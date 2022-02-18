Workers disinfect the ice rink after the women's gold medal hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Feb. 17, in Beijing.Jae C. Hong/The Associated Press

Every Olympics is good for at least one “brotherhood of man” moment. I got mine on the bus to Zhangjiakou.

I wasn’t supposed to be on that bus. I was trying to get back to Beijing from the mountains. There’s a bus for that, but there were about a million different buses here. No round trip could be completed without getting on at least four of them.

So instead of taking a 90-minute ride back to Beijing, I stupidly got on the bus to Zhangjiakou, two additional hours away from Beijing.

It occurred to me that the outskirts of a city of 22 million souls were more mountainous on the way back than I recalled from the trip out. But at that point I was still fooling myself.

When I was finally reconciled to the truth – “This is too way much mountains” – I popped out of my seat in a panic. Several rows ahead me, a Chinese photographer turned and stared at me.

“This is the bus to Beijing, right?” I whimpered at him.

“No. Zhangjiakou.”

Oh God.

“You go Beijing?”

“Yes …” – miserably – “… I go Beijing.”

Well, you say to yourself, what’s the worst that can happen? That in your confusion, you wander outside the “closed loop,” are shot in the leg as a suspected insurrectionist and spend the next three months recovering in a military prison?

(The “what’s the worst thing” thought exercise doesn’t work as well in this country.)

This is when the photographer leaped into action. He walked up to the front of the moving bus and said something to the driver.

The bus drivers sit in a virus-proof, Plexiglass box. I could hear him grunt back.

The photographer’s voice picked up. A second Chinese photographer joined him. More grunting. Both photographers were talking at once. The driver switched tactics and tried ignoring them.

That’s what sparked the full-on shouting. One of them banged on the glass. Unmistakably angry yelling at this point, which ended abruptly. The first photographer turned back and flashed me the international sign for, “Relax” – a flattened hand raised and then slowly lowered.

That’s how the bus ended up going off-route. I was deposited at a friendly stop proximate to a train station, rather than dumped in front of a far-flung hotel where I would have laid down in the lobby and died from despair had they allowed me inside, which they probably wouldn’t have. Too COVID-y.

It turned a 90-minute trip into a 6 1/2 hour cross-country odyssey. Medieval Chinese explorers saw less of this country in their lifetimes than I saw that day. My only regret is that I didn’t have something meaningful to give those two Samaritans as a thank you.

So when people back home say, “How was the Olympics?,” that’s the story I’ll tell. You’ve already watched all the other stuff.

Foreign athletes inside a bus respond to residents on a street as they travel to the National Stadium ahead of the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, in Beijing, on Feb. 4.Andy Wong/The Associated Press

How would you describe it otherwise? Weird. Or, since this was kind of Tokyo 2.0, especially weird.

Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris captured it nicely: “Sports prison. You don’t do anything. You’re just chillin.’”

You chilled at the hotel, you chilled on a lot of buses, you chilled in the actual chill while someone did something amazing and then you did it again in reverse. I spent a lot of downtime googling “best places eat Beijing” while weeping softly.

Whenever they opened the gate onto the courtyard in front of our hotel, you could see it right there – Beijing, in all its increasingly beautiful greyness. I could spend hours describing the concrete to you. But you couldn’t reach out and touch it. And if you could, Beijing really, really didn’t want to touch you back.

On the topic of discomfort, though, Mikaela Shiffrin had it best. No competitor here had a longer, rougher, more public go of it.

Her take, back when her own sporting Hindenburg hadn’t yet been fully engulfed: “It will be nice to race, but you don’t come to the Olympics to feel nice.”

Exactly. These days, you come to the Olympics to suffer.

However sorry you felt for yourself, you felt much more so for the small army of workers facilitating this strangeness. We were stuck here for weeks. They’ll be stuck here for months.

They weren’t unfriendly. Some were absolutely lovely. But as a general rule, they were wary.

In the early days here, a cleaning staffer done up in head-to-toe PPE might see you coming down a hallway and flatten against a wall as you passed. Good morning to you, too, friend.

If you put something down on a table – a cup, a plate – someone would rush over and grab it like you’d left hot, nuclear rods behind.

And, boy, did they love their disinfectant. An hour after Canada beat the U.S. in women’s hockey, two guys with spray guns were out there disinfecting the ice.

Given that level of paranoia, there were few soft-lit attempts at cross-cultural understanding. Who could blame them?

They had soldiers posted at the perimeters of the Olympic park. They would stand to attention on a little box, resplendent in full dress greens. The effect was intimidating until you noticed the cameras on tripods. The cameras were standing two metres in front of them, pointed at their faces.

We complain about surveillance. But no one has yet insisted we set up our own surveillance device to work. China was proof things can always get worse.

But not for the Olympics.

Tokyo last year was bad, but at least it was summer. Gulag-lite is worse when it’s cold.

Feeble attempts at festivity – the medals plaza no one ever went to or the cuddly mascot no one was allowed to touch – made it worse. This wasn’t a celebration of anything. It was several thousand semi-compensated employees and affiliated contractors performing their duty under challenging conditions, with all the grimness that suggests.

We already knew the Olympics is a business machine. But this was the first time you could really see the gears grinding.

Even watching at home, you must have noticed how the jubilation was less jubilant, and the dejection more dejected. This environment flattened and warped emotions. After a while, all you wanted to do was go for a walk. To anywhere.

Get up, get tested, get out there and try to get at least an hour of sunlight. Focus on the grind.

On the day of the women’s hockey gold – easily the best event here by homer standards – an unexpected delight: milk at the fresh coffee station. Also, fresh coffee at the fresh coffee station!

The milk was in what resembled a juice box. Against all protocols, someone left it there, opened for general consumption. There was a note stuck under it. “PURE MILK,” it read in English. “Share by a lady.”

Lady, I don’t want to say you’re the greatest champion at the Olympics, but you are to me. You are the Eileen Gu of dairy charity.

The Games is so big, there is no way to get your arms all the way around it. At best, it’s a series of small moments and memories. Even this dreadful Olympics couldn’t rob its participants of that.

As one cynical idealist on Canadian press row put it: “My loop is closed, but my heart is open.”

Let’s try again to get it right in two years at the Paris Summer Games and, one hopes, under better circumstances.

