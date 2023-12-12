Skip to main content
Saskatoon
The Canadian Press

Brendan Bottcher scored three deuces in a 7-3 victory over Aaron Sluchinski on Tuesday night at the Grand Slam of Curling’s WFG Masters.

Sluchinski, from Airdrie, Alta., opened the scoring with a pair in the second end. Bottcher, from Calgary, answered with a deuce in the third and stole two points in the fourth.

After a pair in the sixth end, Canada’s top-ranked men’s team stole a single in the seventh to seal the victory on the opening day of competition.

In other late games, Brad Gushue of St. John’s, N.L., beat Saskatoon’s Mike McEwen 9-5 and Switzerland’s Yannick Schwaller defeated American Korey Dropkin 6-3. Scotland’s Ross Whyte topped Norway’s Magnus Ramsfjell 8-5.

Round-robin play continues through Friday night at Merlis Belsher Place.

The finals are scheduled for Sunday.

