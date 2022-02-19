Canada's long track speed skater Ivanie Blondin celebrates after winning the silver medal in the women's mass start finals during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Feb. 19, 2022. Leah Hennel/The Canadian Press Beijing Olympics: Latest updates Olympic events for Feb. 19, 2022 Speed skating: Canada’s Ivanie Blondin scored silver in Saturday morning’s mass start final. Earlier this week, she celebrated a gold in the team pursuit event with Valérie Maltais and Isabelle Weidemann. The Globe’s Rachel Brady writes that Blondin gets second chance to shine since her crash in Pyeongchang Alpine skiing: The last alpine skiing race of the Beijing Olympics has been moved to Sunday because of too-strong wind. Gusts at up to about 65 kilometres per hour led to the announcement of two one-hour delays, before the International Ski Federation eventually said it would not be possible to hold the competition at all. Canada is set to race against Slovenia, and U.S. alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin is scheduled to compete in her sixth race of the Winter Games. Bobsleigh: Canada’s Justin Kripps was in third place midway through the four-man bobsled competition at the Olympic Games: “It was pretty good execution,” Kripps said. “(We’re) going to look to come out and do the same thing tomorrow (Sunday).” German sleds were in the top two positions. The day in pictures Canada's Ivanie Blondin and Japan's Ayano Sato skate during the women's mass start semifinals on Saturday February 19, 2022 at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Dean Mouhtaropoulos 1 of 20 Irene Schouten of Team Netherlands races for the finish line ahead of Ivanie Blondin of Team Canada and Francesca Lollobrigida of Team Italy during the women's mass start final at National Speed Skating Oval. Catherine Ivill 2 of 20 Netherlands' Irene Schouten (L) celebrates as she crosses the finish line first followed by Canada's Ivanie Blondin and Italy's Francesca Lollobrigida. SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP/Getty Images 3 of 20 Silver medallist Ivanie Blondin of Canada (L) congratulates gold medallist Irene Schouten of the Netherlands. SUSANA VERA/Reuters 4 of 20 Ivanie Blondin of Canada is hugged by a coach after winning the silver medal in the women's speed skating mass start finals at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Ashley Landis/The Associated Press 5 of 20 Silver Medallist Ivanie Blondin of Team Canada celebrates after competing in the women’s mass start final. PHIL NOBLE/Reuters 6 of 20 Justin Kripps, Ryan Sommer, Cam Stones and Benjamin Coakwell, of Team Canada, start the four-man bobsled competition at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Saturday. Dmitri Lovetsky/The Associated Press 7 of 20 Team Canada’s Justin Kripps, Ryan Sommer, Cam Stones and Benjamin Coakwell in action during the four-man bobsled competition in the Yanqing district of Beijing. Dmitri Lovetsky/The Associated Press 8 of 20 Taylor Austin, Daniel Sunderland, Chris Patrician and Jay Dearborn, of Team Canada, slide during the four-man bobsled competition on Saturday in the Yanqing district of Beijing. Pavel Golovkin/The Associated Press 9 of 20 Canada's Noah Bowman performs a trick during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe final at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Maja Hitij 10 of 20 Noah Bowman of Team Canada crashes on his third run during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe final at Genting Snow Park on Saturday. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images 11 of 20 Canada's Brad Gushue helps teammate Marc Kennedy put on his bronze medal during the men's curling competition victory ceremony at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing on Saturday. LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP/Getty Images 12 of 20 Marc Kennedy, Geoff Walker, Brett Gallant, Mark Nichols and Brad Gushue of Canada on the podium at the Beijing Winter Olympics. EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/Reuters 13 of 20 Silver medallist Laurent Dubreuil of Team Canada poses during the men's 1000m medal ceremony at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Sarah Stier/Getty Images 14 of 20 Team Canada's Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro compete in the pair skating during the figure skating event at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing. MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP/Getty Images 15 of 20 Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro, of Canada, compete in the pair skating free skating of the figure skating event. MANAN VATSYAYANA 16 of 20 Canada's Vanessa James and Eric Radford compete in the pair skating free skating of the figure skating event on Saturday. MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP/Getty Images 17 of 20 Vanessa James and Eric Radford, of Team Canada, skate during the pair skating at Capital Indoor Stadium. Elsa/Getty Images 18 of 20 Vanessa James of Canada falls during her performance with Eric Radford of Canada. FABRIZIO BENSCH/Reuters 19 of 20 Athletes in action during the men’s 50km mass start free event, which was shortened to 30km due to high winds, on February 19, 2022 at the Zhangjiakou National Cross-Country Skiing Centre. MARKO DJURICA/Reuters 20 of 20 Get the Olympic highlights in your inbox every day with our newsletter, or follow us on Twitter or Instagram for updates. Here are yesterday’s Olympic highlights in case you missed them. Coming up at the Beijing Olympics All dates and times (ET) What to watch later today, Feb. 19 Figure skating: Mixed pairs, free program 🥇 6 a.m. ET Curling: Women, bronze medal game 🥇 7:05 a.m. ET Ice hockey: Men, bronze medal game 🥇 8:10 a.m. ET Bobsleigh: 2-woman, Run 4 🥇 8:30 a.m. ET Curling: Women, gold medal game 🥇 8:05 p.m. ET Bobsleigh: 4-man, Run 4 🥇 10:20 p.m. ET Ice hockey: Men, gold medal game 🥇 11:10 p.m. ET What to watch tomorrow, Feb. 20 Cross-country skiing: Women’s 30 km freestyle 🥇 1:30 a.m. ET What time is it in Beijing right now? Olympic highlights and medal count for Feb. 19 Latest Olympic medal count
