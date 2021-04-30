 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Olympics

Register
AdChoices

Calgary sport shooter Lynda Kiejko follows in her father’s Olympic footsteps

Donna Spencer
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Canada's Lynda Kiejko competes in the qualifying round of air-pistol shooting at Deodoro Park in Rio de Janeiro on Aug. 7, 2016.

David Jackson/The Canadian Press

Lynda Kiejko will follow in her father’s footsteps to the Asaka Shooting Range in Tokyo.

The 40-year-old Calgarian will be Canada’s lone athlete in sport shooting at the Summer Olympics opening July 23.

Kiejko was named to Canada’s Olympic team Friday. She’ll compete in the 10-metre air pistol and the 25-metre air pistol at the Asaka range.

Story continues below advertisement

Her late father Bill Hare, a three-time Olympian in shooting, represented Canada in the 1964 Olympics in Tokyo at the same venue. He died in 2005.

“I get to go compete in the same place my dad did,” Kiejko told The Canadian Press. “Tokyo was a very special place for him. He loved everything about it.

“I get to have that little bit of connection with my dad, even though he’s gone now. I think it’s going to be pretty special.”

Kiejko (pronounced KAY-ko) becomes a two-time Olympian. She finished 38th in both pistol disciplines in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro.

Sport shooting has been a Hare family affair.

Her sister Dorothy Ludwig is also an Olympian. She finished 34th in the 10-metre in London in 2012. The sisters won a Commonwealth Games bronze in air pistol pairs in 2010.

Bill also competed in the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City and the 1972 Games in Munich. He earned a Commonwealth Games gold medal in 1974 before his daughters were born.

Story continues below advertisement

Kiejko claimed a pair of Pan American Games gold medals in Toronto in 2015 to qualify for Rio.

Canada was shut out of gold and silver medals at the 2019 Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru, accounting for the country’s small shooting team in Tokyo.

But Kiejko’s gold medal in the 2018 Shooting Championship of the Americas in Guadalajara, Mexico, assured Canada a Tokyo berth in the women’s 10-metre air pistol.

Kiejko then claimed the berth via a two-stage Canadian trial in January, 2020, just four months after her son Logan was born.

Then came the COVID-19 pandemic and the long wait. Canada pulled out of the 2020 Tokyo Games, which were subsequently postponed a year.

“Even just getting to Tokyo is going to be a huge feat and a huge relief,” Kiejko said. “There was so much uncertainty. The only certainty over the last year has been change.”

Story continues below advertisement

Kiejko and her husband Kevin have three children under the age of six. She’s a civil engineer who works part time for an electricity company.

Having secured the 10-metre Olympic berth, Kiejko had enough 25-metre qualification points to gain entry into Tokyo in that discipline too.

The Olympic shooting competition runs from July 24 to Aug. 2. Kiejko’s coach will be Lisa Borgerson of Rockglen, Sask.

Kiekjo feels her unrealistic expectations of herself in her Olympic debut in Rio didn’t help her performance there.

“I was so wound up about trying to perform better than I had been training, and with the image of gold medals in my head,” Kiejko said.

“If things equate into podiums and medals, that will be wonderful and will be incredible, but at the end of the day, I want to put in a solid performance I’m proud of. That is going to be my goal going into it.”

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies