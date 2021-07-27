 Skip to main content
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track on the Olympic Games
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track onthe Olympics Games
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Tokyo Olympics

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Canada’s Benfeito and McKay finish fourth in women’s 10-metre synchro at the Tokyo Olympics, narrowly missing podium

The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Canadian divers Meaghan Benfeito and Caeli McKay in the women’s synchronised 10m platform. The pair finished fourth missing the bronze medal by 0.54 points.

Melissa Tait/The Globe and Mail

Canadian divers Meaghan Benfeito and Caeli McKay narrowly missed the podium as they finished fourth in the women’s synchronized 10-metre platform at the Tokyo Olympics.

A mistake on the fourth dive pushed the team out of medal position, resulting in them missing the bronze by just 0.54 points.

The Chinese team of Chen Yuxi and Zhang Jiaqi were near-flawless throughout the competition, winning gold with a total of 363.78 points.

Story continues below advertisement

Americans Jessica Parratto and Delaney Schnell won silver with 310.80 points, while the bronze-winning Mexican team of Gabriela Agundez Garcia and Alejandra Orozco Loza scored 299.70.

After three good dives, Benfeito and McKay attempted a back three-and-a-half somersault dive, which is among their most difficult.

Benfeito went slightly past the vertical while McKay was short, resulting in a low score of just 51.48, the worst of the round.

Thirty-two-year-old Benfeito had been looking for her fourth Olympic medal, while McKay had been hoping for a first.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies