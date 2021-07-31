Penny Oleksiak makes history as Canada swims to bronze in medley relay

Open this photo in gallery Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Women's 4 x 100m Medley Relay - Heats - Tokyo Aquatics Centre - Tokyo, Japan - July 30, 2021. Kayla Sanchez of Canada celebrates after winning. CARL RECINE/Reuters

Canada’s women capped Olympic swimming with a bronze medal in the medley relay Saturday and produced a historic seventh career medal for Penny Oleksiak.

Kyle Masse of LaSalle, Ont., Sydney Pickrem of Clearwater, Fla., Maggie Mac Neil of London, Ont. and Toronto’s Oleksiak touched in 3:52.60, a Canadian record.

Australia finished first with an Olympic-record 3:51.60 and the U.S. claimed silver.

Oleksiak swam the anchor freestyle leg into the history books as the most decorated Olympian in Canadian history. The 21-year-old surpassed speedskater Cindy Klassen and speedskater-cyclist Clara Hughes at six medals apiece.

Masse led Canada off in backstroke followed by Pickrem’s breaststroke leg and Mac Neil in butterfly.

Mac Neil, 21, also captured 100-metre butterfly gold. She and Oleksiak took silver in the 4 x 100 freestyle relay on the first day of finals.

Masse, 25, earned a pair of silver in backstroke. Oleksiak also claimed bronze in the 200-metre freestyle.

The women’s swim team amassed six medals in Tokyo to equal its Rio count of five years ago.

Taylor Ruck of Kelowna, B.C., Pickrem, Mac Neil and Toronto’s Kayla Sanchez posted the fastest qualification time in Friday’s heats to give Canada a middle lane Sunday.

The medley relay medal was Canada’s first since 1988 and fourth in the 61-year Olympic history of race. Canadian women were bronze medallists in 1976, 1984 and ‘88.

Oleksiak won 100-freestyle gold, 100-butterfly silver and anchored Canada to a pair of freestyle relay bronze medals at age 16 in Rio.

Heats, semifinals, finals and relays added up to 10 races over nine days for Oleksiak in Tokyo, where she added a pair of relay medals and the 200 free bronze to her total.

Oleskiak, Mac Neil and Masse claimed their third medals at the Tokyo Aquatic Centre.

