Canada goalkeeper Ann-Renee Desbiens reaches out for the puck during a preliminary round women's hockey game against United States at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 8.Song Yanhua/The Associated Press

Meeting in an Olympic contest for the first time in four years, the U.S women’s hockey team outshot the Canadians 53-27 in Beijing on Tuesday.

But it was Canada who won the game – late Monday after many back home on the other side of the world likely went to bed.

Ann-Renee Desbiens made 51 saves in a 4-2 Canadian victory – several of them spectacular. She set a record for most stops by a Canadian goaltender in an Olympic contest – male or female.

It was Canada’s final game of the preliminary round at the Beijing Olympics, but their first at the Games against the Americans, the reigning Olympic champs.

Brianne Jenner notched a pair of goals for Canada, Jamie-Lee Rattray added one and Marie-Philip Poulin scored on a penalty shot.

But it didn’t look so hot for Canada in the early going on Tuesday. Team Canada had trouble meeting the Americans’ fire – it required a whole different gear to play with the U.S. after crushing their first three opponents in Beijing by a combined score of 33-5.

The Canadian women were plagued by turnovers and the American pressed them in their own end for most of the first period.

The two foes were both undefeated coming into Tuesday’s contest. It was the ninth-ever meeting between them at an Olympic Games, a series Canada controlled 5-2-1 coming in. The rivals have combined to win all seven Olympic tournaments. At all but one of those (when Sweden finished earned silver in 2006) Canada and the U.S have played for gold. They expect to do so again in Beijing.

There were small pockets of local fans at Tuesday’s game. It wasn’t the best contest in the history of their rivalry, but it was still a shame to play it before an almost empty house, especially since these two teams meet so infrequently in a major international event.

This is a rivalry that’s meant to fill stadiums. It’s a show that should be appreciated live and up close – the speed of the skating, the precision of hands, the whistling pucks, crunching bodies and flaring tempers, the shoving and the snowing. Tuesday’s game ached for ardent fans in jerseys waving flags, even it was just a preliminary round contest.

The atmosphere at Wukesong Arena was blend of Beijing and North America. Dieter Ruehle, organist for the LA Kings and Dodgers was there playing live, medleying through an eclectic catalogue of hits -- everything from Hotel California to the Welcome Back Cotter theme song.

The game had dancers throughout the arena performing in traditional Chinese costumes. Arena staff attached a small light wand to the arm of every seat inside Wukesong Arena, so the stands pulsed with small polka-dots of lights during breaks of play – sometimes lighting up the arena like a video game.

The U.S came with a flurry of shots in the first period, including a big chance by Abbey Murphy that zipped over a sprawling Desbiens but bounced off the post and out. Desbiens continued kicking and stretching and pouncing on rebounds, keeping the Americans off the board.

It was the first pressure Canada had faced from any opponent in the tournament. They coughed up turnovers and struggled through long stretches in their own zone. Then suddenly a foolish penalty by the U.S stopped their momentum cold.

U.S defender Caroline Harvey cross-checked Sarah Filier into the boards and left her team shorthanded. That set the stage for Jenner’s goal, banged in on the powerplay off a a tic-tac-toe passing sequence with Poulin and Fillier.

A small contingent of Canadian Olympic Committee staff were the only people visibly cheering, including chef de mission Catriona Le May Doan, who banged on a drum.

Despite being outshot 16-5 and largely outhustled, Canada took a 1-0 lead into the dressing room after the first, thanks largely to Desbiens. Her teammates felt grateful.

“She is the best goalie in the world,” said Natalie Spooner.

“We’ll definitely have to get her coffee in the morning,” added Sarah Nurse.

The Americans kept coming in the second period, and evened the game quickly, as Dani Cameranesi banged in her own rebound behind Desbiens. They quickly scored again, as Alex Carpenter slipped by the Canadian defence and buried a back-hand shot upstairs on Desbiens.

Then it was Canada’s turn to answer with two fast goals, by Jenner and Rattray.

The neck-and-neck nature of this rivalry always shines through.

Poulin charged in on a breakaway and Cayla Barnes reached out her stick to try and stop the Canadian captain, interfering with her stride. Refs called it a penalty shot – the first in regulation for women at the Olympics. Poulin glided in with a wide-sweeping approach, and sniped a forehand into the net for a two-goal Canadian lead.

There were no dramatic skirmishes in this game, as this rival has often provided over the years. Just some mini flashes of the animosity between the foes, like U.S forward Hannah Brandt getting up in Rebecca Johnston’s face after the Canadian fired the puck on net after an off-side whistle.

The U.S. had a huge powerplay opportunity late. They called goalie Maddie Rooney to the bench and threw out the extra skater with more than two minutes left to try and capitalize on a 6-4 advantage.

Canada killed it off for the win.

“Shots don’t win games,” lamented U.S. Coach Joel Johnson of the lopsided shot numbers. “Goals do.”

Desbiens enjoyed the busy workload.

“I enjoy it personally, but from a team perspective, that’s not the kind of game you want to have too often,” said Desbiens with a laugh. “But selfishly, it’s fun.”

With the victory, Canada extended its winning streak in the preliminary round to 19 games, dating back to 2002.

Canada wins the pool. Now the teams await their opponents for the quarterfinals, which start later this week.

