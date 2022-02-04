The Beijing Winter Olympics officially began Friday with a surprisingly short, albeit technically spectacular, opening ceremony in the Bird’s Nest, the iconic stadium that also played host to the start of the 2008 Summer Games.
That performance remains one of the most memorable of recent Olympics, and would have been hard to match, even with director Zhang Yimou reprising his role as master of ceremonies.
In the end, Mr. Zhang kept it short and sweet: While the opening segment of the 2008 show was over an hour, this year the athletes were already walking in on the 20-minute mark.
Friday night’s show began a countdown themed to the lunar calendar and fireworks, before performers created a display of shoots of grass using long LED lights, to symbolize the start of spring.
There was a triumphant and joyful tone to the performance, capped by the Olympic rings emerging from a projection of a block of “ice” as the Games mascot, panda astronaut Bing Dwen Dwen, waved to the crowd.
Addressing the International Olympic Committee, or IOC, this week, Chinese President Xi Jinping said “the world is turning its eyes to China, and China is ready.” That is certainly true, though not only for sporting reasons.
The slogan of this year’s Games is “Together for a Shared Future,” a phrase that has only grown darkly ironic as China first barred international spectators from the event because of COVID-19, and then a coterie of Western countries announced a diplomatic boycott over China’s human-rights record. Human-rights groups have staged protests around the world in the run-up to the Games, and called for athletes to do so in Beijing – though if they do, they could face censure by the IOC and even the potential of legal trouble in China, officials here have suggested.
Mr. Xi, as well as various IOC representatives, has criticized the boycott for “politicizing” the Games. But China has not been shy about infusing the Olympics with politics when it wants to.
Ahead of the ceremony Friday, Mr. Xi met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a major show of unity between the two allies amid tensions with the West.
And hours before the opening ceremony was due to take place, India announced it would not be sending its diplomats, after a Chinese soldier who was involved in a deadly border clash with Indian troops took part in the Olympic torch relay. Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said it was “regrettable that the Chinese side has chosen to politicize an event like the Olympics.”
There also may have been politics at play in the march of the countries. Teams came in ordered by the number of strokes in the first character of their Chinese name.
This meant the self-ruled island of Taiwan, which competes at the Olympics as Chinese Taipei (Zhonghua Taibei), came out one step ahead of Hong Kong, the Chinese territory (Zhongguo Xianggang).
Taiwanese officials had previously suggested their team would not take part in the march, but reversed course after the IOC intervened.
Politics aside, with Friday’s ceremony, Beijing appears to have cleared the first major hurdle of this second COVID-19 Olympics: getting all the participants inside the “closed-loop system” in which the Games are taking place.
And already, Beijing 2022 has outdone Tokyo 2020, packing not just athletes, dignitaries and media into the Bird’s Nest, but also thousands of spectators, which made for a far more vibrant atmosphere than during the Japanese opening ceremony last summer.
That performance was downbeat and restrained often to the point of being dull. The Tokyo opener was also plagued by controversies in the run-up, with director Kentaro Kobayashi fired 24 hours before it was due to take place over a Holocaust joke.
While this may have lowered the bar for Friday’s event, many viewers were likely not thinking of last year but the 2008 opening ceremony.
Mr. Zhang, for his part, had been attempting to manage expectations for weeks, warning this show would not necessarily match up to 14 years ago.
His priority was to make it a “simple, safe and splendid Olympic event,” Mr. Zhang said, adding, “I genuinely hope the Beijing 2022 opening ceremony will leave everyone beautiful memories.”
“I also hope some of the wonderful moments will become history,” he said. “Being in a winter environment, we will have to consider the weather and understand that the spectators should not stay too long outdoors in the potentially very cold weather, so the process is completely different.”
It was –4 C in Beijing on Friday night, and the open-top Bird’s Nest did little to alleviate this. Attendees were provided with blankets, hats and gloves at their seats, along with Chinese and Olympic flags to wave.
The crowd appeared to enjoy themselves despite the cold, cheering loudly when Mr. Xi entered the stadium, as well as at various points during Mr. Zhang’s brief ceremony.
Maura Cunningham, co-author of China in the 21st Century: What Everyone Needs to Know, wrote this week that it doesn’t matter to Beijing if this year’s Games are “more sober and without much of a wow factor” compared to 2008.
“Other host nations might see that as a disappointment. But for the Chinese Communist Party, it doesn’t matter. These Games, subdued and low-key as they may be, are already a win for Beijing – and other countries should take heed,” she said. “These Games are not about showcasing China’s rapid growth or ascendance to near-superpower status; that’s nothing new. Instead, the Games are about spotlighting the party-state’s firm control at a time when so many other countries appear to be floundering politically.”
Unlike in Japan, where COVID-19 cases were spiking around the Olympics and there were calls for the Games to be cancelled, China has controlled multiple outbreaks, and so far appear to have avoided any major pandemic issues brought on by inviting thousands of foreigners into the still-largely closed country.