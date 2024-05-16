Canada earns straight-sets win over Dominican Republic in Volleyball Nations League

Open this photo in gallery: Yonkaira Paola Pena Isabel of Dominican Republic jumps to spike the ball against Emily Maglio and Brie King of Canada during Pool 2 match between Canada and Dominican Republic as part of the Women's Volleyball Nations League 2024. Canada won 3-0 on May 16, 2024 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Canada earned a straight-sets victory over the Dominican Republic in Volleyball Nations League play Thursday night.

The Canadian women won the opening set 25-20 and the second set 25-21 before edging the Dominican Republic 25-22 in the third to clinch the win.

Canada led in attacks 44-37 and had seven blocks to six from its opponent. Alexa Gray of Calgary led Canada in scoring with 19 points and Kiera Van Ryk of Surrey, B.C., had 18.

Canada’s women are still vying for a place at this summer’s Olympics in Paris.

Seven women’s teams have already qualified. The remaining five spots will go to the top five not-yet-qualified teams in the FIVB rankings as of the end of the Volleyball Nations League preliminary phase. Canada entered the event ranked 11th.

Canada opened with a four-set loss to host Brazil on Tuesday night. The team’s next match is Friday against China.