Brian McKeever of Canada celebrates winning during the flower ceremony in Zhangjiakou, China on March 7, 2022ISSEI KATO/Reuters

Brian McKeever won Canada’s second gold medal of the Beijing Paralympics, easily defending his title in the men’s 20-kilometre cross-country vision-impaired race Sunday.

It’s a 14th gold medal and 18th medal overall in the Paralympics for the 42-year-old from Calgary.

McKeever, in his sixth and final Paralympics, was the three-time defending champion in the event and a clear favourite heading into the long-distance race.

He crossed the finish line in 55 minutes and 36.7 seconds – more than three minutes ahead of Jake Adicoff of the United States in second. Zebastian Modin of Sweden took home the bronze.

Russell Kennedy and Graham Nishikawa were McKeever’s guides.

The last time McKeever failed to top the podium in the 20km cross-country event was in 2006 when he won silver.

Alpine skier Mollie Jepsen won Canada’s first gold medal in Beijing in the women’s standing downhill.