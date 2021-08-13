 Skip to main content
Tokyo Olympics

Canada welcomes home Olympians after Tokyo Games with an outdoor drive-in celebration

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Trampoline gymnast Rosie MacLennan speaks during a homecoming event to celebrate Canadian Olympians who participated in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, at CF Sherway Gardens, Toronto, on Aug. 12, 2021.

Team Canada’s athletes are being welcomed home now that the torch at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games has been extinguished.

The athletes spent more than two weeks in Japan competing, while overcoming numerous obstacles to bring in the country’s highest medal count at a non-boycotted Games.

Team Canada racked up 24 medals, including seven gold, and ranked 11th overall in the standings. That stands only behind the boycotted Los Angeles Games of 1984 (10 gold, 44 overall).

The Canadian Olympic Committee was hosting a homecoming event in Toronto on Thursday for some of the athletes who are ready to spend the next little while with their families basking in the glow of their accomplishments.

Decathlon gold-medal champion Damian Warner, who was given the honour of carrying the Canadian flag into the closing ceremony at the Games, says despite not getting too much sleep since flying home a few days ago, his win still feels “awesome” and he’s excited to share it with his loved ones.

Trampolinist Rosie MacLennan says she’s been able to spend some time with her family which has been a long time coming since she hasn’t seen them for “quite some time” due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

