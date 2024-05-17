Canada earns 3-1 win over China in women’s Volleyball Nations League

Open this photo in gallery: Canada's Alexa Gray spikes the ball during the FIVB Volleyball Women's Nations League match between Canada and China at the Maracanazinho gymnasium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on May 17, 2024.MAURO PIMENTEL/Getty Images

Kiera Van Ryk of Surrey, B.C., had a game-high 27 points as Canada defeated China 3-1 in women’s Volleyball Nations League on Friday.

Canada, ranked 11th in the world, won the opening set 25-22 before No. 7 China took the second set 25-20. Canada countered by winning the third set 25-23 and finished China off with a 25-22 fourth-set victory.

“We are showing up with fierce determination and it’s fun to be a part of that,” said head coach Shannon Winzer. “Tonight, our serving was ruthless, and key to disrupt China’s offence. Our middles did a great job of slowing down their attack and our hitters remained aggressive in key moments. I also cannot credit our subs enough for the jobs they did tonight, making an impact each time.”

China led 61-58 in attack points, but Canada carried an 8-6 edge in blocking points and 13-6 in serve points. Canada made more errors, however, with 19 to China’s 16.

Canadian captain Alexa Gray of Calgary added 21 points. Canada’s women are still vying for a place at this summer’s Olympic Games in Paris.

Seven women’s teams have already qualified. The remaining five spots will go to the top five not-yet-qualified teams in the FIVB rankings at of the end of the Nations League’s preliminary phase.

Canada opened with a four-set loss to host Brazil on Tuesday night before rebounding with a 3-0 win over the Dominican Republic on Thursday.

“Being able to back up last night’s performance with another big showing against another top team is huge,” Winzer said.

Canada’s next match is Saturday against Thailand.