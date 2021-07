Open this photo in gallery Canada's Danielle Lawrie, center right, celebrate with teammates after a softball game against Mexico at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. Canada won 3-2. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki/The Associated Press

Canada has defeated Mexico 3-2 to win the bronze medal in softball at the Tokyo Olympics.

It’s the first medal for the Canadian team in the history of Olympic softball, which was dropped from the Games along with baseball in 2012 and 2016.

Sign up for The Globe’s Olympic newsletter and follow all of the news, features and opinion in the leadup to the Summer Games in Tokyo.