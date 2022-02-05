Florence Brunelle, left, of Canada, and Petra Jaszapati of Hungary crash in the mixed team relay final during the short track speedskating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, on Feb. 5.David J. Phillip/The Associated Press

A penalty for pushing cost Canada a medal in the mixed short-track speedskating relay final on Saturday at the Winter Olympics.

Host China claimed its first gold at the Games with a winning time of 2:37.34 ahead of Italy, which took silver in 2:37.36.

Canada looked to have finished third, ahead of Hungary, in the four-team final, but was later penalized following a review of a collision between skaters from the two countries.

Hungary was awarded bronze while the Canadian team of Florence Brunelle, Kim Boutin, Steven Dubois and Jordan Pierre-Gilles settled for fourth.

