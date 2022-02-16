On the night of the women’s hockey gold medal game at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics, Emma Maltais stayed up until the wee hours with her college teammates in a dorm room at Ohio State University.
Everyone was glued to the game on TV. Then an 18-year-old freshman hockey player for the Buckeyes, the Burlington, Ont. native was cheering for Canada, while many of her friends were pulling for the U.S. She was pumped to see her idol Marie-Philip Poulin score a big goal, but then crushed to watch the Canadians lose 3-2 in a dramatic shoot-out.
Little did Maltais know that four years later, she would be a teammate of Poulin’s, and part of the Canadian squad trying to win that Olympic gold medal back.
Canada has played in every Olympic gold medal final since women’s hockey was added at the 1998 Nagano Olympics. A small handful of well-recognized veterans on this team have played in several finals, like four for Poulin.
But 10 of the Canadian women – including Maltais – will play in their first Olympic gold medal final on Thursday afternoon in Beijing, or late night Wednesday back in Canada.
“Watching the shoutout was just crazy, I remember the excitement I had in that moment,” said Maltais. “So I can’t wait. I can’t even believe I’m a part of it right now.”
She’s been dreaming of this for a long time, and taking in every chapter of the rivalry along the way.
Maltais recalls having the basement to herself at age 14 to watch the 2014 Olympic gold medal game, getting a few days off school after suffering a broken wrist. She screamed when Poulin scored the game-tying goal and the overtime winner as well to complete the dramatic come-from-behind win.
“I just remember thinking like ‘wow, I would give anything to be there and to be a part of that,” said Maltais.
Maltais is a fourth-liner for Canada. She grins when reminded that Poulin was a fourth-line forward for Canada at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics when she scored twice in the 2-0 win over the U.S for gold.
There are more young stars, like hot-scoring Sarah Fillier and tough blueliner Claire Thompson.
There’s Jamie Lee Rattray, who played for Team Canada at other big events, but was never in the mix for an Olympics until this one.
There are players getting a shot at an Olympic medal now who went through the centralization camp for that 2018 team, but got cut late, like defenders Micah Zandee-Hart and Erin Ambrose.
Zandee-Hart recalls staying up late to watch it on TV from Cornell University at age 19, where she was playing at the time. She still felt the bond she had established with those women during tryouts.
“It was heartbreaking to see my teammates crying on the blue line after the game, but it was a moment that I knew I didn’t want to see again,” said Zandee-Hart.
“It was always motivation for me to come back four years later and be a part of that team.”
They’ve had musical Zooms with the rock band Arkells. They’ve done pottery together, and knitting. Their roommate combos in Beijing are a mixture of vets and Olympic newbies.
During practices in Beijing, they whoop and cheer during every drill – teasing one another, cheering the pucks they put in the net, hollering and laughing. The ice time schedule is tightly controlled at the Games, so the players are dressed and ready eagerly waiting for the countdown on the videoboard which tells them when they can enter the practice ice.
On Wednesday, for their final practice before the gold medal game, they sat on the bench and counted down the final few seconds loudly before their 60 minutes of practice time officially began at the Wukesong Arena practice rink. They hollered out the seconds and then jumped over boards and swung open gates with glee. Someone yelled out ‘Happy New Year,’ followed by laughter.
“The vibe is really, really good,” said Maltais. “We’re all just very close. They allow us to be ourselves.”
The Decibel: Rachel Brady on the Canada-U.S. rivalry
When Canada and the United States compete for women’s hockey gold in Beijing, it’ll be the sixth time the two countries have met in the finals. Sports reporter Rachel Brady speaks with The Decibel about the historic rivalry. Subscribe for more episodes.
How is hockey played at the Olympics? A visual guide
BEIJING 2022
SCHEDULE
Qualification
Medal
FEBRUARY
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
A fast, fluid and exciting team sport, ice hockey draws big crowds thanks to the drama and tension of the matches. The sport originated in Canada, migrated south to the United States during the 1890s and spread to Europe at the turn of the century.
Ice hockey made its debut at the 1920 Summer Olympics in Antwerp with a men's competition but moved permanently to the winter programme at Chamonix 1924. Women’s ice hockey made its debut at Nagano 1998.
THE GAME
Three 20-minute periods of play. Teams change ends after each period.
