Canada's long track speed skater Ivanie Blondin celebrates after winning the silver medal in the women's mass start finals during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Feb. 19, 2022.Leah Hennel/The Canadian Press

Beijing Olympics: Latest updates

Olympic events for Feb. 19, 2022

Speed skating: Canada’s Ivanie Blondin scored silver in Saturday morning’s mass start final. Earlier this week, she celebrated a gold in the team pursuit event with Valérie Maltais and Isabelle Weidemann. The Globe’s Rachel Brady writes that Blondin gets second chance to shine since her crash in Pyeongchang

Canada’s Ivanie Blondin scored silver in Saturday morning’s mass start final. Earlier this week, she celebrated a gold in the team pursuit event with Valérie Maltais and Isabelle Weidemann. The Globe’s Rachel Brady writes that Blondin gets second chance to shine since her crash in Pyeongchang Alpine skiing: The last alpine skiing race of the Beijing Olympics has been moved to Sunday because of too-strong wind. Gusts at up to about 65 kilometres per hour led to the announcement of two one-hour delays, before the International Ski Federation eventually said it would not be possible to hold the competition at all. Canada is set to race against Slovenia, and U.S. alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin is scheduled to compete in her sixth race of the Winter Games.

The last alpine skiing race of the Beijing Olympics has been moved to Sunday because of too-strong wind. Gusts at up to about 65 kilometres per hour led to the announcement of two one-hour delays, before the International Ski Federation eventually said it would not be possible to hold the competition at all. Canada is set to race against Slovenia, and U.S. alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin is scheduled to compete in her sixth race of the Winter Games. Bobsleigh: Canada’s Justin Kripps was in third place midway through the four-man bobsled competition at the Olympic Games: “It was pretty good execution,” Kripps said. “(We’re) going to look to come out and do the same thing tomorrow (Sunday).” German sleds were in the top two positions.

Canada’s Justin Kripps was in third place midway through the four-man bobsled competition at the Olympic Games: “It was pretty good execution,” Kripps said. “(We’re) going to look to come out and do the same thing tomorrow (Sunday).” German sleds were in the top two positions.



The day in pictures

Canada's Ivanie Blondin and Japan's Ayano Sato skate during the women's mass start semifinals on Saturday February 19, 2022 at the Beijing Winter Olympics.Dean Mouhtaropoulos 1 of 20

Irene Schouten of Team Netherlands races for the finish line ahead of Ivanie Blondin of Team Canada and Francesca Lollobrigida of Team Italy during the women's mass start final at National Speed Skating Oval.Catherine Ivill 2 of 20

Netherlands' Irene Schouten (L) celebrates as she crosses the finish line first followed by Canada's Ivanie Blondin and Italy's Francesca Lollobrigida.SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP/Getty Images 3 of 20

Silver medallist Ivanie Blondin of Canada (L) congratulates gold medallist Irene Schouten of the Netherlands.SUSANA VERA/Reuters 4 of 20

Ivanie Blondin of Canada is hugged by a coach after winning the silver medal in the women's speed skating mass start finals at the Beijing Winter Olympics.Ashley Landis/The Associated Press 5 of 20

Silver Medallist Ivanie Blondin of Team Canada celebrates after competing in the women’s mass start final.PHIL NOBLE/Reuters 6 of 20

Justin Kripps, Ryan Sommer, Cam Stones and Benjamin Coakwell, of Team Canada, start the four-man bobsled competition at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Saturday.Dmitri Lovetsky/The Associated Press 7 of 20

Team Canada’s Justin Kripps, Ryan Sommer, Cam Stones and Benjamin Coakwell in action during the four-man bobsled competition in the Yanqing district of Beijing.Dmitri Lovetsky/The Associated Press 8 of 20

Taylor Austin, Daniel Sunderland, Chris Patrician and Jay Dearborn, of Team Canada, slide during the four-man bobsled competition on Saturday in the Yanqing district of Beijing.Pavel Golovkin/The Associated Press 9 of 20

Canada's Noah Bowman performs a trick during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe final at the Beijing Winter Olympics.Maja Hitij 10 of 20

Noah Bowman of Team Canada crashes on his third run during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe final at Genting Snow Park on Saturday.Maddie Meyer/Getty Images 11 of 20

