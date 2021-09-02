Brent Lakatos, Aurelie Rivard add to medal haul with silvers at Tokyo Paralympics

Open this photo in gallery Canada's Brent Lakatos races in the men's 800m - T53 final, at the Tokyo Paralympics, on Sept. 2. IVAN ALVARADO/Reuters

Canadian Paralympic stars Aurelie Rivard and Brent Lakatos raced to silver medals on Thursday.

Rivard, a 25-year-old from Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., was second in the 100-metre backstroke, roaring back after touching the wall in fifth at the halfway point. The medal was her fifth in Tokyo.

Rivard, who was born with an underdeveloped left hand, has 10 Paralympic medals over three Games, including two gold in Tokyo.

She has one more individual event of the Games, the 200 individual medley.

Lakatos, a 41-year-old wheelchair racer from Dorval, Que., was second in the men’s 800, his fourth silver medal in Tokyo and 11th medal of his Paralympic career.

Lakatos will race in the marathon on Sunday, the final day of the Games.