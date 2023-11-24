Open this photo in gallery: Canada women’s goalball player Amy Burk plays against Peru at the Parapan American Games in Santiago on Nov. 20, 2023. Canada defeated the United States 4-3 on Friday to win gold in women's goalball at the Parapan American Games.Angela Burger/The Canadian Press

Canada defeated the United States 4-3 on Friday to win gold in women’s goalball at the Parapan American Games.

Emma Reinke had a hat trick for the Canadians, who secured a berth at the 2024 Paris Paralympics with the victory. Amy Burk had the other goal.

“This is what we came here to do,” said Burk, a four-time Paralympian. “We’ve been working so hard over these past couple of years and to finally have it all come together is amazing.

“Today’s game was the calmest our team has been.”

Lisa Marie Czechowski scored twice for the Americans and Eliana Marie Mason added a single.

It was Canada’s first Parapan Am title after three consecutive bronze medals. Brazil blanked Argentina 10-0 in the third-place game.

In men’s goalball, Canada took the bronze with a 6-2 victory over Argentina. Blair Nesbitt led the way with a hat trick.

“We had the belief we could accomplish the medal,” he said. “After a tough loss [to the U.S.] that prevented us from qualifying for the Paralympic Games we just stayed as a team and believed in each other.

“We executed a bit better today but it was the belief in each other that was the key.”

Mason Smith had two goals for Canada and Doug Ripley added a single. Leonardo Jazmin and Mario Velardez tallied for Argentina.

Brazil beat the United States 12-2 in the final to win gold and secure a Paralympic berth.

Hockey Canada names 20-player roster for Para Hockey Cup

CALGARY – Forward Jonathan Daigle and goaltender Mitchell Garrett will make their first international appearances for Canada at the upcoming Para Hockey Cup.

The pair were chosen Friday to the 20-player roster for the Dec. 3-9 tournament at the qplex in Quispamsis, N.B. Two goaltenders, six defence and 12 forwards were selected, Hockey Canada said in a release.

“We are anticipating a high level of play at the upcoming Para Hockey Cup where we will aim to build off of our evaluation camp and International Para Hockey Cup play earlier this season,” said head coach Russ Herrington.

“It is always exciting to have the opportunity to play in front of a home crowd and we are eager to get on the ice in front of our fans at the qplex in December.”

Teams from the United States, China and Czechia will also compete at the event.

The Canadian roster features 12 players who won a silver medal at the 2023 World Para Hockey Championship in Moose Jaw, Sask., and five players who won silver at last year’s Paralympics in Beijing.