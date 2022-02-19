Skip to main content
The last alpine skiing race of the Beijing Olympics has been moved to Sunday because of too-strong winds

Compiled by Globe staff

Canada's long track speed skater Ivanie Blondin celebrates after winning the silver medal in the women's mass start finals during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Feb. 19, 2022.Leah Hennel/The Canadian Press

Beijing Olympics: Latest updates

Olympic events for Feb. 19, 2022
  • Speed skating: Canada’s Ivanie Blondin scored silver in Saturday morning’s mass start final. Earlier this week, she celebrated a gold in the team pursuit event with Valérie Maltais and Isabelle Weidemann. The Globe’s Rachel Brady writes that Blondin gets second chance to shine since her crash in Pyeongchang
  • Alpine skiing: The last alpine skiing race of the Beijing Olympics has been moved to Sunday because of too-strong wind. Gusts at up to about 65 kilometres per hour led to the announcement of two one-hour delays, before the International Ski Federation eventually said it would not be possible to hold the competition at all. Canada is set to race against Slovenia, and U.S. alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin is scheduled to compete in her sixth race of the Winter Games.
  • Bobsleigh: Canada’s Justin Kripps was in third place midway through the four-man bobsled competition at the Olympic Games: “It was pretty good execution,” Kripps said. “(We’re) going to look to come out and do the same thing tomorrow (Sunday).” German sleds were in the top two positions.

The day in pictures

  • Canada's Ivanie Blondin and Japan's Ayano Sato skate during the women's mass start semifinals on Saturday February 19, 2022 at the Beijing Winter Olympics.Dean Mouhtaropoulos

    1 of 20

Coming up at the Beijing Olympics

All dates and times (ET)

What to watch later today, Feb. 19
  • Figure skating: Mixed pairs, free program 🥇 6 a.m. ET
  • Curling: Women, bronze medal game 🥇 7:05 a.m. ET
  • Ice hockey: Men, bronze medal game 🥇 8:10 a.m. ET
  • Bobsleigh: 2-woman, Run 4 🥇 8:30 a.m. ET
  • Curling: Women, gold medal game 🥇 8:05 p.m. ET
  • Bobsleigh: 4-man, Run 4 🥇 10:20 p.m. ET
  • Ice hockey: Men, gold medal game 🥇 11:10 p.m. ET
What to watch tomorrow, Feb. 20
  • Cross-country skiing: Women’s 30 km freestyle 🥇 1:30 a.m. ET
What time is it in Beijing right now?

Olympic highlights and medal count for Feb. 19

Latest Olympic medal count

A bus ride to nowhere sums up the Beijing Games: Cathal Kelly writes that a miserable cross-country odyssey sadly summed up this dreadful Olympics. “We already knew the Olympics is a business machine. But this was the first time you could really see the gears grinding. Even watching at home, you must have noticed how the jubilation was less jubilant, and the dejection more dejected. This environment flattened and warped emotions. After a while, all you wanted to do was go for a walk. To anywhere.”

Workers disinfect the ice rink after the women's gold medal hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Beijing.Jae C. Hong/The Associated Press

Essential reads on the Beijing Olympics

Jae C. Hong/The Associated Press

Sports columnist Cathal Kelly

Thanks to a bizarre niche sport, Norway is a gold medal factory

A bus ride to nowhere sums up the Beijing Games

Some of Canada’s Olympic stars are showing us how to lose with dignity

As our world views splinter, the Canada-U.S. sports rivalry is something that can still bond us together

Big air a big part of any bright future the Olympics may have

Team Canada in depth

For Canadian women’s hockey team, 3-2 victory over U.S. shows how ‘creating a culture’ pays off

Olympic speed skaters Weidemann, Blondin and Maltais take gold for Canada with record finish in Beijing

Now cancer-free, Canada’s Max Parrot takes Olympic gold with run of a lifetime in snowboard slopestyle

Gallery: Canada’s medal moments

  • Team Canada players with their gold medal after a 3-2 win over the United States in the tournament final at the Beijing Winter Olympics.BRIAN SNYDER/Reuters

    1 of 25

