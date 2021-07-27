 Skip to main content
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track on the Olympic Games
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track onthe Olympics Games
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Tokyo Olympics

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Canada concedes late goal in 1-1 draw with Britain in women’s soccer at the Tokyo Olympics

The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Georgia Stanway of Britain celebrates after Caroline Weir of Britain scored their first goal.

HENRY ROMERO/Reuters

Canada and Britain played to a 1-1 draw in the Group E women’s soccer finale for both teams Tuesday at the Tokyo Olympics.

Adriana Leon opened the scoring for Canada in the 55th minute but Britain pulled even in the 85th when Caroline Weir tallied from distance.

Ashley Lawrence made a nice run down the wing and sent a low pass through a maze of players before Leon one-timed it into the top corner. Weir’s shot from well outside the area deflected off the side of Nichelle Prince and found the back of the net.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada, which entered play as a virtual lock to advance after earning four of six points, was expected to learn its quarterfinal opponent later in the day upon completion of the two late matches in Group F. Britain had opened with two shutout victories.

Eight teams from the 12-country round-robin will move on to the knockout stage. The final is set for Aug. 6 at Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium.

Both teams made several lineup adjustments. Canadian captain Christine Sinclair was given the night off as coach Bev Priestman made seven changes to her starting 11 from the squad that beat Chile 2-1 on Saturday.

Defender Kadeisha Buchanan wore the captain’s armband. Stephanie Labbe got the start in net after suffering a rib injury in a 1-1 draw against Japan in the tournament opener.

Both Canada and Britain played their first two matches indoors at the Sapporo Dome. Britain, which is unranked by FIFA, uses players from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

With the thumping bassline of the White Stripes hit “Seven Nation Army” blaring throughout the near-empty Ibaraki Kashima Stadium, Sinclair helped lead the cheers as the eighth-ranked Canadian side walked out on the pitch.

Mist hung in the air on a warm, muggy evening at the regular home of the Kashima Antlers of the Japan Professional Football League.

Story continues below advertisement

Evelyne Viens, given her first start of the tournament, made her presence felt in the second minute with Canada’s best chance of the first half. Her strike from just outside the area forced goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck to fully extend but just missed the target.

Britain’s Rachel Daly was sent in alone later in the half but Lawrence made a nice sliding block to send it out of play.

Both teams pressed more in the second half as play opened up. Britain nearly pulled even in the 69th minute but Weir’s shot from a tight angle hit the crossbar and the post before being cleared away.

Canada won bronze at the 2012 Games in London and finished third again four years later in Rio.

Sign up for The Globe’s Olympic newsletter and follow all of the news, features and opinion in the Summer Games in Tokyo.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies