Olympics

Canada loses first-place tilt with Scotland at mixed doubles curling championship

ABERDEEN, United Kingdom
The Canadian Press
Scotland took sole possession of first place in the Group A round-robin standings with an 8-5 win over Canada on Thursday at the world mixed doubles curling championship.

The host tandem of Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat led 4-0 after the first two ends, and responded to Canada’s three-point fifth end with a point in the sixth and a steal of one in the seventh.

The win improved Scotland’s record to 6-1 and moved it out of a tie with Canada’s Kerri Einarson and Brad Gushue.

Canada, which beat Italy 6-4 in Thursday’s early draw, was tied with the Italians for second in the group at 5-2 .

Einarson and Gushue scored a deuce in the eighth and final end to break a tie against Italy’s Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner.

The Italians rebounded with a 5-4 win over the Czech Republic in Thursday’s late draw.

Einarson, from Camp Morton, Man., and Gushue, from St. John’s, N.L., must finish in the top seven to secure a spot for Canada in the mixed doubles discipline at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Canada is one of 20 teams entered in the competition.

Gushue and Einarson are trying to become the first Canadian team to win gold in the event’s 13-year history. Canada has reached the podium (two silver, one bronze) at the last three editions of the competition.

The top team in each 10-team pool advances to the semi-finals. The second- and third-place teams in each pool will cross over and play qualification games.

Competition continues through Sunday.

