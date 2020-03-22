 Skip to main content
Canada refuses to go to Tokyo Olympics unless Games postponed

Toronto, Ontario, Canada
The Canadian Press
A security guard walks past the Olympic rings near the New National Stadium in Tokyo, Monday, March 23, 2020.

Jae C. Hong/The Associated Press

Canada won’t participate in the Tokyo Olympics or Paralympics – at least this summer.

The Canadian Olympic Committee and Canadian Paralympic Committee issued joint statements on Sunday saying that they refuse to send their teams to Tokyo unless their respective Games are pushed back a year.

The Tokyo Olympics are currently scheduled to start July 24 and the Paralympics are slated to follow on Aug. 25.

“While we recognize the inherent complexities around a postponement, nothing is more important than the health and safety of our athletes and the world community,” reads the COC’s statement.

“This is not solely about athlete health – it is about public health. With COVID-19 and the associated risks, it is not safe for our athletes, and the health and safety of their families and the broader Canadian community for athletes to continue training towards these Games.”

The COC and CPC’s statements come amid a chorus of criticism aimed at the International Olympic Committee’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

IOC president Thomas Bach said earlier Sunday that they’d set a deadline of four weeks to determine the fate of the Games, and that the global organization is considering options including postponement.

Cancelling the Games entirely, Bach said, is not being considered. It was the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began that the IOC had admitted that it would consider other options.

