream ticking down, Roman Sadovsky learned Thursday night he’d be stepping in to skate for Canada in the team event in Beijing. Sadovsky, a 22-year-old from Toronto, had a shaky skate in the short program where’s there no room for error. Curling: Canada’s defence of its mixed doubles curling gold medal is looking a lot more promising: After splitting its opening two mixed doubles matches Thursday, Canada’s tandem of John Morris and Rachel Homan picked up a pair of wins Friday to move into a tie with Britain for second place in the round-robin standings at 3-1. Off the field Warm relations: One of the highest-profile visitors to Friday’s opening ceremony is Russian President Vladimir Putin, the first world leader to meet with China’s President Xi Jinping in more than two years. Cold questions: Beijing’s organizers are relying on machine-made snow for nearly all events, and the colossal scale of the operation has raised questions among environmentalists and sports scientists about the long-term implications for sports in a changing climate. A fragile peace: With Russian troops massed at Ukraine’s borders, athletes from the two countries have formed a fragile peace at the Beijing Olympics, helped along by coronavirus restrictions meant to keep competitors apart. Ukraine has advised its athletes to avoid Russians where possible and instructed them how to behave in case they are provoked Canada’s lucky charm: The first member of Team Canada to arrive at the Beijing Olympics left Tokyo last fall in a crate – and travelled by sea. The team’s photogenic fibreglass mascot measures about two metres in length and weighs some 225 kilograms. The Canadians have had a moose statue along on Olympic trips since the 2000 Games in Sydney, Australia. The day in pictures Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier, of Canada, compete during the ice dance team event in the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing. ALEKSANDRA SZMIGIEL/Reuters 1 of 12 Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier, of Canada, in action during the ice dance team event in the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Natacha Pisarenko/The Associated Press 2 of 12 Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier of Canada in action at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, China. EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA/Reuters 3 of 12 Roman Sadovsky, of Team Canada, competes during the men's singles short program team event in the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing. Bernat Armangue/The Associated Press 4 of 12 Canada's Roman Sadovsky in action during the men's singles short program portion of the figure skating team event at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on Friday, February 4, 2022. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press 5 of 12 Roman Sadovsky, of Canada, competes at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Beijing. Natacha Pisarenko/The Associated Press 6 of 12 Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro of Team Canada skate in the pair skating short program team event during the 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Capital Indoor Stadium on February 04, 2022 in Beijing, China. Justin Setterfield/Getty Images 7 of 12 Canda's Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro after competing in the pairs short program figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Jeff Roberson/The Associated Press 8 of 12 Canada’s John Morris and Rachel Homan sweep during the mixed doubles round robin session five game of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games curling competition between Canada and Switzerland in Beijing on Friday February 4, 2022. LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP/Getty Images 9 of 12 John Morris watches as Rachel Homan curls the stone during the mixed doubles round robin session five game at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing on Friday February 4, 2022. Canada's John Morris and Rachel Homan sweep during the mixed doubles round robin session five game of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games curling competition between Canada and Switzerland in Beijing on Friday February 4, 2022. LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP/Getty Images 9 of 12 John Morris watches as Rachel Homan curls the stone during the mixed doubles round robin session five game at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing on Friday February 4, 2022. LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP/Getty Images 10 of 12 Canada's John Morris and Rachel Homan, sweep the ice during the mixed doubles curling match against China, at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Beijing. Nariman El-Mofty/The Associated Press 11 of 12 John Morris and Rachel Homan, of Team Canada, shake hands after winning the mixed doubles curling match against China at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Nariman El-Mofty/The Associated Press 12 of 12 Coming up at the Beijing Olympics All dates and times (ET) What to watch later today, Feb. 4 Opening ceremony: 7 a.m. ET Snowboard: Women’s Slopestyle qualification, 9:45 p.m. ET Hockey: Women, Canada vs. Finland, 11:10 p.m. ET What to watch tomorrow, Feb. 5 Curling: Mixed doubles, Round robin: Canada vs. Sweden, 1:05 a.m. ET Ski Jumping: Men’s individual – Normal hill, qualification, 1:20 a.m. ET Hockey: Women, Canada vs. Finland, 11:10 p.m. ET Cross-country skiing: Women’s 2x7.5km skiathlon (medal opportunity), 2:45 a.m. ET Speed skating: Women’s 3000m (medal opportunity), 3:30 a.m. ET Biathlon: Mixed 4x6km relay (medal opportunity), 4 a.m. Freestyle skiing: Men’s moguls, qualification 2, 5 a.m. ET Ski jumping: Women’s individual – Normal hill, 1st Round, 5:45 a.m. ET Short track: Women’s 500 m heats, 6 a.m. ET Luge: Men’s single, run 1, 6:10 a.m. ET Freestyle Skiing: men’s moguls, final (medal opportunity), 6:30 a.m. ET Ski jumping: Women’s individual, normal hill, final round (medal opportunity), 6:35 a.m. ET Short track: Men’s 1000 m, heats, 6:38 a.m. ET Curling: Mixed doubles, round robin, Canada vs. U.S., 7:05 a.m. ET Short track: Mixed 2000 m relay, quarter-final, 7:23 a.m. ET Luge: Men’s single, run 2, 7:50 a.m. ET Short track: Mixed 2000 m relay, semi-final, 7:53 a.m. ET Short track: Mixed 2000 m relay, finals (medal opportunity), 8:18 a.m. ET Figure skating: Mixed team, qualification – women’s short program, 8:30 p.m. ET Snowboard: Women’s slopestyle, final (medal opportunity), 8:30 p.m. ET Alpine skiing: Men’s downhill (medal opportunity), 10 p.m. ET Figure skating: Mixed team, final – men’s free program, 10:50 p.m. ET Snowboard: Men’s slopestyle, qualification, 11:30 p.m. ET What time is it in Beijing right now? 