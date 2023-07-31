Aurelie Rivard took top spot in the women’s 50-metre freestyle S10 final on Monday to cap a strong opening day for Canada at the para-swimming world championships.

Rivard, from St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., finished first in 27.64 seconds to earn Canada’s fourth gold medal of the competition.

Tess Routliffe of Caledon, Ont., won gold in the women’s SM7 200 individual medley (in 2:57.77) and Danielle Dorris of Moncton, N.B., took bronze (3:05.93).

Nick Bennett of Parksville, B.C., finished first in the men’s S14 200 freestyle (1:54.75) and Saskatoon’s Shelby Newkirk earned gold in the women’s S6 100 backstroke (1:20.62).

Rivard won two gold medals and one bronze at last year’s championships in Madeira, Portugal. Canada finished with 18 medals overall (6-5-7).

Competition continues through Sunday at the Manchester Aquatics Centre.