BRIAN SNYDER/Reuters 1 of 25 Team Canada's Pascal Dion, Steven Dubois, Charles Hamelin, Maxime Laoun, Jordan Pierre-Gilles, celebrate after winning gold in men's 5000m relay final during the short track speed skating competition at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Natacha Pisarenko/The Associated Press 2 of 25 Canada's gold medal winners, Ivanie Blondin, Isabelle Weidemann and Valerie Maltais, celebrate during a medal ceremony for the speed skating women's team pursuit at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Jae C. Hong/The Associated Press 3 of 25 Silver medallist Canada's Ivanie Blondin celebrates during the venue ceremony for the women's speed skating mass start event at the Beijing Winter Olympics. SEBASTIEN BOZON 4 of 25 Laurent Dubreuil of Canada reacts after winning the silver medal in the men’s 1,000m speed skating final at the Beijing Winter Olympics. SUSANA VERA/Reuters 5 of 25 Silver medalist Canada's Cassie Sharpe celebrates during a medal ceremony for the women's freestyle skiing halfpipe competition at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Alessandra Tarantino/The Associated Press 6 of 25 Canada's Max Parrot receives his gold medal for the men’s snowboard slopestyle event during the Beijing Winter Olympics. MARKO DJURICA/Reuters 7 of 25 Canada’s Marielle Thompson takes silver in the freestyle women’s ski cross during the Beijing Winter Olympics. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press 8 of 25 Canada's Steven Dubois reacts after winning the silver medal in the men's 1,500-metre short-track speed skating event at the Beijing Winter Olympics. The Canadian Press 9 of 25 Silver medalist Isabelle Weidemann of Canada celebrates during the medal ceremony for the women's 5,000-meters speed skating at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Jae C. Hong/The Associated Press 10 of 25 Team Canada freestyle skier Mikael Kingsbury receives his silver medal in men’s moguls during the Beijing Winter Olympics. Sean Kilpatrick/AFP/Getty Images 11 of 25 Canada's Eliot Grondin celebrates his silver medal in the men's snowboard cross final at the Beijing Winter Olympics. The Canadian Press 12 of 25 Canada's long track speed skater Isabelle Weidemann wins the bronze medal in the women’s 3000m during the Beijing Winter Olympics. SUSANA VERA/Reuters 13 of 25 Canada's ski jumpers Alexandria Loutitt, Matthew Soukup, Abigail Strate and Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes receive their bronze medals in the mixed team event during the Beijing Winter Olympics. LINDSEY WASSON/Reuters 14 of 25 Canada's Mark McMorris receives his bronze medal for the men’s snowboard slopestyle event during the Beijing Winter Olympics. MARKO DJURICA/Reuters 15 of 25 Canada's Kim Boutin reacts after winning the bronze medal in women's 500-metre short-track speed skating at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press 16 of 25 Canada's Meryeta Odine celebrates her bronze medal in the women's snowboard cross final at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press 17 of 25 Canada's snowboarders Meryeta O'Dine and Eliot Grondin receive their bronze in the mixed teams snowboard cross event during the Beijing Winter Olympics Leah Hennel/The Canadian Press 18 of 25 Team Canada's James Crawford celebrates during his bronze medal during the ceremony for the the men's combined at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Luca Bruno/The Associated Press 19 of 25 Bronze medallists, Marion Thenault, Miha Fontaine and Lewis Irving of Canada celebrate during the freestyle skiing mixed team aerials medal ceremony at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Patrick Smith/Getty Images 20 of 25 Bronze medallist Steven Dubois of Canada celebrates on the podium during the victory ceremony for men's 500m short track. SUSANA VERA/Reuters 21 of 25 Christine De Bruin, of Canada, celebrates winning the bronze medal in the women's monobob at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Mark Schiefelbein/The Associated Press 22 of 25 Bronze medallist Canada's Max Parrot celebrates during victory ceremonies following the men's snowboard big air competition at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press 23 of 25 Team Canada’s Skip Brad Gushue, Brett Gallant, Geoff Walker and Vice Mark Nichols celebrate winning the bronze medal after defeating the United States at the Beijing Winter Olympics. ELOISA LOPEZ/Reuters 24 of 25 Bronze medalist Canada's Rachael Karker poses during a medal ceremony for the women's freestyle skiing halfpipe competition at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Alessandra Tarantino/The Associated Press 25 of 25