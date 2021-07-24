Canada rebounds to thump Australia in softball at Tokyo Olympics

Jennifer Salling and Erika Polidori each drove in two runs, Jenna Caira was outstanding over 4 2/3 innings of relief, and Canada downed Australia 7-1 in softball at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.
Ranked third in the world entering the pandemic-delayed Games, the Canadians (2-1) rebounded from Thursday’s 1-0 loss to the No. 1 United States in sweltering conditions at Yokohama Baseball Stadium.
No. 8 Australia, which beat out Canada for bronze the last time softball featured at the Olympics in 2008, dropped to 1-2 after giving up three runs in both the first and second innings to fall behind 6-1.
The U.S. (2-0) took on No. 5 Mexico (0-2) later Saturday, while second-seeded Japan (2-0) met No. 9 Italy (0-2).
Canada is set to face the Olympic hosts Sunday.
