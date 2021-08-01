 Skip to main content
Tokyo Olympics

Opinion

Canada’s Andre De Grasse wins 100m Tokyo Olympic bronze in one of the most eerie and unsettled men’s finals ever

Cathal Kelly
Cathal Kelly
Andre De Grasse of Canada races to a bronze medal in the Men's 100m final during the summer Tokyo Olympics in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, August 1, 2021.

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

In one of the most eerie and unsettled 100m men’s sprint finals in Olympic history, Canada’s Andre De Grasse finished third to win bronze, posting 9.89 seconds.

A third individual Olympic podium to go with the two other ones from Rio 2016 positions De Grasse alongside the greats in Canada’s rich sprinting history. He may not have Donovan Bailey on golds or world medals, but he has him on numbers - three medals to two.

Sunday was blazingly hot. As is its habit, Tokyo didn’t bother cooling down much once the sun had gone down. More than an hour after darkness, it still felt like an especially sultry 33C in the Olympic Stadium.

Sprinters prefer it on the warmer side. But humidity this crushing is something else.

De Grasse was attempting to build on a fine qualifying into the final. He was close to his personal best on Saturday, posting a 9.91.

Two and a half hours before Sunday’s final, he went through a trying semi. It began with a false start. It was followed by a five-minute delay as officials made repairs to the starting mechanism. While a pair of frantic repairman fiddled, the eight racers paced uncomfortably around the track. It took so long, many had given up on staying loose and stopped moving around entirely.

When everything was calibrated again, the delay appeared to rattle some of the field. Jamaica’s Johan Blake - the third-fastest man ever - came 6th.

De Grasse cruised into second behind America’s Kerley. He didn’t look nearly as comfortable as he had the night before. De Grasse’s time was a good, but not great 9.98.

“Looking forward to just making some quick adjustments,” De Grasse said afterward.

An unsettled field became more untethered from expectations in the second and third semis.

In one, early race favourite Trayvon Brommel lost out on second spot - and an automatic qualification - by one one-thousandth of a second. That would cost him dearly a few minutes later.

The third heat was even more of a shock. In that third and final sprint, the times jumped up. The winner was Chinese Su Bingtian. Su set an Asian record at 9.83.

It was the 12th fastest 100m ever run, just a hair quicker than the performance that won Canadian men’s 100m gold in Atlanta.

De Grasse was an automatic qualifier based on his second-place finish in the semi, but his time put him only 7th in the 8th man final. If drama was the early goal, De Grasse and his colleagues had supplied it.

De Grasse arrived in Tokyo as the Canadian bookend to swimmer Penny Oleksiak. She’d owned the first-week headlines at Rio 2016. De Grasse had monopolized the news during the second week. Between winning medals and playing Robin to Usain Bolt’s Batman, De Grasse made himself a national star.

Also like Oleksiak, the five years between Olympics have been fraught. Injuries and dips in form have sidelined him. De Grasse arrived in Tokyo having de-emphasized the 100m in favour of the 200m. That other final will go on Wednesday evening.