Canada's Brad Gushue helps teammate Marc Kennedy put on his bronze medal during the men's curling competition victory ceremony at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing on Saturday.LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP/Getty Images 12 of 20

Marc Kennedy, Geoff Walker, Brett Gallant, Mark Nichols and Brad Gushue of Canada on the podium at the Beijing Winter Olympics.EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/Reuters 13 of 20

Silver medallist Laurent Dubreuil of Team Canada poses during the men's 1000m medal ceremony at the Beijing Winter Olympics.Sarah Stier/Getty Images 14 of 20

Team Canada's Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro compete in the pair skating during the figure skating event at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing.MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP/Getty Images 15 of 20

Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro, of Canada, compete in the pair skating free skating of the figure skating event.MANAN VATSYAYANA 16 of 20

Canada's Vanessa James and Eric Radford compete in the pair skating free skating of the figure skating event on Saturday.MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP/Getty Images 17 of 20

Vanessa James and Eric Radford, of Team Canada, skate during the pair skating at Capital Indoor Stadium.Elsa/Getty Images 18 of 20

Vanessa James of Canada falls during her performance with Eric Radford of Canada.FABRIZIO BENSCH/Reuters 19 of 20

Athletes in action during the men’s 50km mass start free event, which was shortened to 30km due to high winds, on February 19, 2022 at the Zhangjiakou National Cross-Country Skiing Centre.MARKO DJURICA/Reuters 20 of 20

Get the Olympic highlights in your inbox every day with our newsletter, or follow us on Twitter or Instagram for updates. Here are yesterday’s Olympic highlights in case you missed them.

Coming up at the Beijing Olympics

All dates and times (ET)

What to watch later today, Feb. 19

Figure skating: Mixed pairs, free program 🥇 6 a.m. ET

Mixed pairs, free program 🥇 6 a.m. ET Curling: Women, bronze medal game 🥇 7:05 a.m. ET

Women, bronze medal game 🥇 7:05 a.m. ET Ice hockey: Men, bronze medal game 🥇 8:10 a.m. ET

Men, bronze medal game 🥇 8:10 a.m. ET Bobsleigh: 2-woman, Run 4 🥇 8:30 a.m. ET

2-woman, Run 4 🥇 8:30 a.m. ET Curling: Women, gold medal game 🥇 8:05 p.m. ET

Women, gold medal game 🥇 8:05 p.m. ET Bobsleigh: 4-man, Run 4 🥇 10:20 p.m. ET

4-man, Run 4 🥇 10:20 p.m. ET Ice hockey: Men, gold medal game 🥇 11:10 p.m. ET

What to watch tomorrow, Feb. 20

Cross-country skiing: Women’s 30 km freestyle 🥇 1:30 a.m. ET

What time is it in Beijing right now?

Olympic highlights and medal count for Feb. 19

Latest Olympic medal count

A bus ride to nowhere sums up the Beijing Games: Cathal Kelly writes that a miserable cross-country odyssey sadly summed up this dreadful Olympics. “We already knew the Olympics is a business machine. But this was the first time you could really see the gears grinding. Even watching at home, you must have noticed how the jubilation was less jubilant, and the dejection more dejected. This environment flattened and warped emotions. After a while, all you wanted to do was go for a walk. To anywhere.”

Workers disinfect the ice rink after the women's gold medal hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Beijing.Jae C. Hong/The Associated Press

Essential reads on the Beijing Olympics

Jae C. Hong/The Associated Press

Sports columnist Cathal Kelly

Thanks to a bizarre niche sport, Norway is a gold medal factory

A bus ride to nowhere sums up the Beijing Games

Some of Canada’s Olympic stars are showing us how to lose with dignity

As our world views splinter, the Canada-U.S. sports rivalry is something that can still bond us together

Big air a big part of any bright future the Olympics may have

Team Canada in depth

For Canadian women’s hockey team, 3-2 victory over U.S. shows how ‘creating a culture’ pays off

Olympic speed skaters Weidemann, Blondin and Maltais take gold for Canada with record finish in Beijing

Now cancer-free, Canada’s Max Parrot takes Olympic gold with run of a lifetime in snowboard slopestyle

Gallery: Canada’s medal moments