A penalty for pushing cost Canada a medal in the mixed short-track speedskating relay final on Saturday at the Winter Olympics.
Host China claimed its first gold at the Games with a winning time of 2:37.34 ahead of Italy, which took silver in 2:37.36.
Canada looked to have finished third, ahead of Hungary, in the four-team final, but was later penalized following a review of a collision between skaters from the two countries.
Hungary was awarded bronze while the Canadian team of Florence Brunelle, Kim Boutin, Steven Dubois and Jordan Pierre-Gilles settled for fourth.