TWO TEAMS
Six-a-side
Helmet
Visor
Gloves
Shin pads
worn under socks
Puck
Skates
THE RINK
Minimum standard for international contest is 60 metres in length and 29 metres in width
Right
Defence
Goalie
Goal
1.2m high by
1.8m wide
Right
Wing
Left
Defence
Center
Left
Wing
Tempered glass
or acrylic rink shields
EQUIPMENT
Sticks
Made of wood, aluminium or plastic
Player’s stick
163 cm
Goalie’s stick
Puck
Made of vulcanised rubber or other approved material
7.6 cm
THE GOALIE
One of the most valuable players on the ice. Shots on goal regularly exceed 100 mph so goalies must wear special equipment to protect them from direct impact.
Shots on goal
Five key areas the goalie must cover
1
Stick side high
Glove side high
3
2
4
4
5
Stick side low
The five hole
Glove side low
PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT
1
Helmet with mask
2
Blocker
A rectangular pad with a glove to hold the stick. Protects the wrist area and used to direct shots away from goal
3
Trapper
Catching glove
4
Leg pads
5
Goalie stick
Thick flat edge to better cover the “five hole”
SOURCE: REUTERS
BEIJING 2022
SCHEDULE
Qualification
Medal
FEBRUARY
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
A fast, fluid and exciting team sport, ice hockey draws big crowds thanks to the drama and tension of the matches. The sport originated in Canada, migrated south to the United States during the 1890s and spread to Europe at the turn of the century.
Ice hockey made its debut at the 1920 Summer Olympics in Antwerp with a men's competition but moved permanently to the winter programme at Chamonix 1924. Women’s ice hockey made its debut at Nagano 1998.
THE GAME
Three 20-minute periods of play. Teams change ends after each period.
TWO TEAMS
Six-a-side
Helmet
Visor
Gloves
Shin pads
worn under socks
Puck
Skates
THE RINK
Minimum standard for international contest is 60 metres in length and 29 metres in width
Right
Defence
Goalie
Goal
1.2m high by
1.8m wide
Right
Wing
Left
Defence
Center
Left
Wing
Tempered glass
or acrylic rink shields
EQUIPMENT
Sticks
Made of wood, aluminium or plastic
Player’s stick
163 cm
Goalie’s stick
Puck
Made of vulcanised rubber or other approved material
7.6 cm
THE GOALIE
One of the most valuable players on the ice. Shots on goal regularly exceed 100 mph so goalies must wear special equipment to protect them from direct impact.
Shots on goal
Five key areas the goalie must cover
Stick side high
Helmet with mask
Glove side high
Trapper
Catching glove
Leg pads
Glove side low
Goalie stick
Thick flat edge to better cover the “five hole”
Stick side low
The five hole
Blocker
A rectangular pad with a glove to hold the stick. Protects the wrist area and used to direct shots away from goal
SOURCE: REUTERS
BEIJING 2022
FEBRUARY
SCHEDULE
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
Qualification
Medal
A fast, fluid and exciting team sport, ice hockey draws big crowds thanks to the drama and tension of the matches. The sport originated in Canada, migrated south to the United States during the 1890s and spread to Europe at the turn of the century.
Ice hockey made its debut at the 1920 Summer Olympics in Antwerp with a men's competition but moved permanently to the winter programme at Chamonix 1924. Women’s ice hockey made its debut at Nagano 1998.
Helmet
Visor
THE GAME
Three 20-minute periods of play.
Teams change ends after
each period.
TWO TEAMS
Six-a-side
Gloves
Shin pads
worn under socks
Skates
Puck
THE RINK
Minimum standard for international contest is 60 metres in length and 29 metres in width
EQUIPMENT
Sticks
Made of wood, aluminium or plastic
Right
Defence
Goalie
Player’s
stick
Goal
1.2m high by
1.8m wide
163 cm
Right
Wing
Goalie’s
stick
Left
Defence
Center
Left
Wing
Puck
Made of vulcanised rubber or other approved material
Tempered glass
or acrylic rink shields
7.6 cm
THE GOALIE
One of the most valuable players on the ice. Shots on goal regularly exceed 100 mph so goalies must wear special equipment to protect them from direct impact.
Shots on goal
Five key areas the
goalie must cover
Stick side high
Helmet with mask
Goalie stick
Thick flat edge to better cover the “five hole”
Glove side high
Trapper
Catching glove
Leg pads
Blocker
A rectangular pad with a glove to hold the stick. Protects the wrist area and used to direct shots away from goal
Glove side low
The five hole
Stick side low
SOURCE: REUTERS
Our Olympic team has a daily newsletter that lands in your inbox every morning during the Games. Sign up today to join us in keeping up with medals, events and other news.